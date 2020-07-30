My Favorite 4K Dash Cam Is $20 off on Amazon and at Vava

Vava 4K Dash Cam | $180 | Amazon

Real ones will remember my Vava 4K dash cam review from a couple months back when I used it to document a once-desolate New York City amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that traffic has picked back up, shelling out for a proper dash cam is a smart investment. Not only is it a really bad time to worry about car insurance claims, especially if you’re wrongly accused of being at fault, taking scenic snapshots on the road is one of the few things you can do outside this summer.

The Vava 4K dash cam, one of the best for the job, is 10% off on Amazon (no promo code needed) and on the Vava site using the promo code SUMMERCAM. Whatever your shopping preference, don’t miss out on a $20 discount to the dash cam I called “a unique product in a category full of indistinguishable clones.” Because of its emphasis on in-car photography rather than safety alone, this cam boasts a wider appeal—as an artistic tool—beyond hazard protection and property surveillance.

