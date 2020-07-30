It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

My Favorite 4K Dash Cam Is $20 off on Amazon and at Vava

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsVava Deals
842
1
Save
Vava 4K Dash Cam | $180 | Amazon Vava 4K Dash Cam | $180 | Vava | Promo Code SUMMERCAM
Vava 4K Dash Cam | $180 | Amazon
Vava 4K Dash Cam | $180 | Vava | Promo Code SUMMERCAM
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Vava 4K Dash Cam | $180 | Amazon
Vava 4K Dash Cam | $180 | Vava | Promo Code SUMMERCAM

Advertisement

Real ones will remember my Vava 4K dash cam review from a couple months back when I used it to document a once-desolate New York City amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that traffic has picked back up, shelling out for a proper dash cam is a smart investment. Not only is it a really bad time to worry about car insurance claims, especially if you’re wrongly accused of being at fault, taking scenic snapshots on the road is one of the few things you can do outside this summer.

Advertisement

The Vava 4K dash cam, one of the best for the job, is 10% off on Amazon (no promo code needed) and on the Vava site using the promo code SUMMERCAM. Whatever your shopping preference, don’t miss out on a $20 discount to the dash cam I called “a unique product in a category full of indistinguishable clones.” Because of its emphasis on in-car photography rather than safety alone, this cam boasts a wider appeal—as an artistic tool—beyond hazard protection and property surveillance.

G/O Media may get a commission
Flint and Tinder Chore Coat
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: Sony WH-XB900N Headphones, VyprVPN, Xbox Gift Card, Tom Nook Switch Case, Antimicrobial Keychain Tools, Fenty BOGO, and More

Bring Summer Movie Season Home With These Home Theater Essentials

Thursday's Best Deals: Blue Light Rx Glasses, PUBG Funko Pops, The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe, Craftsman Cordless Drill, 50 Ring Pops, Sunday Scaries CBD, and More

Tuesday's Best Deals: Anker Mini Projector, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Pandemic Board Game, Tacklife Tire Inflator and Jump Starter, Jolly Rancher Gummies, and More