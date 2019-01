Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today’s Gold Box offers hefty discounts on the Cowin E7, E7 Pro, and E8 headphones. Cowin offers some of the best-selling noise canceling headphones on Amazon, and while they won’t match the quality of Bose and Sony ANC headphones, they’ll likely satisfy most who are curious about this new-ish tech.