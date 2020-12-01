It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Multi-Pet Homes This Is Your Deal, Grab Two Sweaters Get One Free From Chewy

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsChewy Dealsholiday 2020
Buy Two Pet Sweaters, Get One Free | Chewy
Buy Two Pet Sweaters, Get One Free | Chewy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Buy Two Pet Sweaters, Get One Free | Chewy

For the rest of the day grab two pet sweaters and get one free at Chewy. Well actually there’s a ton of mix and match items in this deal but I’d like to address the homes with multiple pets. Boy, are y’all lucky to be blessed with so many fur babies. Spread some holiday cheer and get your pet pals into the spirit too with some funky yuletide duds. Prices slightly vary for size and the lowest price will be the one that is discounted. No codes necessary and the discount will appear once you begin to checkout.

Free shipping on all orders over $49

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

