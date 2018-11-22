Huckberry | Danner Boots, Mountain Pass “S’mores” Exclusive Colorway
We’ve called Danner Boots “the most comfortable hiking boots we’ve worn...” and now you can save 30% on this collection from Huckberry. Choose from high tops and lows, and even an exclusive colorway. Enjoy a broken in feel with custom Vibram soles, and choose from waterproof but breathable to everyday city appropriate styles. They even have some merino socks to match.