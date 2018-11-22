We’ve called Danner Boots “the most comfortable hiking boots we’ve worn...” and now you can save 30% on this collection from Huckberry. Choose from high tops and lows, and even an exclusive colorway. Enjoy a broken in feel with custom Vibram soles, and choose from waterproof but breathable to everyday city appropriate styles. They even have some merino socks to match.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
MSRP Can Take A Hike While You Save On This Collection Of Danner Boots
We’ve called Danner Boots “the most comfortable hiking boots we’ve worn...” and now you can save 30% on this collection from Huckberry. Choose from high tops and lows, and even an exclusive colorway. Enjoy a broken in feel with custom Vibram soles, and choose from waterproof but breathable to everyday city appropriate styles. They even have some merino socks to match.