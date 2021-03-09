Mpow's Ring Light and Tripod Are Only $12 for the Rest of the Week

Mpow Ring Light with Tripod LNW3GJCH Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mpow Ring Light with Tripod |$12 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code LNW3GJCH



Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Friday, take to save 40% on Mpow’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy tripod. Just clip the coupon and use the code LNW3GJCH at checkout.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The stand extends from almost eight inches high to twenty-nine and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight . And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. Where Mpow is different is this ring light tripod has a built-in rechargeable battery. It can run up to five hours off one charge, making it a lot easier to move around and position. You will also get a Bluetooth remote that will work up to thirty-three feet away if needed. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors .

This will ship free for Prime members.

