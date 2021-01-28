Mpow's MDots Wireless Earbuds Are Only $17 for the Rest of the Day

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds 2HBGCH6U

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds | $16 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code 2HBGCH6U



Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 33% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds today. Just remember to clip the coupon and use code ELAIJYCV at checkout.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow, and I’ve never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely, so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce a robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products, you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about 20 hours of playback time, and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these, and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

