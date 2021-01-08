Mpow's MBits S Are Lightweight Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds, They're $19 Right Now

Mpow MBits S Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Mpow MBits S Wireless Earbuds | $19 | Amazon Gold Box | Clip Coupon



Comfortable earbuds that block a decent amount of noise and won’t break the bank might seem like they are hard to come by. Mpow is an excellent brand that checks off each of those requirements. Today save 30% on their MBits S Bluetooth wireless earbuds.

As someone who has tested the majority of Mpow’s line, these ones are just as quality. The noise-canceling is some of the best and even with the sound off I still need to remove an earbud to be able to hear someone speaking with me. Calls sound just as good as the tunes which means my mom doesn’t need to turn her phone all the way up to hear me. The Mpow has started making their earbuds so they work independently of each other. This means you can control one at a time if you prefer to be a little more aware of your surroundings. Expect about thirty-five hours of playtime with the case. The earbuds will run around six hours off of one charge. And if you don’t have a lot of time fast charging will get you two hours in fifteen minutes. Waterproof and sweatproof means they’re good for working out. Th ey’re lightweight and comfy for travel or hours of wear.

These will ship free for Prime members.