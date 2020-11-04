It's all consuming.

Mpow's M9 Wireless Earphones Are Just $20 for the Rest of the Week

Sheilah Villari
Mpow M9 Wireless Earphones | $20 | Amazon | Use Code MPOWM903
I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A Wednesday treat from the company is their Mpow M9 Wireless Earphones. They’re just $20 when you use the code MPOWM903.

Mpow’s earbuds and earphones are a great option if you’re looking for something budget-friendly. For their size, the noise canceling is excellent compared to others on the market. The microphone is outstanding if hands-free calls are something you do on the reg. Lots of great bass and balanced sounds from these and they pair quickly and easily with Bluetooth 5.0 tech. They will run for 6 hours off of one charge and you’ll get another 34 additional hours with the charging case. Sweatproof and comfy so take these on your next hike or trip to the gym. If saving money is important but still getting great sound is what you need these are your earphones.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members and the code will work until November 8.

Sheilah Villari

