Mow, Trim, and Edge With Black+Decker’s 3-in-1 Electric Lawnmower, Now $59

Black+Decker 3-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower | $59 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Got a relatively small yard? If so, then Black+Decker’s 3-in-1 electric lawn mower might be an ideal option. It’s a compact 6.5amp plug-in lawnmower that easily converts to an edger and trimmer, and while we wouldn’t recommend it for large, time-intensive jobs, it could do just fine for a smaller plot of land. Save 30% off the list price at Amazon, where it’s selling for just $59 right now.

