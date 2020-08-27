It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Theaters Are Dead, but With This $63 Projector, Movie Night With the Fam Doesn't Have to Be

AuKing 1080p Mini Projector | $63 | Amazon | Promo Code 93VXYFN2
AuKing 1080p Mini Projector | $63 | Amazon | Promo Code 93VXYFN2
AuKing 1080p Mini Projector | $63 | Amazon | Promo Code 93VXYFN2

Anyone desperate for a night out should look no further than the backyard, or if you live in an apartment, a random unoccupied field (PARODY). And thanks to AuKing, you can save 30% on a 1080p mini projector by clipping the onsite coupon and entering the promo code 93VXYFN2 at checkout, perfectly suited to replace nights out at the AMC or Regal. In fact, with a projector, you don’t have to worry about the smell of Arby’s roast beef the person behind you snuck into Tenet. Instead, you can watch actual good movies like Palm Springs with your large adult sons. Or, in case the little ones tag along, rent Scoob!, a movie I’m curious about but don’t have the children to justify watching it on my own.

The AuKing 1080p mini projector gets you 55,000 hours of viewing time, or over 6 years of consecutive years. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of nearly 4,000 reviews and supports both HDMI and VGA input. That means all you have to do is hook up a Roku or an Apple TV for endless streaming. You can also connect it to your gaming console of choice or even a PC. At this price, it’s a hell of a steal, but you’ll have to act fast—this deal ends Monday 8/30. So you only have the weekend to think it over. Otherwise, an impulse buy never hurt anyone.

