It's all consuming.
Movie Lovers Can Get Discounted Warner Bros. 4K Film Collections During Today's Gold Box

Ana Suarez
Warner Bros. 4K Film Collections Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
While some people prefer watching movies on a streaming service, there are still plenty of people who like to collect physical copies of their favorite movies. A number of box sets are marked down in today’s Warner Bros. 4K Film Collections Gold Box. You can get The Matrix Trilogy in 4K + Blu-ray + Digital for only $44. If you actually liked the new DC Universe movies, snag them all (Man of Steel through Shazam) for $68.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

