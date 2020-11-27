Move Your Mouse Cursor in Style With the Razer RGB Mamba Wireless Mouse at 54% Off

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse $29 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Razer have built up a reputation with their peripherals, no more than their keyboard and mice. At 54% off, this Mamba Wireless Mouse is a great st arting point if you don’t own anything Razer as yet.

Featuring 7 programmable buttons so you can easily bind a gaming function when needed, alongside customizable RGB across the peripheral, you can customize the mouse into how you want it to work f or you.

Even though it’s wireless, Razer have consistently tried to improve the battery life of their peripherals, ending up with an impressive 50 hour battery life for this mouse. When you combine that with the different DPI mouse speed settings, you’ve got a great mouse for a great price here.