Move Your Mouse Cursor in Style With the Razer RGB Mamba Wireless Mouse at 54% Off

Daryl Baxter
Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse | $29 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse | $29 | Amazon

Razer have built up a reputation with their peripherals, no more than their keyboard and mice. At 54% off, this Mamba Wireless Mouse is a great starting point if you don’t own anything Razer as yet.

Featuring 7 programmable buttons so you can easily bind a gaming function when needed, alongside customizable RGB across the peripheral, you can customize the mouse into how you want it to work for you.

Even though it’s wireless, Razer have consistently tried to improve the battery life of their peripherals, ending up with an impressive 50 hour battery life for this mouse. When you combine that with the different DPI mouse speed settings, you’ve got a great mouse for a great price here.

