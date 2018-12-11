Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bonafide deals on Apple MacBooks are hard to find. Refurbished models tend to be the most consistent source for bargains, like this offer from Amazon. Priced at $820, this is $280 less than what’s on Apple’s Refurbished storefront.

These gold and rose gold, mid-2017 Apple notebooks offer 8GB of RAM, an M3 processor and 256GB of storage. But there are caveats: these Amazon renewed products (see: used) aren’t Apple-certified, may arrive with third-party accessories/packaging, and come with a paltry 90-day Woot Warranty.

If you’re in dire need of a MacBook, this is a steal.