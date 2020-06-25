Move Fast to Save 78% on Seven Styles of Kate Spade Sunnies

Kate Spade Sunglasses Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Kate Spade Sunglasses | $39 | MorningSave



Kate Spade has always been know for sleek, feminine , and classic American fashion. Sometimes a little preppy, sometimes a little edgy . I joke that she was the starter designer for a lot of girls in the US. Today, MorningSave has seven of her top sunglasses in various varieties for 78% off. I do have a feeling these will sell out quickly .

They have 100% UV protection and come with their own Kate branded box with cleaning cloth. Katelee, Jenae, Avaline, Joe lynn, Jabrea, Kiyah, and Kiyanna are your styles and all will elevate your chicness all year long.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.