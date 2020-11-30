It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Move Along for this LEGO Stormtrooper Helmet for Just $48

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
LEGO Stormtrooper Helmet | $48 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
LEGO Stormtrooper Helmet | $48 | Amazon

You may have bought the Boba Fett LEGO Helmet already, and you may be tempted to add more to the collection, which is where this Stormtrooper variant comes in.

At 647 pieces, it’s another great activity of building it over Christmas, and then deciding just where it will be placed in the home. Subject to your partner’s agreement.

Daryl Baxter

