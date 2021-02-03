Mount Your Monitor On a Big Ole' Robot Arm for $24

North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount Image : Amazon

North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount | $24 | Amazon

I recently discovered the joy of desk mounts. After years of awkwardly fiddling with a microphone stand to record podcasts, I got a desk mount for Christmas and it has changed my world. Not only does it clear up space, but it makes it way easier to get my microphone where I want it to be. Next up on the mount project? Getting my monitor elevated so I can swivel that around my L-shaped desk. If you’re looking for a cheap mount, check out this full motion monitor arm from North Bayou, which is just $24 today. The spring loaded mount can support up at 19.7lbs of weight, making it a perfect option for monitors up to 30". It provides a tilt angle from -30 degrees to +85 degrees, letting you swivel your monitor around to your heart’s content. It also looks like a Boston Dynamics robot arm too, and I do love sci-fi, so there’s that.