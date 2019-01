Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We see deals on third party GoPro accessory kits all the time, but even by our standards, $18 is a good deal; just use promo code TZTQ394A to get the lower price. This set includes 51 different accessories, including harnesses, mounts, a monopod, and even a carrying case. This will also work with any other action cams with GoPro-compatible cases, including the Yi.