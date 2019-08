Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Echo Dot Wall Mount | $10 | Amazon | Promo code 59S6AT8E

Do you have an Echo Dot in your home and no place for it to go? If you’re short on space, something as small as the Dot can get in the way. If you want to get it off your counter or dresser, you can buy an Echo Dot Wall Mount for $10 on Amazon when you use the promo code 59S6AT8E.

The Echo Dot is actually on sale as well. Right now, you can get it for only $30.