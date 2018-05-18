Dual Arm Monitor Mount | $25 | Amazon | Promo code PKJKYKHF
If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 32" each, and it’s just $25 today with promo code PKJKYKHF.