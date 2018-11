Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

A car headrest mount for your phone, tablet, and Nintendo Switch is just as useful as a gooseneck mount, and a lot less absurd. If you have kids and a car, it’s the best $8 you’ll spend today (with promo code XYISTWNY).



The cradle expands to accommodate tablets up to 10.5", or shrinks to hold phones as small as 4.7", and the spring-loaded headrest mounts should work with just about any car.