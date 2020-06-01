It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Motivate Your Movements and Save Up to 30% on JBL Under Armour Headphones

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsJBL DealsUnder Armour Deals
225
Save
Up to 30% off JBL Under Armour Headphones | Amazon
Up to 30% off JBL Under Armour Headphones | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 30% off JBL Under Armour Headphones | Amazon

If you haven’t already, anyone who has recently taken on running as a hobby will soon realize music is everything, and your headphones are the vessel that brings music to your ears. Designed for sports and exercise including but not limited to running, JBL’s Under Armour headphones and true wireless earbuds are on sale for up to 30% off on Amazon. The two on-ear models come in black/red or just plain black for $160 while the buds are $150.

Advertisement

While I haven’t used the JBL Under Armour Train myself, I have taken the Under Armour FLASH in-ear headphones for a spin. These Bluetooth wireless earbuds leverage UA waterproof technology to keep sweat and rain from getting in the way of your workout. The rubberized flex fit tips, meanwhile, prevent them from falling out of your ears, and the 25-hour battery life (using the aluminum charging case found in the box) is impressive. I only wish the sound quality was any competition for my superior Bose SoundSport Free.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: Birds of Prey, Gaming Chairs, Stylish Chinos, and More

Monday's Best Deals: Assasin's Creed Valhalla, Aukey Power Bank, Axe Bodywash, Roomba Gold Box, and More

Sunday's Best Deals: Loads of Candy, Kindle eBooks, Game Boy Lunchboxes, and More

Save 15% on a Smoke X Wireless BBQ Alarm