Mosey into Blackwater in Style on Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC, Now Just $36

Quentyn Kennemer
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC) | $36 | CDKeys
Screenshot: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC) | $36 | CDKeys

Haven’t played Red Dead Redemption 2 yet? It’s a couple of years old by now, and still one of the most impressive games this current generation (and probably a bit of the next one) has to offer. CDKeys has it for $36, matching recent similar discounts at the Epic Games Store. The only catch is you’ll need to use Rockstar’s launcher to activate it.

Having played this game more hours than I care to count, I can attest first-hand that this game cures any insatiable appetite you have to hop on a horse and live out your wild west cowboy dreams. You take control of Arthur Morgan—the laid back outlaw with a southern drawl thicker than the shit your steeds seem to excrete on a minute-by-minute basis—as he and the gang flee from those looking for persecution and violent profit.

You can also gather, fish, hunt, and partake in all other manners of survival activity. Maulings are optional (unless you’re like me and can’t see a half-ton bear charging you from a mile way).

