Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is Already $40 on PS4 and Switch, So Add it To Your Kart

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4) | $40 | Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Switch) | $40 | Amazon

Ready for a bloody, gory good time? The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is now just $40 on PS4 and Switch, $20 off the MSRP. Seeing as the game is only recently released, that’s a pretty steep discount!

This isn’t just Mortal Kombat 11, either—this kollection includes the base game, the Kombat Pack with the first batch of DLC kharacters, and the Aftermath expansion. The expansion all by itself retails for $40, so even if you have the base game, you might want to just pick up the kollection if you don’t have the Kombat Pack!

The Xbox One version isn’t on quite as deep of a discount, but you can pick it up for $50: