It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is Already $40 on PS4 and Switch, So Add it To Your Kart

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
690
1
Save
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4) | $40 | Amazon Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Switch) | $40 | Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Switch) | $40 | Amazon
Screenshot: WB Games
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (Switch) | $40 | Amazon

Advertisement

Ready for a bloody, gory good time? The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection is now just $40 on PS4 and Switch, $20 off the MSRP. Seeing as the game is only recently released, that’s a pretty steep discount!

This isn’t just Mortal Kombat 11, either—this kollection includes the base game, the Kombat Pack with the first batch of DLC kharacters, and the Aftermath expansion. The expansion all by itself retails for $40, so even if you have the base game, you might want to just pick up the kollection if you don’t have the Kombat Pack!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Daily Steals Has a Refurbished Gaming Keyboard for Just $73
Logitech G610 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Refurbished)
Use the promo code KJORION

The Xbox One version isn’t on quite as deep of a discount, but you can pick it up for $50:

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Available Today Only, Save Up to 52% on Extension Cord Reels

Be Comfortable in the Car and in the Office With a $25 Seat Warmer and Cooler

Show off Your Dolby Atmos Surround Sound With These Room-Rumbling Films

Clear the Air While Listening to Bops With a Winix Air Purifier