If you prefer a firm pillow, you won’t want to sleep on this Gold Box deal from Amazon. $28 gets you a queen sized memory foam pillow from Weekender, which carries a 4.2 star rating from over 800 customers. Ventilation holes throughout help to promote airflow, meaning it won’t get nearly as hot as some other foam pillows. This deal is about $10 less than usual, but it’s only available today, so don’t daydream about it for too long.