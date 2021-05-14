Monster Hunters, Rise Up in Monster Hunter Rise for $50

Monster Hunter Rise Screenshot : Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise | $50 | Walmart

It’s been a few good years for Monster Hunter. While it had always been a bit of a niche franchise, the tides started changing with Monster Hunter World. Then that changed further with the Monster Hunter movie, which everyone saw and loved. Very popular and cool. Okay scratch that part. But the series’ growth has gone up a level due to Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment. This version makes the series just a touch more welcoming to newcomers (it’s still Monster Hunter) by streamlining some traversal mechanics. If you’ve never jumped in but have always fantasized about slaying big beasts, you can currently grab it at Walmart for $50. Once you have played, make sure to check out the beloved video game movie Monster Hunter.