Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sound bars have largely taken over the home theater audio industry, but if you prefer to set things up the old fashioned way, you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal on a 5.1 speaker set than this. Just $68 gets you all of the speakers you need from Monoprice, though you’ll need to find an receiver to control them.



Clip the $29 coupon on the product page to see the discount at checkout.