Photo: Monoprice

It’s not the smallest or sexiest charger out there, but $11 for a Monoprice-branded 45W USB-C Power Delivery charger is easily the best deal we’ve seen on one from a reliable manufacturer. For reference, 45W of output sits between the charger that comes with the 12" MacBook (so it’ll charge that at full speed) and the one that comes with a 13" MacBook Pro (so it’ll charge that computer, but not quite as quickly).