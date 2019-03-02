Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and you can pick up four today for just $100 today.



The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. You can look in live on your home at any time, sign up for Yi’s cloud DVR service for remote recording, or—and this is a key difference from some other security cameras—record directly to a microSD card for free.