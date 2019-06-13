Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | $112 | Amazon | Use promo code SECTDRB2



Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $112, after you use the promo code SECTDRB2.

This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a picture of who is at the door and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage.

And, Eufy says their security products are one-time purchase without any monthly fees. If you’re in the market for one, pick this one up ASAP before the coupon code stops working.