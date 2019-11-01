Monitor Your Blood Pressure With This $30 Bluetooth-Connected Cuff

iHealth Bluetooth Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor | $30 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

If you’re keeping an eye on your blood pressure, it can be useful to track any changes over time. Sure, you could write down readings in a notebook or make a spreadsheet, but the easiest way to monitor your BP is with your smartphone.



Advertisement

This Bluetooth-connected blood pressure cuff can sync with your iPhone or Android device, and in the iPhone’s case, even write the data to Apple’s native health app alongside your other vitals. Just clip the $10 coupon to get it for $30.