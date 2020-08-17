Monday's Deals of the Day: Aukey 60W USB-C Charger, Neo Geo Mini Samurai Showdown Edition, Cuisinart Cookware Set, Amazon Echo Dot, G-Spot Hero Vibrator, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A two-port Aukey 60-watt USB-C charger, a Western Digital 5TB hard drive, a Neo Geo Samurai Showdown limited edition mini console, an 11-piece Cuisinart cookware set, an Amazon Echo Dot, a rare discount on PPE gear, a Disney Twice Upon a Year sale, and an Ella Paradis G-Spot Hero vibrator lead Monday’s best deals.

Western Digital 5TB My Passport External Hard Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

This past weekend, I sat around as my crew pondered a new rotation of multiplayer and co-op games to play, but we won’t be able to play them until next weekend. Wanna know why? No one had any of the games installed because they all vehemently refuse to buy more hard drive space, and frankly, I’m just sick of it. I even yelled at them!



Seriously, don’t you get tired of deleting and redownloading the same games over and over again? It’s equally as maddening as those who spend hundreds of dollars per year on disposable batteries. If these words sting, it’s because truth hurts and you’re someone who hasn’t solved one of life’s most annoying recurring issues with a single purchase. With a 5TB Western Digital external hard drive for $100 at Amazon, you won’t feel bound by your digital storage shackles ever again. I promise.

Echo Dot Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Well, the Echo Dot is down to $30, which is $20 off the original list price of $50. There’s nothing else to really say besides fire up Alexa and listen to tunes without ever leaving your couch! Grab it before it’s gone.



Amazon Fire Stick 4K Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $30 on Amazon. This model gets you 4K-ready apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!



This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/17/2020.

Aukey 60W PD USB-C Charger M5T6C7IM Image : AUKEY

Now’s your chance to snag Aukey’s 60W PD USB-C charger for just $20 when you use the offer code M5T6C7IM. There’s just the single USB-C port, but you can use it to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more at the fastest speeds possible. There’s also a USB-A port supporting up to 2.4A charging speeds. It’s also travel friendly with a foldable plug. This deal won’t last long, so grab one ASAP if you’re in need.



This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 5/4/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/17/2020.

Fitbit One Wireless Activity Plus Sleep Tracker Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I get it, it’s been really hard to keep up with fitness routines in this hellish year. But the exercise can really help your mood, even if it’s just a stroll outside, and a fitness tracker can motivate to get you moving. DailySteals has refurbished Fitbit Ones to help get you moving for the low price of $180. These little guys were discontinued a couple years ago but remain in surprisingly high demand, with used and refurbished versions listed for $200+ elsewhere.



Advertisement

The Fitbit One isn’t a fitness watch—instead, this one clips to your waistband. It’ll track your steps and whether or not you climbed stairs (look, stairs are tough), as well as monitor your sleep activity. Sleeping well is just as important to your health as exercising! So if you’re interested, grab one of these Ones before it’s too late.

Crucial BX500 1TB 2.5" SATA SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

This $90 tag on a Crucial BX500 1TB SSD is pretty sweet. If you don’t already have one, an SSD can substantially improve your PC’s overall performance. This 2.5-inch SATA block fits most modern laptops and desktops, so you can step into hard drive heaven no matter what you’re working with.



iHome Desk Lamp With Clock and Wireless Charging Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Oh yeah, give me all that sweet device convergence loving, baby. At MorningSave, there’s a three-pronged dream team combining a light, clock, and wireless charger in one convenient, sleek, and sexy little thingamajig for just $39. There’s a calendar and temperature readout, too.



Accusor Advanced Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

While I’m partial to mechanical keyboards for gaming, a cheap membrane keyboard with this many features is still worth a quick crook and turn of the neck. Just $22 at SideDeal, this Accusor board features three-color RGB (red, blue, violet), six programmable macro buttons, nine multimedia functions, plus all the other boring keys you’ve come to know and love (and abuse, if you’re as heavy-handed as I am).



There’s even more, like three onboard profiles with a selector to allow on-the-fly switching, plus automatic game-specific profile loading if all of the above wasn’t enough convenience for you.

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $160 today at Best Buy.



This deal was originally published on 5/12/2020 and updated with new information on 8/17/2020.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Image : Bose

Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from our most recent headphones co-op since MSRP still sits around $350, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity in reach. This one that takes the Arctic White model down to $299. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

For every speed running Dark Souls master in the world, there are dozens like me who just can’t be arsed to contend with the game’s steep learning curve. Like, how am I supposed to know that Drogon is just chilling on a random ass bridge in the first five minutes of me gathering my bearings? And why are those red weirdos allowed to invade my game and make me consider retiring from my favorite lifelong hobby altogether? I get it. You’re awesome. Stop griefing me, losers! Oh, sorry, got off track: I think I might just try this Dark Souls board game instead, the expansions for which are now up to 25% off at Amazon.



Neo Geo Samurai Showdown Limited Edition (Blue) Image : SNK

Big fan of Samurai Showdown and other Neo Geo classics like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Metal Slug 3? The Samurai Showdown edition of the arcade cabinet-fashioned SNK Neo Geo Mini is $90 on Amazon right now. Coming in blue, this is one of three translucent variants, and you’ll get six Samurai Showdown games on top of the dozens of others pre-loaded for your enjoyment.



This thing is small enough to carry it around on socially distant walks out in the park. The instant save/load function makes it easy to pick up and put down on a whim.



With a 3.5-inch screen, 40 classics from one of the golden eras of gaming, and a built-in joystick and stereo speakers, it’s a fun little system to play at home or on the go. HDMI-out makes it possible to bring your session to the big screen, and a USB power supply means you can hook it up to your portable charger of choice for a truly wall outlet-free experience.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/30/2020 and updated with new information on 8/17/2020.

Turtle Beach - Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I need a new PlayStation 4 headset, because of course a PC headset isn’t going to work with my gaming consoles. Nothing can be easy! I had a Turtle Beach headset a lonnngggg time ago in the age of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and that little bugger survived for years before just being incompatible with my newer technology. The Ear Force Recon 50P might be a cringey name, but I assume this headset is of the same quality, and works right out the box with your PS4 controller. It also works with the Xbox One controller with an adapter! At only $25, this seems like a solid buy.



Over at Walmart, you can get some of Nintendo’s popular first party titles for $50. Most gamers know that Nintendo games are slow to drop in price, so this is a pretty great deal! We’ve been seeing this $10 discount at other retailers, most notably Amazon, but Walmart has a few titles that are currently unique to them!



The recently released and super popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on that list. If you’ve been wondering what all the fuss was about, now’s your chance to give it a try! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are also a part of that sale, and are both great games in their own right. Grab some copies before it’s too late!

The Walking Dead Collection Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all my Walking Dead obsessed people, The Walking Dead Collection by Telltale Games is only $27 on PlayStation 4 and $28 on Xbox One.

You can shoot zombies and make decisions that’ll surely fuck you up in the long run. It contains all four seasons, which include my baby Clementine, who has become hardened after living in a post-zombie world. Wild. Anyway, hop on this deal because I’m not sure how long it’ll last.



2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag three games each in the BioShock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection for $35 each.



You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for $35, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s still worth buying.

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer 7/24/2020 and updated with new information on 8/14/2020.

Buy Speks, Get Unblocks Free Gif : Speks

Harkening back to the fidget spinner days, I see Speks as the natural evolution of the 2017 phenomenon. Similarly, it’s a magnetic ball toy meant for you to fidget with throughout your days now spent agonizing over job security and solitary confinement. Rather than biting your lip or anxiously bouncing your leg, the fidget toys are a healthy and fun way to cope when you’re stressed. You can mold them into various shapes and even pair ‘em with a second set, for more sculpting possibilities. They come in single- and multi-color variants including teal, rose gold, and “jazzercise.”



For a limited time, you can buy one set of Speks magnetic balls and get Unblocks—a comparable toy akin to magnetic Lincoln Logs—free (a $15 value) using the promo code FREEFUN. And remember, orders over $45 come with free shipping, so order a couple and save a few bucks on courier fees. Don’t sweat the small things, try Speks instead. Believe me, I have, and it works!

In Hello Neighbor, you take it upon your inquisitive adolescent curiosity to sneak into the house next door and figure out what’s hiding in his closely guarded basement, but the man of the house is home and you better not let him catch you. It’s a horror game that adapts to your tactics, the AI learning your behavior and changing its response up each time you go for the same tired tricks. The follow-up, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, is even better, and since it’s a prequel, you can dive right in without having to play the original. Amazon has it for just $12 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



Advertisement

Triple Shiatsu Pro Massage Cushion Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Working at home has been a pain in the back, no really it’s actually hurting my back. This is mostly because I have a terrible chair and I’m not sitting up straight for at least three to four hours at a time. Shiatsu massagers have become a great alternative to going to the spa and getting these back kinks worked out so the only logical step is adding it to your chair. This Homedics Triple Shiatsu Pro 3D kneading massage cushion is now 47% off.



Never book a masseuse again especially if you’re worried about germs and corona at the spa. You’ll also be saving money on each visit when all you have to do is turn this baby on, sit back, and relax. This massage cushion has twelve nodes and goes in three different directions to hit your problem areas. The controller is easy to use and the 3D design allows for a comfortable fit. It’ll work with most chairs and the multidimensional kneading will straighten you out in no time.

This item ships for free.

Let’s get cooking with an 11-piece Cuisinart cookware set. Available in red or black ceramic coating, this aluminum collection includes the following, each with their respective lids:



1x 10-inch Skillet

1x 1 Quart Saucepan with Lid

1x 2 Quart Saucepan with Lid

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Lid

1x 3 Quart Saute with Lid

1x 6 Quart Sauce Pot with Lid

MorningSave has it all for $79.

PPE-AID Daily Sanitary Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

At the beginning of quarantine, my mom was constantly on the hunt for PPE and then sending me whatever she could find, completely ignoring the fact that I really wasn’t going anywhere. But now I’m glad she did. My roommate and I have a great stockpile of travel hand sanitizers and “just in case” masks. If a kit like this had been assembled it would have made the search a lot easier. Well, wait no longer because SideDeal is offering you your own PPE stockpile for just $39.



In this kit, you’ll get all the essentials, which as I said are great to have as a“just in case.” There are thirty 3-ply masks that are perfect for on the go and to have in a bag or pocket if you’ve forgotten your nice reusable mask at home. I do find myself going through a lot of hand sanitizer so the sixty single-use packets will surely be the biggest hit. And if you’ve been extra cautious, there are thirty pairs of nitrile gloves. I actually use these for when I dye my hair now, so also versatile. This is a pretty handy little box all for half-off what other retailers are currently charging. Remember safety is sexy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Raycop Lite Allergen UV Vacuum (Refurbished) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Everyone has a vacuum that’s probably pretty good on carpet, tile, and wood floors. But do you have a vacuum that can eliminate pollen, dust mites, and kill ninety-eight percent of bacteria in two seconds? Well, now you can. Take $90 off this certified refurbished Raycop Allergen Vacuum.



These normally run $150 at places like HSN and QVC. If you are someone who suffers from allergies or even has pets this is your new best friend. This pint-sized vacuum packs a punch and can tackle your mattresses, pet beds, and sofas. The HEPA filter traps everything you don’t want to see or know about from a variety of fabrics in your home. The ultraviolet light helps kill over ninety percent of bacteria, viruses, and pollen. Watch this little sucker pulverize dust particles both big and small in mere seconds and turn your house into a happier and healthier place. It is 100% certified refurbished and tested to make certain it’s running like new.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $110 at Amazon (30% off), the Sonicare 7500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.



Advertisement

Puffing up the toothbrush’s is a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard to help protect your teeth and gums.. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, White, or Pink.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/17/2020.

Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser 9R8MJ8LD Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Washing your hands are important! All the time, but especially now! Why not up your hand-washing game with a touchless soap dispenser in your home? It’s more sanitary, and you can decide how much soap it dispenses, making sure people don’t use too much (or too little) when they wash up. You can get this handy doodad for just $23 if you use code 9R8MJ8LD at checkout. It’s a win-win!



Advertisement

Extra Large Above Ground Inflatable Pool KJPOOL Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chefman XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you need a pressure cooker, splurge a little with this chance to save on a Chefman XL 8-quart foodie reservoir, a stainless steel model featuring dozens of presets across the operations of pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming. .Your purchase comes with dishwasher safe accessories, too, including steam rack, basket, rice spoon, and ladle.

G-Spot Hero Vibrator Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re bored at home without a bae, or want to spice up your sex life with bae, I have a sexy deal for you. The G-Spot Hero vibrator. Only $30 at Ella Paradis, and 10 speeds, it’ll take vagina-holders to higher heights over and over again. You’ll even get a cute little satin bag to store it after you’re finished. What are you waiting for? Great orgasms are only a click away.



Up to 40% off Select Favorites Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Two times a year the Disney Store puts their fan favorites on sale for up to 40% off. It’s a curated selection of tees, accessories, costumes, home goods, and more. The whole family is covered. There are styles for men, women, kids, and even pets. All prices are as marked and the deal is expected to run until August 23.



Speaking of pets, there are a few chew toys to treat your furry best friend to. This Mickey Ice Cream Bar ($13) is one summer goodie Fido actually can enjoy. One thing Disney does very well is collectibles and mugs are certainly at the top of that list. The Tinkerbell Animation Mug ($10) is adorable and will fit right in with other classic faves in your coffee cup cluster. And you’ll never go wrong with adding a new fleece throw blanket to your living room or bedroom and this Mickey one ($16) is cozy and cute, plus you can customize it.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

Summer Blowout Short Sale ST19 Photo : JACHS NY

Advertisement

“Liz I swear to God if you tell me it’s hot one more time I’ll murder you.” Fine, but you still pick up some super comfy shorts from JACHS NY. It’s their Summer Blowout sale, and their shorts are only $19 if you use ST19 at checkout. No reason to miss out on this one!



This sale includes their popular chino shorts, as well as some board shorts. Whatever style you prefer, grab some pairs before they sell out—because some already are!

60% off Satisfyer Pro 2 WELL Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a whopping 20% discount on the Satisfyer Pro 2. It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $52 with the promo code WELL so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

Side Piece CBD Subscription SPSECRET50 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Sunday Scaries has earned high marks from outlets like Buzzfeed, PopSugar, and yes, The Inventory, for their accessible and HIGHLY relaxing, often vitamin-infused CBD products including the Gummies for Chillin’ and oil tincture (also for chillin’), both of which I’ve tried and happily endorse. But don’t take my word for it—for a limited time only, you too can feel the effects of “the remedy that makes life not so scary” and share ‘em with your partner(s), thanks to this exclusive discount for Kinja Deals readers.



$34, using the promo code SPSECRET50 automatically applied at checkout, nets you a 500mg tincture and 20 gummies delivered to your doorstep every month. While the discount only applies to your first purchase, I’m fairly confident you won’t be disappointed. The oil tincture in particular is, in my opinion, best paired with Sweet Honeydew tea from Stash and a dollop of unsalted butter to help it dissolve. Relieve the contention in your three-way relationship with a healthy dose of ingestible CBD while supplies last.

OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas Photo : Cariuma

Advertisement

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks consciously created with classic styles.



The company partnered with color giants Pantone to release a fall color line and it’s got cool classic written all over it. They all run under $100. The low tops come in five colors and I’m digging these Blueprint ones since the Pantone color of 2020 is Classic Blue. There are grey and black options available in the high-top version ($98) and definitely give off 90s vibes. These are sharp shoes and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping.

Free shipping on all orders.

Lefties Vibrator Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Apparently left-handed people have better sex. As a right-handed person, I want to vehemently disagree, but science doesn’t lie. I guess we have one more thing to thank lefties for—this Kinja-Exclusive Lefties Vibrator bundle at Ella Paradis. Usually $102, it’s now $39, no code needed. The bundle includes a Better Love G-Spot vibrator, a satin toy bag, and a bottle of lube to keep things ... slippery. I’d grab this bundle and get off with your favorite lefty right now.



Anime Blu-Ray Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Look I’m not going to pretend to know anything about modern anime. I’m too lazy to catch up on what’s good, so I just watch re-runs of American comedies instead. But for those that keep up with the popular releases, you’re in luck, because Amazon is having a sale on select anime blu-rays. They’re up to half off, which makes these expensive collections much more affordable.



Some of the standouts here are the newer Evangelion movies, the first season of Goblin Slayer, and seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan. Those seem... cool! I haven’t watched them so they’re probably good! Or maybe definitely not and I’m digging a grave for myself for when the anime fans eviscerate me. Either way, grab whatever interests you before this sale ends.

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $50 off at Amazon. The $150 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.

This deal was originally published on 8/6/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.



SensorPEDIC Weighted Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Weighted blankets are said to be excellent solutions for anxiety and putting nervousness at ease. Given all that’s going on in the world right now anything that provides a sense of calm is welcome. This SensorPEDIC Weighted Blanket is here to provide just that and you’ll save $141.



This fifteen-pound blanket will aid in soothing worries with soft and steady pressure. The evenly distributed high-density glass beads will put your mind, body, and soul into total relaxation. I’ve had Sherpa blankets (not weighted) before and they are absolutely some of the plushest around, tops on cozy vibes. Sleep is so important and can really set the tone for your day and honestly your quality of life. If you’re suffering from not just anxiety but insomnia, ADHA, or just good old fashioned stress a weighted blanket could be a wonderful non-medication solution. The Sherpa cover zips right off making this easy to wash in a machine giving you lasting comfort for unwavering slumber.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

KYOKU 5" Steak Knives (4ct) KOZCJR2J Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve picked up on red meat consumption, you’ll need a good steak knife, especially if you prefer your cuts have the doneness of a chewed up rain boot. KYOKU’s knives have proven excellent for cutting into even the toughest of fleshy strands, and with so many in the steak family—sirloin, chuck, skirt, flank, porterhouse, rib-eye, t-bone, tenderloin—jeez, with so many different forms of steak, why isn’t that all we’re eating? And what kind of steak person are you anyway? Do you like to drown your meat in a vat of tangy substances, or do you pre—wait, what were we talking about? OH, RIGHT, STEAK KNIVES. You can get four of Kyoku’s five-inch knives for $42. Just clip the coupon at Amazon and use code KOZCJR2J at checkout.



This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

At MorningSave, they’re bundling eight of these solar-powered LED bulbs designed to burrow into the grounds around your home for $29. This flat disk design illuminates the area without much of vertical footprint. Each light has eight bright LEDs, and they’ll get their charge daily from the sun and automatically kick on when night falls for up to 10 hours.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Screenshot : Square Enix

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima hasn’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Amazon has the remake up for $40.



Advertisement

This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

This deal was originally published on 8/5/2020 and updated with new information on 8/13/2020.

If you passed on Fallout 76 at launch, I commend you. No one should award developers their hard-earned dollars for messes like that. But many key updates and discounts later, you might want to check it out. Amazon has Fallout 76: Wastelanders up on Amazon for $10.



This is the base game with the latest updates and DLC baked in, adding several important elements missing from launch such as human NPCs, something the company originally decided against as a “design decision.” Many of the major bugs and kinks have been worked out by now, too, so it’s not nearly as frustrating to play.

Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Newegg has these headphones for just $227, or $51 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

Advertisement

Wish Hand Sanitizer 6-Pack Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Running low on sanitizer? Here’s a great chance to stock up: Amazon has a six pack of Wish’s 3.38oz tubes down to just $12. Complete with Vitamin E and other moisturizing agents. They’re small enough to fit in pockets and purses, too, so you won’t have to lug a big bottle around all day to keep your hands germ-free.



KN95 Masks (20 Pack) KINJA20 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, 20% off with the code KINJA20, which is $12 off the original price of $60. If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160. Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks are certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!



Advertisement

But if you want to get specific with clitoral and g-spot orgasms, you should check out the Rabbit Lily vibrator. It’s only $36 after the 60% discount and it can, like I said, get you to a dual climax, and fully scratching that itch you’ve been having ever since the quarantine has lasted WAY longer than we thought it would. Anyway, grab this and get full use of your happy time. I’m sure you’ll be satisfied.



If you didn’t know by now, you can grab 60% off sex toys sitewide thanks to Wellness Month! All you have to do is type in the code “WELL” at checkout, but usually, it’ll automatically be applied.

Up to 25% off CELEBRATE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As the Dermstore celebrates 21 years in business they wanted to gift you a present. Until August 17 take up to 25% off a wide selection of items in their birthday festivities, this includes most sale items. They’ve also discounted some of their ‘Best of’ bundles. Just use the code CELEBRATE at checkout.



Speaking of which, the Best of the Essentials ($48) has ten products all curated by their experts based on the best-reviewed and top-selling items from their skincare section. Bundles like this are an excellent way to discover new favorites or try something you’ve always wanted to. They’ve already taken $12 off this one.

It’s still summer so let’s grab a good and reliable sunscreen. Sunforgettable’s Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 ($39) is 100% that. Lightweight, sheer, and water/sweat-resistant. This one is a non-chemical, broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect that mug and keep it pretty for a long time.

I look at Bioderma Sensibio H2O ($15) as a holy grail product because so many of my favorite beauty YouTubers swear by it. It’s a non-rinse cleanser that easily removes makeup, even the toughest eyeliner, and mascara. Trust me on that one. It handles sensitive skin very well and keeps all types soothed and smooth.

Again that code is good until next Monday and there’s free shipping on all orders.

15% off Yamazaki Home Goods Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Though it only recently gained recognition in the U.S. after Mari Kondo’s The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up made the New York Times bestsellers list for 86 consecutive weeks, Yamazaki is nearly as ubiquitous as IKEA in Japan. So whenever they’re running a sale here in the states, it’s no surprise it makes headlines, as is the case in this week’s Huckberry sale. For a limited time, you can save 15% on Yamazaki’s clutter-free furniture including a contemporary rectangular side table, a headphone stand, a key rack, and a set of ceramic upward-standing pet bowls for your fur babies.



Don’t underestimate the value of an organized household, especially as we’re spending more time either working from or living the rest of our lives at home. Out with the old, in with the new—spark joy in your home once more, while supplies last. This sale ends August 17.

36 Single Packs of Starburst Graphic : Sheilah Villari