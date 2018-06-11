An Urban Outfitters Flash Sale, a huge Zappos sale, discounted Hunter for Target, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Screenshot: bareMinerals

The Original bareMinerals foundation was one of your favorite foundations, which is no surprise. The brand basically invented powder foundation (or at least made it a household item). Right now, bareMinerals is taking 20% off everything with the code FRIENDS18, plus you get free shipping as well. Time to update your makeup bag.



What's Your Favorite Foundation? Foundation is a fickle thing. But when you find the perfect one, you stick with it through thick… Read more Read

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Advertisement

Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free next business day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target recently launched their collaboration with Hunter, with affordable rain gear for the whole family. And right now, it’s all up to 70% off. Not sure why this didn’t sell well (there are talks that the boots they made weren’t good quality so they pulled them, and that made the line tank, but who knows) but regardless, you can pick up some sneakers, slides, outerwear, and more.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Urban Outfitters has had some really good sales lately, but this 50% off Flash Sale covers pretty much every base. Men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, home goods, even some beauty products are on sale. There’s no code needed, so just add all your new things to your cart and watch the discounts roll in.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Outnet may have better sales than this, but an extra 40% off to help you through the rest of the week is one to jump on. There are tons of brands and styles to choose from, so if there was anything specific you were looking for style-wise, I’ll bet it’s marked down.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

While Diane von Furstenberg may be known for her iconic wrap dress designs, the Belgian-born designer has many more tricks up her sleeve. Prices are a little scary, but if you want to splurge on the perfect holiday dress or need something really killer for your next wedding attendance, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of DVF styles for the next three days.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 4,000 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code 20SUMMER. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re planning your next outdoor adventure, or just need a gift idea for your adventurous dad, Backcountry is here to help. This week only, take 20% off any full-priced item with the code SMR20.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t have a decent timepiece, or need a great Father’s Day gift, Amazon has a great watch sale from Invicta. With all of their pieces coming in under $65, this isn’t something you’ll want to pass up if you’ve been staring at your empty wrist, hoping for a new watch. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.



Home Goods

Screenshot: Society6

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is taking 30% off almost all of their art prints, posters and tapestries with the code HANG30.



Advertisement

It’s no shame if your apartment is bare bones, because home decor is so damn expensive. But it’s about time to fill it up with things that aren’t left over from your dorm room or something your friends gave you at your housewarming party.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Expand your storage space with this discounted rolling sets of drawers from Woot. You can take your pick between several sizes and two colors, white and black.

Advertisement

Outside of just clothes storage, these could be used for organizing stuff in your bathroom, craft or office supplies, and more. All the pieces feature minimalist cutout drawer pulls instead of knobs, which also means you’ll be less likely to damage doorways when you’re rolling in between rooms. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t let this deal roll away.

Sphero R2-D2 | $80 | Amazon

At its original $180, Sphero’s R2-D2 droid was something for Star Wars fans to drool over, but probably not buy. But at $80? It’s the droid you’re looking for.

Advertisement

You can make R2 run around your desk with a virtual joystick on a phone app, but more importantly, you can make him emote. Even its included charging cable matches the copper color of the power couplings on his feet.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

These Herschel Supply Co bags would normally set you back around $80, but select colors are marked down between $58 and $63 today, so you can pack for your next weekend getaway for less.



Advertisement

They all include an internal storage pocket for shoes, a waterproof zipper, and a padded shoulder strap. The cheapest bag (and loudest print) is the Aloha bag, which will cost you just $58, this light khaki bag is just $68, and my favorite of the three, this wine and tan bag is just $63. These deals might not last long, so head over to Amazon if you need a new duffel bag.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Show off all the places you’ve been with this scratch off world map. It’s just $18 after the 20% off coupon, which is a good deal for a this size (32" x 24") poster. Plus, these makes great gifts.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can own Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen on Blu-ray for just $10 from Target. The same thing is selling for around $40 on Amazon, so grab it from Target while supplies last.

TECH

Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code 2CAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $278 on Amazon with promo code 2CAPSULE, which is about as cheap as it’s ever gotten outside of a one-day Gold Box deal.

Photo: Gizmodo

We see deals on the Apple Watch Series 1 from time to time (like this one, going on right now), but if you’ve been holding out for the excellent Series 3 with LTE, you can save 20% on a few different models from Nike today with promo code 20SUMMER.



That same code will also save you 20% on a ton of other Nike gear.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code FORDAD01 to get the deal.



Photo: Amazon

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



Advertisement

There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model is MFI certified, and only $20 today with promo code RV66EE4N. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.