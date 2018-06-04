Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Tatcha’s Summer Sale, discounted Alice + Whittles rain boots, a huge sale from Topshop, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Tatcha was one of the first J-Beauty brands to crack the mainstream in the US, and for good reason. Their products are soothing, simple, and mostly importantly, they work. I love their Essence and Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, and right now, the entire site is 15% off with the code SUMMER18 at checkout.

Smashbox, known for their game-changing and award-winning Photo Finish primer, is giving you 25% off your entire $50+ purchase, no code needed. Stock up on everything from their new Always On Liqiud Lipstick to their liquid eyeliner.

The Big Sales

Most rain boots aren’t made for comfort and style; they’re made to keep your feet dry. But Alice + Whittles goes a step further by creating slim, good-looking boots that feel light and comfortable on your feet. And right now, they’re marking down eight different colorways of their minimalist ankle boot to under $100, so maybe it’s time to rethink your thunderstorm attire.



Topshop is taking up to 50% off a ridiculous amount of things, including stuff from their Unique line. My recommendation is to check out the dresses and shoes, as my experience has proven that those are the most reliable sale items.



In the span of my lifetime, I have owned a multitude of Vince Camuto shoes. First of all, they last. And second of all, they’re usually incredibly affordable for how comfortable they are. Plus, the clothing and bags ain’t too shabby either. Check out both at Nordstrom Rack and score new shoes or apparel (in Petite and Plus).

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and the heart rate model is down to $120 right now on Amazon for Father’s Day, about $30 less than usual. Some models with special edition wristbands are $150, but those are down from $180.



Dad want a full-on smart watch? The Fitbit Ionic is also down to $250 in a variety of colors.

Home Goods

This discounted Oral-B toothbrush is, as the kids say, extra. Just take a look at all the features:



The Triple Pressure Sensor helps protect your gums from over-brushing. The SmartRing illuminates and pulsations slow, then stop when you brush too hard.

Alright that seems nice.

Elevate your custom cleaning experience with the multifunctional 360º SmartRing. Visible from every angle while brushing, the SmartRing allows you to see feedback from the pressure sensor, brushing timer and Bluetooth connection with ease.

I guess that’s useful. Go on...

The Oral-B Genius 8000 toothbrush features a Lithium Ion battery and smart travel case that’s designed to charge both your toothbrush and smartphone using only one outlet.

Not sure I ever needed that, but okay.

The NEW Genius 8000 pairs with your smartphone to enable Position Detection which uses facial recognition to help you know where you’ve brushed.

Facial what now?

This feature helps to ensure you never miss a zone. Using the Genius 8000’s innovative technology and your device’s camera, our brush helps you maintain healthy brushing habits.

Okay, I’m no luddite, but this is a lot. But in any event, this is the first time it’s ever been under $100, and $95 is a great price for a high-end electric brush.

Typically selling around $175+, you can start cooking in the of our readers’ favorite toaster oven, the Breville the Compact Smart Oven for $129, while supplies last. Today’s price is the cheapest it’s been since Black Friday, so if you’ve been thinking about it, now’s a good time to pull the trigger.

I bought one for Christmas and am obsessed with it. My normal oven tends to make my already-too-warm house even worse, so this is especially useful during the summer since it puts out so much less heat. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:

Simply the best toaster oven you can get without buying a commercial convection oven. Since buying it we only use the big oven for Thanksgiving. Heats up quick, and 100 times more even than that POS you had in college. - SteveG

Vremi Olive Oil Dispenser | $13 | Amazon

When you cook with olive oil, you have three choices: You can pour imprecisely, you can make a measuring spoon dirty, or you can use Vremi’s $13 olive oil dispenser, which measures out a precise amount of oil before you pour it. I know which one I would choose. Today’s price matches the best we’ve ever seen.

Stuff your face with over three pounds of Starburst candies for just $8, or the cheapest Amazon price ever. That’s around 300 candies, and if you’re lucky, you have a friend who is willing to eat the less delicious yellows.

It’s an Add-On item so it has to ship with a larger order. You can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships.

The mouthwash bottle might be the last ugly thing in your bathroom, but you can upgrade it to this OXO Good Grips dispenser for just $10 today, a whopping 50% less than usual.



Just fill it with your favorite mouthwash, then push down on the top to pump the appropriate amount of mouthwash through the one-way valve into a resevoir on top. From there, you can dump it straight into your mouth, or pour it into the included cap.

TECh

Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale for $158 today, which is $2 less than we saw on Black Friday, and an all-time low. They don’t have the best battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!

Sony’s noise-canceling over-ears are also available for $298 right now, if you missed them yesterday.

Did you get a chance to play the Mario Tennis Aces online demo this weekend? Shep really enjoyed it, and not to brag, but he won two tournaments. If you enjoyed it enough to buy the full game when it comes out later this month, you can preorder on Amazon right now to save $12 with Prime.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

A 10' charging cable is one of the best things you can buy for yourself, and this nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ cable is on sale for $13 today with promo code ANKER823, in the color of your choice. These cables include an 18 month warranty, feel great in the hand, and are durable enough to be gobbled up by a Roomba...I speak from experience.

