Buy one, get one 50% off swim at Target, discounted data decor from Pop Chart Lab, IT Cosmetics’ Summer Sale, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEAls

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics makes some of the best skin care-infused make up around. From their Bye Bye Redness to Bye Bye Pores, each line is created to specifically address skin care issues, while also enhancing the person’s skin with pigment. If you’ve wanted to check out the brand, their Summer Sale is up to 40% off select products.

THE BIG SALES

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a buy one, get one 50% off sale on all swimwear. So, if you have a vacation planned but haven’t planned on what you’re wearing to the beach, this is the sale for you.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you an extra 20% off sale styles with the code SUMMER20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, and get ready for summer.

Home Goods

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 25% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like The Invincible Armors of Iron Man and Famous Ballparks. Enter the code SALESTICE at checkout to see your discount.

Photo: Amazon

What’s better than spending a summer night outside with friends? Spending a summer night outside with friends swinging in a hammock chair. Amazon can help fulfill that novel idea with this $53 macrame hammock chair swing, on sale today only. Give yourself the best seat in the house tree anytime you’re outside.



The Dyson V6 Origin transforms from a compact-but-powerful hand vacuum into a full length stick vac in seconds, and is of course completely cordless too. Dyson dominated the nominations for your favorite vacuum, and today’s price is solid, as long as you don’t mind buying a refurb.



You know that person that always seems to have a knife ready to go when a box needs to be cut open? You could be that person with today’s Kershaw Cryo knife Gold Box. Prices vary a bit by color and blade length, but they’re all great deals, and in most cases, all-time low prices.



Photo: Shep McAllister

If you ever shop at Target, you should have a Target REDCard. It comes in both credit and debit forms, and both save you 5% on almost everything Target sells. But if you want a little added incentive to sign up, if you get the card between now and 6/23, Target will send you a $25 off $100 coupon in the mail. It has a few restrictions, but with everything Target sells, you should have no trouble using it.

Instead of you reaching into your cabinets to access your stuff, let your stuff roll out to you. These discounted cabinet drawers organize and maximize space, and will make it a hell-of-a-lot easier to find what you’re looking for. There’s only one size to pick from today, so if it fits your cabinets, it could be a good inexpensive kitchen upgrade.

Photo: Amazon

If it’s time to refresh your sheet collection, pick up a discounted set from this one-day Amazon sale. They have every possible size and nine color options to pick from, all 25% off.

They’re made of 100% Egyptian cotton, which means they’ll be more breathable and softer than less expensive sheet sets, and they’ll fit mattresses up to 22" deep. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t sleep on it!

TECH

Photo: Anker

Anker’s 10W Qi charging pad is the best-selling wireless charger in Kinja Deals history, and it’s down under $15 on Amazon today, after clipping the $2 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen.

It’ll charge compatible Android phones at 10W, but just note that it’ll only feed 5W to iPhones. That’s fine for overnight charging, but it’ll be pretty slow if you’re using it during the day.

Photo: Gizmodo

Amazon runs deals fairly often on the entry level Kindle and the Paperwhite, but is far stingier with discounts on the Kindle Voyage. If it’s been on your wishlist, you should absolutely pick it up for $50 off.



The Voyage isn’t that much better than the Paperwhite, all things considered, but the page turn “buttons” (really just pressure-sensitive areas) are a great touch, as is the ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts your backlight. If you love your Kindle and use it every day, it could be worth the upgrade.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the brand new Nebula Mars II just launched with a $100 discount.



While it’s not nearly as small as the Capsule, the Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in. It’ll normally sell for $540, but since it just launched, you can save $100 today with promo code NEWMARS2.