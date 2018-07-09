Extra discounts from ModCloth, Target’s July Beauty Boxes, $60 New Balance running shoes, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

BEAUTY STEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose two different boxes, and pick up seven or eight samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7. Choose between the regular Beauty Box, the Multicultural Box, or the Men’s Edition, all full of summer-ready moisturizing products, curl-enhancing creams, deodorants, and more.

Photo: Amazon

Rose gold is a Thing right now, and that’s not limited to just jewelry or accessories. Rose gold has infiltrated the beauty sphere and if you want to slather you face in the pink stuff, use the code AZUREPEEL70 at check out and pick up this hydrating peel off mask for just $8.

Or, try out the 24K Gold Firming Treatment or the Charcoal and Pearl Detoxifying Treatment for the same price.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Now is the time to get your wardrobe in order (before it’s the start of the new season and you still have nothing to wear). Right now, ModCloth is giving you extra 30% off sale items, with everything from home goods to outerwear included. No code is needed, just add your faves to your cart.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of 800 Series (v7) Running Shoes, using the code KINJA800, for just $60 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Rebecca Taylor makes some really great, classic pieces that will add a little oomph to any wardrobe, but the prices are a bit steep. Right now though, Nordstrom Rack is marking down two pages worth of Rebecca Taylor styles so you can get your next vacation-ready outfit for a lot less.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 70% off select sale styles thanks to their huge Summer Sale. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals, no code needed.

Screenshot: Amazon

It’s never a bad time to replace some of your kids’ old clothes, and Amazon is ready to help you time and money. Right now, Prime Members have their pick of clothing from brands like Starter, Simple Joys by Carter, A for Awesome, Kid Nation, and more. The options span from newborn all the way up to preteen (if they still let you pick out their clothes by then).

HOME GOODS

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can take that funky taste out of your tap water with these discounted Brita pitchers. At $14, the 5-cup Metro pitcher is available in three colors and comes with one filter to get you started.



Advertisement

If you already have a pitcher and want to stock up, snag this 8 pack of replacement filters. It’s discounted by $13 today.

Photo: Amazon

Ecovacs makes some of the most popular budget-friendly robotic vacuums out there, and two of their best models are cheaper than ever today, for Prime members only.

Advertisement

The OZMO 601 includes Wi-Fi and app support, as well as the ability to use it as a mop, in addition to vacuuming. $260 is a whopping $120 less than usual.

The DEEBOT 900, on the other hand, can’t be used as a mop, but it does have higher suction power, and sensors that can actually map out your home for better navigation, rather than ping ponging around randomly like most vacuums in this price range. $280 is $120 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It might be counterintuitive, but the sharper the knife is, the safer it is to use (because a sharper knife requires less force). This Chef’s Choice sharpener uses 100% diamond wheels in three stages to manually sharpen both serrated and non-serrated knives. Today’s price of $35 isn’t the price we’ve ever seen, but it is a decent discount from the usual $43.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Treat your cat to this Furhaven tree from Woot today. It’s about 4 feet tall, has scratching posts for legs, and a springy wand toy they can paw at for hours. The cream, brown, and blue colors are $34, down from their usual $55.



TECH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s kicking off more Prime Day lead-up deals today, and the highlight is a collection of popular Anker gear, marked down to some of the best prices we’ve seen.



Head over to our post to see the deals we’ve picked out.

Photo: Amazon

With a 12 hour battery, expandable storage, and hands-free Alexa support, Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is already one of the best deals in the tablet market for its usual $80. Today though, you can pick one up for an impulse-friendly $40, as long as you don’t mind buying a refurb.



Advertisement

That’s the same price as a refurbished Fire 7 tablet, which is worse in pretty much every way. Just note that this deal is only available for Prime members.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $70 for a refurb, it’s never been cheaper than it is today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.



Photo: Gizmodo

In preparation for Prime Day, Amazon’s taking $120 off the Echo Show today for Prime members, if you don’t mind buying a refurb. You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefitted from a visual component all along.

