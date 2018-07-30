Tarte Cosmetics’ Friends & Family sale, extra discounts from Nike, a J.Crew Factory flash sale, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, they’re giving you 25% off practically their entire website (besides Shape Tape, naturally). Everything from palettes to lip colors to highlighters, it’s basically a makeup free-for-all.

THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kidswith promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to enjoy the better weather than up to 40% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down summer workout gear to get you outside for a fun, a jog, or even just a brisk walk to the coffee shop.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

J.Crew Factory is back with another extra discount on sale items. Use the code POPQUIZ and pick up an extra 50% off their entire clearance section. There are a ton of summer-ready button down, dresses, shoes, and more to choose from.

HOME GOODs

Screenshot: Amazon

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a couple of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a 12" chicken fryer.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I love ban.do. It’s just the right amount of kitsch mixed with utilitarian pieces that will make your desk look better, and probably in turn make you work better. Right now, they’re taking 10% off all their planners, plus 25% off accessories for those planners and your desk. Get organized and look good doing it.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Workout your whole body viking-style with this Stamina rowing machine. It’s $200 off in today’s Amazon Gold Box, includes 12 workout programs, and a heart monitor. Plus, when you’re not using it, it will fold up so you can store it in a closet or against the wall. This sale will end at midnight so heave-ho over to Amazon before it’s gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As nice as it is to control your lights with your phone, or even with your voice, sometimes an old fashioned light switch still presents the path or least resistance. Luckily, Philips makes one for its Hue bulbs; you just stick it to your wall (no wiring required), program it to control up to 10 lights, and hit the buttons to turn your bulbs on or off, or even dim them.

Today on Amazon, you can get the switch and a Hue White bulb for $28, or only about $4-$5 more than the usual price of the switch by itself.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Avatar: The Last Airbender finally got a complete series Blu-ray release last month, and it’s on sale for $30 on Amazon, a match for an all-time low.



TECH

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $65 today with promo code SDCLBT66.



Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know Anker runs a lot of discounts, but battery packs are the product line that brought the company to prominence, and they don’t seem to go on sale as often as they used to. This week though, our readers can save 20% on two different models.



The PowerCore Speed 10000 is really the Goldilocks battery, in my opinion. Small enough to fit in most pockets, but with enough power for at least two or three full phone charges. This model also includes Quick Charge 3.0, so your compatible Android phone won’t need to stay plugged in for long to get plenty of juice. Get it for $28 with promo code KINJAQC6;

For anyone who spends days at a time away from a wall outlet, the PowerCore+ 26800 is for you. This model doesn’t include USB-C like Anker’s other battery pack of this size, but it does include Quick Charge 3.0 input and output, and comes with a QC wall charger, so you can juice the battery back up more quickly. Get a nice $69 deal with promo code KINJAQC4.

Photo: Gizmodo

We’ve already mentioned Nike’s wide-ranging extra 20% off sale, but one deal deserves a special mention: 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity, which hardly ever goes on sale. I’m not totally sure why promo code HOT20 works on these, since it’s only supposed to be for sale items, but hey, I’m not complaining.

Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.