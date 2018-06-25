Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Reebok's Set for Summer Sale, Friends & Family discounts from Laura Mercier, TUMI luggage at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Monday's best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Laura Mercier squeaked out a win as your favorite tinted moisturizer, but the beauty brand is so much more than a white tube. Right now, everything they make is 20% off, no code needed. Just add what you want to your cart and watch the discount when you check out.

THE BIG SALES

Now is the time to get your summer wardrobe in order (before you sweat your way through the entire week). Right now, ModCloth is giving you 30% off all orders of $150, plus free shipping, no code needed. Just add your favorite pieces to your cart to see the discount. There is so much to choose from, so get ready to take a little bit of time to look through.

J.Crew Factory is back with another extra discount on sale items. Use the code TOOCOOL and pick up an extra 50% off their entire clearance section. There are a ton of summer-ready button down, dresses, shoes, and more to choose from.

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on everyone from soccer moms and supermodels. Grab 30% off basically any style plus free shipping, with the code KICKS, and head into summer with new sneakers.

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code EXTRA40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

HOME GOODS

Egyptian Cotton is one of the softest things you can sleep on, but it comes at a price. Amazon is thankfully helping you out there with their sale on Egyptian Cotton sheets from Thread Spread. Get a set for as low as $67, with your choice from 14 different colors. While you’re gonna want to sleep on these sheets, don’t sleep on this deal because it ends today.



Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.

This cast iron Lodge wok has a flat bottom so it will work well on most stoves, and it will make stir frying your dinner even faster and easier than it already is. $39 is the best price we’ve seen in over a year, and a solid discount from the usual $50.

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for over 20% off, so stock up!



Clip this Sport-Brella swiveling umbrella on to your chair, cooler, golf bag, or any where else you’d like to add a little shade. At just $18 today, today’s price is the first discount we’ve seen this summer and the best price we’ve seen in 4 months. It’s more portable than the full Sport-Brella tent, but has the same sun protection and durable cover. The red and blue colors are on sale, if you hurry!

Clip in one of these removable pet seat covers, and make your backset a little more comfortable for your pup. It will keep all of the dog hair from getting on your actual seats, and discourage your them from jumping in lap mid-trip. You’ll pay just $13, a drop from the usual $15 - $20.

TECH

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $40 since they launched, but today, they’re just $33.

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

Amazon makes sound bars, because of course they do, and their 2.1 channel, 31.5" model is down to an all-time low $62 right now. This bar’s integrated subwoofer won’t give you the kind of bass you’d expect from a dedicated subwoofer that sits on the floor, but it’s better than nothing, and makes this system ideal for a bedroom TV where space is a concern.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 10‘ Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $14, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER454.