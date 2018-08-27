Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sunski’s Endless Summer Sale, the Beauty Insider Appreciate Event at Sephora, Fenty PUMA at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Beauty Insider Appreciation Event is here, and right now VIB Rouge members can get 20% off everything with the code YESROUGE. VIB members get 15% off with the code YESVIB and Beauty Insiders get 10% off with code YESBEAUTY starting 8/30. The only “major” exclusions are on PLAY memberships and customizable sets, but that’s not what you’ll use the discount on anyway, right?

Plus, this year, Sephora is giving you extra points (and they’ve ramped up their Rewards as well with gift cards and full-size items). VIB Rouge gets 1.5 points per $1 and VIB get 1.25 per $4.

Note: The codes are only one-time-use online, but if you head into a store, you can use your discount as many times as you want while the sale is going on.

THE BIG SALEs

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code B2S50 and grab select watches for just $50.

I wore my Sunski Dipseas everyday for over a year and got compliments on them practically every time. Sunski sunglasses are lightweight, comfortable, scratch-resistant, and 25% off right now. Pick up a pair that you’ll actually enjoy wearing.

The Fenty by PUMA collection is a break from the ordinary for the activewear brand, and when it first launched, sold out in basically a week. Right now, pick up Fenty by PUMA pieces (plus other regular PUMA pieces) for less at Nordstrom Rack. Though, once again, things are selling out fast, so you’d better hurry and click Add to Cart button.

ASOS is a one-stop-shop for everything trendy and this sale is no exception. It’s the start of their Labor Day Sale and this time, it’s a doozy. Use the code DAYOFF and take 20% off literally everything they carry, from shoes to outerwear to dresses, and more. Even skin care and make up is discounted.

College football season is here. Kids are going back to school. It’s a time to celebrate the university that you (hopefully) enjoyed spending four years at with this NCAA hoodie. Support your school and keep warm during the impending months and get up to 50% off this classic sweatshirt.



Note: as with most clothing on Amazon, the price may vary by style (in this case, school) and size, but most should be $25.

It’s just about time for the kids to head back to school, and if you’ve been putting off picking up some new packs for them, now’s your chance. Amazon is discounting a bunch of highly-rated High Sierra backpacks and lunchbags in today’s Gold Box. There are everyday packs, rolling bags, lunch bags and more marked down, basically everything for anyone in the family.

HOME GOODs

I’ll tell you what, back-to-school furniture is a whole lot nicer looking today than it was when I was in college. This one-day sale on Amazon includes mid-century modern-styled furniture, plus several mattresses, on sale for shockingly low prices. That coffee table above is only $55, and the shelves are only $29, just for starters. They’re not going to be heirloom quality, but they’ll get the job done while looking way too nice to belong in a dorm room.



If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $80 today, which isn’t quite as good as the deal we saw on Prime Day, but is still a very solid price.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Plug recently got native Apple HomeKit support in a firmware update, and Amazon’s marking the occasion with a three-for-$75 sale.

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

TECH

Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is on sale for $16 on Amazon today, about $4 less than usual, and the best price of the year. Eneloop deals tend to sell out extremely quickly, so I wouldn’t wait.



Whether you prefer Amazon’s Alexa-powered Fire TV interface, or the flexibility offered by Roku, there’s a great deal on a streaming dongle for you today.



The Fire TV Stick only supports 1080p output, but its gives you all the powers of Alexa, and today’s deal is $10 less than usual.

If you need your stick to support 4K and HDR content, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the dongle to beat. Compared to the Fire TV Stick, it also includes access to a larger ecosystem of apps, and the ability to use the Roku mobile app and a set of headphones for private listening, which would be perfect for a bedroom TV. This isn’t as low as it’s been, but it’s a solid deal.



It’s not as advanced as a Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift, but if you have a smartphone and $8, you can experience VR with this View-Master VR starter set. The View-Master is actually just a Google Cardboard-compatible VR headset, except, you know, it’s not made of cardboard, even if it’s priced like it could be.



Anker’s nylon-wrapped, kevlar-reinforced PowerLine+ cables look great and feel great to use, and they’re running a big sale this week on USB-C version. Take your pick of a USB-A-to-C cable in two different lengths and two different colors, or a Power Delivery-capable C-to-C cable. Just be sure to note the promo codes.

