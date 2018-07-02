ThinkGeek’s Dog Days of Summer Sale, extra discounts from Cole Haan and Target, and more of Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



THE BIG SALES

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off sale styles with the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Summer is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With an extra 10% off already discounted styles to help get you ready for the season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are almost 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The hundreds of items in Target’s spring apparel section are already really affordable, but for a limited time, promo code JULY40 will take an extra 20% off at checkout. Plus, if you have a Target REDCard, you’ll save an extra 5%, and get free two day shipping.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life stock up on geeky paraphernalia. Score up to 80% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Dog Days of Summer Sale. There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

HOME GOODS

Illustration: Amazon

Another chore outsourced to the robots. This PetSafe litter box will automatically rake up your cat’s... uh, deposits, so you never have to scoop again. Once a month, you’ll change out the litter tray and replace it with a new one. Plus, the trays are stocked with crystal litter, which is said to not stick to your cat’s feet, and therefore won’t get tracked around your house.

It’s $50 off the usual price today and the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday. Take your pick between purple or taupe colors.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

We post deals on the ultra-affordable Victorinox knives often. But, if you’re looking for something a little higher end, this Shun utility knife is a good buy. It’s down to $70 today, sliced from the typical $100. This brand was included in our chef’s knife co-op. Like chef’s knives, utility knives are a more all-purpose option, ideal for slicing, chopping, and peeling.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep your wine chilled but not watered-down in these gel-filled cooling wine cups. A four pack is just $24 or $6 per cup, which is a good chunk cheaper than the usual $8 - $10 per cup. You just need to remember to put them in the fridge or freezer beforehand.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Vacuuming is one of the least fun chores, and conveniently one that we can easily outsource to robots. Snag this refurbished Ecovacs Deebot from this one-day Woot sale for only $100.

It’s an entry level model that doesn’t have a ton of bells and whistles, but our readers have bought thousands of Ecovacs vacuums and the brand earns good reviews. This one boasts a 110 minute battery life, scheduling functionality, and side brushes to suck up pet hair and debris.

$100 is about as cheap as robot vacuums get. So if you’ been want one but the usual $150+ price point has turned you aways, I’d grab this.

Image: Amazon

Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $12 underbed storage bag. It’s a couple bucks off today and the best price we’ve seen since April.



If you’re hooked on sparkling waters like the rest of the country, these IZZE sparkling juices are a more flavorful way to get your fix. Plus, today they’re the cheapest they’ve been in months, no coupon needed. So, drink up!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, is blowing out the uber popular 33' strands of copper string lights for just $7 each. This is the best price we’ve seen since April, so go hang these up and make Pinterest proud.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Your home can never be too safe, right? Amazon seems to think so with a pair of home security Gold Box deals.



First up, is a huge Gold Box full of security gear from Arlo, Wisenet, Zmoda and more. Pick up Netgear’s Arlo home security system (which is a lot like Nest Cam) or opt for a security doorbell from Wisenet. There’s a camera for every place in your house and then some.

The second deal is on the classic SimpliSafe 12-Piece Home Security System. The system include the base station with keypad, four entry sensors, motion sensor, glass-break sensor, one key chain remote, HD security camera, smoke detector, and water sensor, all for $300, today only.

TECH

It’s a great day to load up on a whole bunch of discounted Anker products. That includes our readers’ favorite USB charging hub, a 26800mAh external battery, and a Qi charger for $8.



If you’re looking for a new projector, this Nebula portable projector is a $100 off (!!!). Plus, their newest product, the SoundCore Motion B is $9 off. No promo codes needed.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Anyone who uses a desktop at home or work should definitely check out this refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga for their portable computing needs.



Though the laptop run Windows 10, its prices are pretty similar to a lot of Chromebooks, though its capabilities far exceed what you’d find in most of Google’s alternatives. The real highlight feature though is its IPS touchscreen. Sure, at 11.6", and 1366x768 resolution, this might not be your main computer. But since it’s a Yoga, you can flip it into all sorts of different poses.

Are they amazing laptops? No. But for $200, it’s a really solid deal. Just note that this price is only available today, and it could very well sell out early.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Well here’s something I didn’t expect to see today: Amazon is offering up $20 gift cards when you subscribe to a year of Dropbox Plus for $99, today only. That gets you 1TB in the cloud to store all of your stuff for a full year, and the Amazon gift card that’s perfect for buying a bunch of movies to house in your new cloud storage.



We don’t know if there’s a redemption limit on this deal, but we do know it’ll expire at the end of the day at the very latest, so don’t waste any time.