Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A sitewide sale at ASOS, extra discounts from Cole Haan, Benefit Cosmetics’ Friends & Family Sale, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Screenshot: Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands. The products are high-quality and the packaging is one-of-a-kind. I know I’ll be stocking up during their Friends & Family Sale, with 20% off sitewide with the code FRIENDS2018. Pick up their new Bad Gal Bang mascara or opt for the tried-and-true POREfessional Primer.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA40 for their Memorial Day Sale. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Summer is almost here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. Right now, they’re taking 20% off everything (seriously, everything) with the code SUNNYDAYS. Beauty, shoes, outerwear, dresses, anything you could think you could ever want from ASOS is included.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of jeans from Joe’s Jeans (plus some shoes and tops and outerwear as well) on sale right now. All the jeans are under $100, so you can get designer denim for a lot less than you’d pay normally, which is a big win in my book.

The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Advertisement

If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The true summer months are fast approaching. If you have a camping trip planned and need to replace some gear that’s maybe past its expiration date, this Coleman Gold Box is for you. Tents, sleeping bags, coolers, air mattresses and more are discounted, with everything coming in under $100 (even this 8-person tent). A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and one of their most popular kitchen models has a rare $20 discount today.



This has been my personal kitchen trash can for several years now, and I love the thing more than anyone should be allowed to love a garbage receptacle. It looks great, the pedal mechanism is rock solid, is does a good job of containing, odor, and the inner lining makes it easy to remove a bag and add a new one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for beach season, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on a couple of umbrellas and beach chairs from Ostrich and California Umbrella. The umbrellas include three-way tilting, so you can throw shade at the perfect angle, while the Deluxe beach chair includes five chair positions and three foot rest positions.



You all know this, but replacing your air filters is one of the cheapest ways to improve the air quality in your home. They can remove funky smells and allergens and, especially important this time of year, make your AC unit more efficient. Home Depot is selling a whole bunch of 4-packs of Arm & Hammer air filters for just $20 today. So go ahead and stock up.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need waterfront property to enjoy a kayak. You don’t need a roof rack. Hell, you don’t even need a lot of space in your home to store one. This inflatable two-seater from Intex only weighs about 30 pounds deflated, so you can throw it in your trunk, and blow it up once you get to the water.



Advertisement

$59 is the best price ever, and it even includes two oars and an air pump. But this deal is only available today, or until sold out.

Today and tomorrow only, Food52 is running one of its only sitewide sales of the year, taking 15% off any $125+ order with promo code WARMINGUP.

Advertisement

There’s a lot to sort through here, but we recommend starting your search with Zwilling’s Carrara Pans, which we love. The three-pan combo pack comes out to about $118 with the promo code, which is a steal for these rarely-discounted skillets.

Have any other recommendations? Drop them in the comments below.



Screenshot: Studio Ghibli

No Blu-ray collection is complete without at least a few of Hayao Miyazaki films, and a handful of Studio Ghibli’s best are available for just $13 each today.



Advertisement

All four films are 2017 re-releases from GKIDS, which took over Studio Ghibli’s U.S. distribution rights from Disney, but the content and English dubs should be the same as the Disney discs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off hundreds of items with promo code PMEMDAY10. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $50 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.



Advertisement

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker, eBags, Cuisinart, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $200.

TECh

Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code ACAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

Today only, the Capsule is marked down to $248 on Amazon as part of a Gold Box deal, which is about $100 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. This is definitely the latter.



The PowerCore+ 26800 is one of a handful of battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 27W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).

At $80 (with promo code ANKERPD3), this is a bit more expensive than some other options we’ve seen, but there’s good reason for that. Unlike most competitors, this battery includes a 27W USB-C wall charger, which can recharge the entire battery in under five hours, compared to over 11 hours with a standard 2A USB charger. When you’re trying to juice up before a flight, every minute counts. You can also use the wall charger as a spare MacBook or Switch charger as well.