Extra discounts on home goods from Urban Outfitters, succulents on Amazon, a Levi’s flash sale, and more lead Monday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEALS

Dry shampoo has become a necessity these days (when used sparingly). Grab a 3-pack of Batiste, your favorite dry shampoo, starting at just $15. Just clip the $3 off coupon and make sure you never have greasy roots again.



THE BIG SALES

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 50% off their sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code FLASH50. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Look, there’s no judgement if you still wear UGGs. Honestly, they’re really freakin’ comfortable, and ever since they stopped just focusing on the Frankenstein-looking boot, they’ve gotten pretty okay-looking, and they make sandals and sneakers now. If you’re an UGG fan, head over to Nordstrom Rack and check out all the UGGs on sale, including some pretty comfortable (and utilitarian) boots.



Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with up to 70% off sale styles, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month for almost a third of what you’d normally pay. Today’s the last day for the extra discount at checkout, so there’s no time to waste.

HOME GOODS

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take 50% off select bedding, pillows, tapestries, even furniture, and (urban) outfit your place with fuzzy throw blankets, cable knit pillows, and jersey sheets. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to get out of bed again.

If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.



While supplies last, Amazon’s running an extremely rare discount on collections of 4, 12, and 20 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Get the hardcover for an all-time low $12 today.



Similar to the popular Sport-Brella, this mix between a camping tent and a beach umbrella is meant to a provide shade without completely isolating you from the beach views. It sets up quickly, has a back window for ventilation, and sandbag anchors to keep it form blowing away. Plus, it’s just $24 right now for Prime members, which is about $6 less than usual.

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $31, the best price we’ve seen.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 + Extra Resistance Bands | $151 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 | $143 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

We don’t all have an extra room in our homes to use as a gym, but the BodyBoss 2.0 is a flexible, resistance band-based system that can simulate almost any gym workout in even a tiny apartment. It raised over $1,000,000 through crowdfunding, and now, you can buy it from Amazon for 20% off.

The deal is available for sets with two and four included bands. The four-band set is only $8 more, and doubling the bands means doubling your resistance, so I’d probably get that one. Just clip the coupon, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

If you still don’t own an Instant Pot, you can fix that for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. $49 gets you a 6 qt Instant Pot Lux with six programmed cooking functions and plenty of space to make meals for the whole family.

That means, buying this is like buying a new rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer all in one. Not too shabby for $49.

We’ve posted a couple of deals on the Instant Pot DUO recently, and the only difference between the two is that the DUO includes three additional preset functions; egg maker, sterilizer, and yogurt maker. But, that’s selling for $75 right now, so if you don’t think you’ll use those extra functions (or don’t want to wait around for a good deal), today’s an excellent day to grab the LUX.

Let’s not beat around the bush here...this is dorm furniture, through and through. But if you or your kid is heading back to school soon, this $79 chair from Walmart can fold out into a makeshift bed or lounger, and they’ll ship it to your house for free. You even get to pick from a few different colors.

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $140 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! The problem is that it’s hardly ever in stock at major retailers, and eBay resellers typically charge upwards of $180.



While it lasts though, Amazon will let you order the game for $140 with Prime shipping. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

Amazon makes their own brand of trail mix and a bunch of flavors are discounted right now. I’ve tried the dried cranberry flavor and it’s tasty and, unlike other trail mixes, has a good variety of nuts, not just 99% peanuts.

Make sure you see the coupon on the product page, but just to note, you won’t see the discount until checkout.



I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past couple of years, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

A fancier cousin to the best-selling Rubbermaid Easy Find containers, this 14-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance set is just $22, down from its usual $25.



These leakproof containers are made from stain-resistant materials that are safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. Plus, with built-in vents, they’re ready to go in the microwave without splattering.

They were a couple bucks cheaper over Black Friday, but today’s $22 is a good price.

TECH

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this new $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER436) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

