Thousands of shoes and summer clothes from Zappos, Apple and Invicta watches, E3 preorder discounts, and more kick off this week’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.



Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code 2CAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

Advertisement

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $278 on Amazon with promo code 2CAPSULE, which is about as cheap as it’s ever gotten outside of a one-day Gold Box deal.

Photo: Gizmodo

We see deals on the Apple Watch Series 1 from time to time (like this one, going on right now), but if you’ve been holding out for the excellent Series 3 with LTE, you can save 20% on a few different models from Nike today with promo code 20SUMMER.



That same code will also save you 20% on a ton of other Nike gear.

Photo: Amazon

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



Advertisement

There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model is MFI certified, and only $20 today with promo code RV66EE4N. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code FORDAD01 to get the deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t upgraded to 802.11ac, this highly rated NETGEAR is a great deal at $80, its best price on Amazon in about a year and a half. It’s not a mesh router, so you probably don’t want to buy this one if you life in a very large house, but for a smaller home or apartment, it should get the job done.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Father’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. So if Dad’s had a new Kindle on his list, or if you want to get him an Echo Show to video chat with the grandkids, now’s the time to buy. Some of the deals, like the Echo Dot, have additional savings available at checkout if you buy two as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is one of our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, it’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, it’s down to $37 on Amazon today, an all-time low by $3.



Advertisement

If that won’t cut it, the 256GB model is also on sale for $110. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s a pretty solid deal for that card.

There aren’t a ton of Bluetooth headphones that also include noise cancelling, and at $125 (about half the usual price), Sony’s Extra Bass over-ears offer great sound quality at a fair price.



Advertisement

These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and an extra bass mode that you can turn on and off at the touch of a button. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, so you can block out your surroundings and enjoy your music.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 65" model today, or a whopping $1000 on the 75"



Advertisement

You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. The price on the Massdrop page says $2,800 (basically the same as Amazon and elsewhere), but once you add it to your cart, you’ll get a $400 discount automatically. At that point, you can also step up to the 75" model for $3300, which is $1,000 less than Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi chargers, so set up another one in your house or on your desk for just $10 with promo code KINJAP14. This model will charge compatible Android phones at 10W, though iPhones will be limited to the standard 5W.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: You have just 4 days left!

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



Advertisement

The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

Advertisement

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, but you’ll need to provide a microSD card. Get the kit for $42 with promo code SBBRUUJ9.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s E-Series TVs are perfectly fine, but they lack some of the high end features of Vizio’s more expensive lines. But with the 2017 E-series sets, something interesting happened when you went above 60": A lot of those fancy features started to make cameos.



Advertisement

For example, this 65" 4K E-series includes local dimming, which lets an otherwise standard LED TV achieve impressive contrast, and hit surprisingly deep black levels. It’s only 12 zones, but that’s more than you get on a lot of budget TVs. It also supports HDR 10, which isn’t as good as Dolby Vision, but again, it’s better than nothing.

$600 is a great price for this set, and given that it’s last year’s model, it probably won’t be around for long.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, a 50" version is still on sale for $300, though it lacks the aforementioned local dimming and HDR.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Advertisement

Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Sold out, sorry

If you cook regularly, getting a quality set of pots and pans is a must. Our readers have bought thousands and thousands of All-Clad tri-ply skillets, so if you’re ready to take the jump and get a whole tri-ply set, today’s price on Amazon is the best we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

The 10-piece set includes 8 inch and 10 inch fry pans, 2 quart and 3 quart sauce pans with lids, 3 quart sauté pan with lid, and 8 quart stockpot with lid. But these aren’t regular stainless pans, they’re tri-ply bonded meaning they have a layer of durable stainless steel encapsulating an aluminum core, which heats more evenly than their cheaper counterparts.

Typically priced around $700, today’s $391 price tag is great discount, even if you have to wait out a backorder. If that still feels like a big chunk of change, consider that these will likely last a lifetime.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes night lights, because Anker makes everything, and you can get three of them for $11 today, down from the usual $15. These lights run off AAA batteries, and thus can stick anywhere. But to save power, they’ll only actually turn on when it’s dark and when they detect nearby motion.



Need batteries? Here’s a pack of 12 rechargeables for just $12.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Expand your storage space with this discounted rolling sets of drawers from Woot. You can take your pick between several sizes and two colors, white and black.

Advertisement

Outside of just clothes storage, these could be used for organizing stuff in your bathroom, craft or office supplies, and more. All the pieces feature minimalist cutout drawer pulls instead of knobs, which also means you’ll be less likely to damage doorways when you’re rolling in between rooms. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t let this deal roll away.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

These Herschel Supply Co bags would normally set you back around $80, but select colors are marked down between $58 and $63 today, so you can pack for your next weekend getaway for less.



Advertisement

They all include an internal storage pocket for shoes, a waterproof zipper, and a padded shoulder strap. The cheapest bag (and loudest print) is the Aloha bag, which will cost you just $58, this light khaki bag is just $68, and my favorite of the three, this wine and tan bag is just $63. These deals might not last long, so head over to Amazon if you need a new duffel bag.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Show off all the places you’ve been with this scratch off world map. It’s just $18 after the 20% off coupon, which is a good deal for a this size (32" x 24") poster. Plus, these makes great gifts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The smartest Roomba is also our readers’ favorite robotic vacuum, and you can get it for $699 today, which is within $20 of the best price we’ve ever seen. That’s a lot of money for a robotic vacuum, but the 980 earns its keep with intelligent sensors that map your house, extremely powerful suction, and Wi-Fi/app/Alexa support so you can start it from anywhere.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got the space for a work bench in your garage, Walmart has this Workpro model on sale for just $85, complete with a built-in pegboard, drawers, and even an LED work light.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your refrigerator doesn’t have an automatic ice maker, or if you just want one for something like a boat or an RV, this countertop model can produce up to 26 pounds of ice per day, and it’s down to just $90 today.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loops have long been our readers’ favorite travel mugs, and you can add two of them to your collection for $26 today. That’s one for you and one for your significant other, or it just means you’ll have a spare mug while your other one is in the sink.



Advertisement

These mugs are cupholder-friendly, easy to clean, and will maintain a hot beverage hot for up to five hours, or a cold drink for up to 12.

If 16 ounces isn’t enough, you can also get a single 24 ounce mug for $19.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $15. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the $2 coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a proven fact that food tastes at least 50% better when it’s consumed outdoors on a summer evening. But if your current outdoor dining setup isn’t up to snuff, a whole bunch of Mainstays patio furniture is on sale right now from Walmart, with free two day shipping to your home in most cases.



Advertisement

In addition to dining sets, you’ll find individual seats, bench swings, lounge sets, and more, so you can make the most of the nice weather.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

Advertisement

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen all year.

Luminoodle Portable String Lights | $15-$37 | Amazon

Luminoodle reinvented what string lights can be, and several different models are cheaper than ever today.

Advertisement

The lights are available in 5' and 10' lengths, both with and without an included 4400mAh battery (any USB battery pack will get the job done). You can hang them from trees or poles with the built-in straps, attach them to your car with the built-in magnets, or eve just ball them up and throw them in the included translucent bag to use as lanterns.

No matter which model you choose, these prices are the best we’ve ever seen, and they’d make great Father’s Day gifts.

$25 off Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrushes | Amazon | Discount shown at checkout

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean attempts to fix the biggest problem with every other electric toothbrush: The person operating it.

Advertisement

I know people are skeptical about Bluetooth-connected apps for devices that have existed without them for decades, but the Sonicare app is actually really cool. From Shane’s Inventory review:

It’s good then the app is amazing, and changes the toothbrushing game if you actually use it. The Connected app tracks where you’re brushing (and not brushing), how long you brush for, where you’re using too much force, and more. The app will also keep track of when you need to replace brush heads, and your dentist can even use the app to view your brushing data and make notes of where you need to make changes.

In terms of the brush itself, you get basically every feature under the sun—this is the top-of-the-line in the Sonicare family, after all—including that awesome wireless charging cup. Prices vary by color (white is currently the cheapest), but just be sure to clip the $25 coupon to get the deal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Advertisement

Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free two day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t have a decent timepiece, or need a great Father’s Day gift, Amazon has a great watch sale from Invicta. With all of their pieces coming in under $65, this isn’t something you’ll want to pass up if you’ve been staring at your empty wrist, hoping for a new watch. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $250.



Advertisement

That’s a decent chunk of change, but they barely take up any space, each dumbbell can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and make it more likely that you’ll work out this winter when it’s too cold to go to the gym. They’ve been cheaper before, most notably last April, when Amazon and Walmart got into a bizarre automated price war, but this is still the best price we’ve seen since February.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re planning your next outdoor adventure, or just need a gift idea for your adventurous dad, Backcountry is here to help. This week only, take 20% off any full-priced item with the code SMR20.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 4,000 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code 20SUMMER. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Put some fresh drawers in your drawers with a three-pack of moisture-wicking Reebok boxer briefs for just $17.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Uniqlo’s affordable basics are even more affordable than usual this weekend.



For starters, the site’s running a general-purpose sale for both men and women, with pretty crazy prices like $20 dress shirts, $8 women’s leggings, and $20 Airism polos that can help you beat the summer heat. The men’s sale is definitely more expansive, ostensibly because of Father’s Day, but they’re both worth browsing.

Advertisement

The more interesting deals though are probably the multibuy promotions for men and women. The specific deals depend on the products you’re buying, but for example, you can get two Airism boxer briefs and/or t-shirts for $15, or a couple of polo shirts for $30.



Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $29 with promo code EUFYS789.

Advertisement

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $29.

Update: This sale ends at midnight, so get your orders in.

This weekend only, ComiXology is taking 50% off basically every Marvel comic they sell with promo code MARVEL50. The only exclusions are titles released since May 22 of this year, as well as Max and Icon comics.



Advertisement

If you’re overwhelmed by the options, this page has a bunch of ideas to help you get started. And as always, feel free to drop your recommendations in the comments. Happy downloading!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If my calculations are correct, when this baby hits $20... you’re going to see some serious amount of bonus features. On top of the three films, this also includes deleted scenes, Q&A with the director, and behind-the-scenes content.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can own Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen on Blu-ray for just $10 from Target. The same thing is selling for around $40 on Amazon, so grab it from Target while supplies last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fallout 76 is coming in November, and if you’re salivating over that Power Armor edition, it’s currently in stock for preorder at Walmart for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



Advertisement

This edition most likely won’t be eligible for Amazon’s Prime 20% discount, so it doesn’t really matter who you order it from. If the Power Armor helmet is even half as popular as Fallout 4's Pip-Boy edition, then it’s safe to assume this won’t be in stock for long.

Here’s everything you get:

Full-Scale Wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag: This wearable helmet faithfully replicates the in-game model and comes complete with voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound feature.

Glow-in-the Dark World Terrain Map: This physical, fully-colorized 21”x 21” glow in the dark vintage map showcases the six distinct regions of West Virginia complete with irradiated landmarks, towns, and wildlife.

24 Collectible Fallout Figurines: Crafted from in-game 3D models, these detailed miniatures bring Fallout 76’s Vault Dwellers, Power Armored Soldiers, Creatures, and more to life.

Tricentennial Steelbook: Exclusive to the Power Armor Edition, this decorated metal case is the ultimate collectible celebrating America’s 300 years of freedom.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Bonus In-Game Items: Celebrate 300 years of freedom with the all-new Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, commemorating the opening of Vault 76. Be the talk of the town when you emerge from Vault 76 fully prepared and patriotically styled in the new American frontier!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



Advertisement

This debuted late last year for $100, and $89 is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

On a price-per-month basis, six months of Xbox Live Gold for $25 is merely okay, not amazing, but if you prefer to update your membership in smaller increments, it’s a solid deal. Just buy a three month card from Amazon for $25, and they’ll send you another one for free. Just make sure you see this line in the product page’s special offers section:



Graphic: Amazon

Update: Back in stock, and Microsoft just announced that it now includes Fallout 4.

Advertisement

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But to celebrate E3, you can get a six month membership card for just $30, which grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. The best part of this deal? It’ll also work if you’re an existing member.

Astroneer | $14 | Chrono.gg

Astroneer is a base-building game where oxygen is the most important resource of all, and you can get a Steam key from Chrono.gg right now for $14, or $6 less than usual. It’s great in co-op mode too, so be sure to tell some friends.

Sphero R2-D2 | $80 | Woot

At its original $180, Sphero’s R2-D2 droid was something for Star Wars fans to drool over, but probably not buy. But at $80? It’s the droid you’re looking for.



Advertisement

You can make R2 run around your desk with a virtual joystick on a phone app, but more importantly, you can make him emote. Even its included charging cable matches the copper color of the power couplings on his feet.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not have heard, but a lot of new games are getting announced this week, and you can save 20% on nearly all of them by preordering with Amazon Prime. There are too many preorder links to list here, but we’re collecting them all on this post as they go live.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you were waiting on E3 discounts to pick up a PS4 Pro, your time has come. The console is available now for $350, or $50 less than usual. We’ve seen a few better deals in the past, especially during sitewide eBay sales, but this is still a solid discount, and you can pick it up today.



Advertisement

Need some extra controllers? Those are marked down to $40 as well, in a variety of colors.

Graphic: Microsoft

Microsoft’s E3 sales are starting to roll out, with some of the best prices we’ve seen on a ton of popular games. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post where we’re collecting them all.

TECH





HOME

Up to 40% off Select KOHLER Bathroom Hardware | Home Depot

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

FREE Quake Champions | Steam

| Steam Astroneer | $14 | Chrono.gg



