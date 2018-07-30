Score discounts on some affordable wireless earbuds, a ton of stuff from Nike, two battery packs, and more of today’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, join the Kinja Deals community group, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $65 today with promo code SDCLBT66.



Advertisement

Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know Anker runs a lot of discounts, but battery packs are the product line that brought the company to prominence, and they don’t seem to go on sale as often as they used to. This week though, our readers can save 20% on two different models.



Advertisement

The PowerCore Speed 10000 is really the Goldilocks battery, in my opinion. Small enough to fit in most pockets, but with enough power for at least two or three full phone charges. This model also includes Quick Charge 3.0, so your compatible Android phone won’t need to stay plugged in for long to get plenty of juice. Get it for $28 with promo code KINJAQC6;

For anyone who spends days at a time away from a wall outlet, the PowerCore+ 26800 is for you. This model doesn’t include USB-C like Anker’s other battery pack of this size, but it does include Quick Charge 3.0 input and output, and comes with a QC wall charger, so you can juice the battery back up more quickly. Get a nice $69 deal with promo code KINJAQC4.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. Amazon has it for just $54 today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it is $10-$15 less than usual.

Football season is just around the corner, and you can watch a ton of college games, plus local NFL games and Sunday Night football for free with a cheap HDTV antenna. AmazonBasics’ leaf-style antenna is on sale for just $13 today, if you don’t already own one. I use the amplified version myself, and it’s great, but this unamplified antenna won’t have quite as much range. If you need help deciding Lifehacker has a guide to help you out.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Elevation Lab

Update: We’re having some trouble with the code right now, but we’ll update the post when we hear back form Elevation Lab.

Advertisement

Elevation Lab makes some of the best iPhone docks money can buy, and its latest creation, the CordDock, is on sale for the first time ever with our exclusive KINJADOCK promo code.



Docking an iPhone is usually a binary experience. It’s docked, and plugged in. Or it’s undocked, and not plugged in. But the CordDock reveals an in-between space, allowing you to undock your phone without unplugging it. That means you can use it for a few minutes while charging, then set it back on the dock when you’re done. Just pull up to fully undock (micro suction keeps the base on your table), or pull forward to keep the cable attached to your phone. And yes, it includes the extra long braided Lightning cable. Use code KINJADOCK to get it for $30.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s venerable ATH-M40x headphones (along with their larger M50x sibling) are our readers’ favorite wired headphones, and you can try on a pair for $79 right now, about $20 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: All of these deals are still available, and still excellent, but we’ll add a mention of this 200GB SanDisk (a capacity that Samsung doesn’t offer) for $56. It was cheaper on Prime Day, but otherwise, that’s a very good deal.

Advertisement

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals

Photo: Anker

You don’t need to buy a new car, or even a new stereo to get Bluetooth streaming and hands-free calls in your older vehicle. You just need $16, an AUX jack, and an extra USB port. Use promo code ROAVB288 to save on this Anker Roav Bluetooth receiver, which includes a built-in mic.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $20 (with promo code 6IKR8BVE), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.

Advertisement

Note, the black one doesn’t have a ton of Amazon reviews, but you can read some more impressions on the white model’s product page.



Photo: Amazon

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $11 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code AUKEY004 at checkout to get it for $11.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Screenshot: Amazon

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a couple of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a 12" chicken fryer.



Advertisement

These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As nice as it is to control your lights with your phone, or even with your voice, sometimes an old fashioned light switch still presents the path or least resistance. Luckily, Philips makes one for its Hue bulbs; you just stick it to your wall (no wiring required), program it to control up to 10 lights, and hit the buttons to turn your bulbs on or off, or even dim them.

Advertisement

Today on Amazon, you can get the switch and a Hue White bulb for $28, or only about $4-$5 more than the usual price of the switch by itself.

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $30 for a two-pack right now, the best per-switch price we’ve ever seen. These switches add smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, they’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through them so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can clear out some garage floor space with these adjustable steel shelves. The most impressive part - these shelves can hold up to 4,000 pounds. I’m not sure how you would even come close to the weight limit, but it’s nice to not have to worry about it.

Advertisement

$51 is the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen and about $30 less than the usual, so it’s worth checking out.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chronic over-packers, this deal is for you. You probably have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging luggage scale is small enough to take with you, so you can figure out the right combination of bags to carry all those heavy souvenirs back home. It normally would set you back $10, but is just $6 today.

Photo: Amazon

Char-Broil’s Signature TRU gas grill uses infrared grates to distribute heat more evenly while preventing flare-ups, and beyond that trick, it’s just a really good gas grill. You get a 13,000 BTU side burner, 420 square inches of cooking surface with a 155 square inch warming tray, and a handsome brushed chrome exterior. It’s $50 off at Walmart right now, with plenty of time left in the summer for barbecues.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $19 today (down from $29) with our exclusive promo code KinjaDeals.

Image: Amazon

Do you need to have frothed milk every time you make espresso at home? I would think so. And if you’re on the same page, this $9 handheld, battery-operated whisk will help make any boring cup of espresso into a café-worthy beverage.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep your backseat passengers entertained with this car headrest tablet and phone mount. It snaps into the metal bars in the headrest and can hold most tablets and phones. Use code MOUNT888 to get it for just $8.



Aukey made an orb of light that you can take anywhere, and it’s only $13 today with promo code AUKEYL33. The light can sit on your table, hang from above, stick to any magnetic surface, and even float in the pool while putting out five hours of light at max brightness with its built-in battery. Oh, it’s also an RGB lamp, so you can change its color too.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Advertisement

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

No matter your favorite flavor of Tide Pod, it’s probably discounted with today’s 20% off coupon on Amazon.



Advertisement

These require you to Subscribe & Save, but you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships. There’s also a Gain Flings option included in the sale, but let’s be honest, that’s like a Newman-O to Tide’s Oreos.



Photo: Amazon

OxyLED’s motion-sensing T-02 lights are perfect for lighting up dark closets and cabinets without running any wires, and you can get a three-pack with rechargeable batteries for $20 today with promo code TBONOM9A.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but today’s discount is the best single-bulb price we’ve seen.

Advertisement

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Dyson’s eBay outlet today for $160, about $120 less than buying it new. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

Advertisement

I bought this thing last year ago because I bought a dark couch, and was horrified to find out how much pet hair it collected. It’s a good vacuum. A very good vacuum.

If only the best will do, the even more powerful Dyson V10 Motorhead is also on sale for an all-time low $449 brand new, or $50 less than usual. Dyson is famously no longer developing corded vacuums, because this one is so damn good.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock!

If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Advertisement

Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 1,300 sale styles for men, women, and kids with promo code HOT20. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

If you’re trying to slim down a bit, the ever-popular Nokia (formerly Withings) Body+ smart scale can help you monitor your progress, and it’s about $10 less than usual today.



Advertisement

The Body+ syncs tons of body composition stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps. This deal is only available today though, and could sell out early, so don’t let other customers gobble them all up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Workout your whole body viking-style with this Stamina rowing machine. It’s $200 off in today’s Amazon Gold Box, includes 12 workout programs, and a heart monitor. Plus, when you’re not using it, it will fold up so you can store it in a closet or against the wall. This sale will end at midnight so heave-ho over to Amazon before it’s gone.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You deserve a massage. No, you deserve massages any time you damn well want them. So do yourself a solid and score a deal on one of Naipo’s top-selling electric massage products. Just take note of the promo codes, and take a load off (your wallet).



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You’ve probably seen an ad for GREATS on Facebook or Instagram, and I’m happy to report that they aren’t a scam. I own a pair of Royales and they’re my go-to sneaker for when I want to be comfortable but also want to look like I give a shit (which is how I feel most of the time). Right now, they’re having a Summer Sale, which means up to 50% off select styles for both men and women.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s been a couple months since we’ve seen extra discounts from Madewell, and it’s come at a perfect time to spend all the money you should be saving for vacations. Use the code SHORETHING and get an extra 40% off every sale item they have, which is 375 choices. Boots, sweaters, scarves, and some off-season styles are all in there for the taking.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

Graphic: Amazon

Update: This sale ends tomorrow!

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you have a Fire TV or Fire Tablet, Amazon’s offering a whole bunch of deals today on various streaming services. Highlights include a $10 Amazon credit when you subscribe to HBO Now, 35% off a six month UFC subscription, and a two month free trial of Daily Burn. You can see the full list of offers here, but you can’t actually claim the deals from your browser - you’ll need to do it from your device

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re a fan of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code or Angel & Demons, you can keep following Robert Langdon’s story with Origin. This book was released late last year, and you can snag the Kindle version for only $3 today.

Screenshot: Humble

The newest Humble Bundle is specially made for your foodies out there. Take your pick between a bunch of ebook cookbooks, with some geared towards special diets, like Paleo and gluten-free, some focused on grilled cheese, one-dish recipes, and soups, and for the fans of fine dining, James Beard Best of the Best.

Advertisement

As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

1992's Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson is one of Cyberpunk’s defining texts, and an all-too-familiar send-up of modern capitalism. Download it straight to your Kindle for just $2 today.



From Amazon:

From the opening line of his breakthrough cyberpunk novel Snow Crash, Neal Stephenson plunges the reader into a not-too-distant future. It is a world where the Mafia controls pizza delivery, the United States exists as a patchwork of corporate-franchise city-states, and the Internet—incarnate as the Metaverse—looks something like last year’s hype would lead you to believe it should. Enter Hiro Protagonist—hacker, samurai swordsman, and pizza-delivery driver. When his best friend fries his brain on a new designer drug called Snow Crash and his beautiful, brainy ex-girlfriend asks for his help, what’s a guy with a name like that to do? He rushes to the rescue. A breakneck-paced 21st-century novel, Snow Crash interweaves everything from Sumerian myth to visions of a postmodern civilization on the brink of collapse. Faster than the speed of television and a whole lot more fun, Snow Crash is the portrayal of a future that is bizarre enough to be plausible.ilable to new subscribers only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These 3/4 sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets were supposed to cost $399 each, and indeed, that’s what GameStop is charging for preorders. But ever since last night, Walmart’s only been asking for $299. We aren’t sure if it’s a mistake (in which case your order stands to possibly be canceled) or intentional, but if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, these things look amazing.



Advertisement

Update: GameStop has lowered its price to $300 as well, so maybe Arcade1Up changed its mind on the MSRP. The good news is that your orders aren’t likely to be canceled!

Bayonetta [Steam] | $7 | Chrono.gg

If you have $7 and a decent PC, go buy Bayonetta from Chrono.gg. Unlike the Switch version, it’ll run in 4K at up to 60 FPS, but this deal is only available unti noon ET tomorrow, so just do it!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Only two days left!

In case you missed it in the wake of Prime Day, Microsoft is currently running some of the best deals ever on Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, its Netflix for video games. Both deals expire at the end of the month.



Advertisement

The former is $20 off, down to $40, which is about as cheap as it ever gets these days. The latter is just $10 for a three month subscription, which is what you’d normally pay for a single month. Both subscriptions will auto-renew at the regular prices though, so don’t forget to cancel if you don’t wish to continue.



The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Xbox owners, there’s an even better deal available for you right now.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

PC