Monday's Best Deals: Weighted Blankets, Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition Code, Bidet Attachment, and More

Have a look below to see what leads Monday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Featured Deal: 2 Years + One Free Plan | $89 | NordVPN

2 Years + One Free Plan Image : NordVPN

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods. Couts says in his abbreviated review:

Advertisement

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsized. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

HP DeskJet 2722 AIO Wireless Color Inkjet Printer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Every home should have a printer even as a just in case. For only $24 grab this 4-star rated HP DeskJet 2722 all-in-one printer. Everything you’d need to do you can in a few easy steps. Print, copy, scan, and even print from your mobile device via the HP Smart app. There’s dual-band WiFi so your connection is steady and strong. You’ll also get 4 months of ink delivered right to you. A subscription is required for this service with HP Instant Ink but it’s a great perk. Produce sharp, bold, and vibrate materials in the comfort of your own home.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $259 for the 40mm edition and $289 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $20 off, bringing the price down to $259, and the 44mm model is down from $309 to $289. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.

Advertisement

Vava USB-C Docking Station KJC8SBMZ + Clipped coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Working from home can be a hassle. But, with Vava’s new 12-port USB-C hub, you can make your computer a powerhouse. Only $70 with a coupon clip and promo code KJC8SBMZ, you can charge devices, grab some extra memory, connect to the internet via ethernet, and so much more. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Wireless Headphones $278 | BuyDig Image : Daryl Baxter

Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 headphones are leading the way in their noise-cancellation technology, alongside the gestures that come with these new models. They were down to $298 during Prime Day and $284 at Newegg just a couple of weeks ago, but BuyDig is piledriving the competition with a $278 sticker price today.

They will pause the track once it detects you’re speaking, and will also switch off the noise-cancellation when a hand is put on the right-cup. They feature fantastic sound and are able to be paired for up to two devices, so you can switch between your phone and your tablet with ease.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

While the prices on Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K21 aren’t quite as low as we saw last month during Prime Day, there are still some discounts available.



Madden NFL 21 is currently $20 off at $40 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Advertisement

The Madden NFL 21 MVP edition for Xbox One digital code ($55 ) is 45 % off right now.

Advertisement

Sorry basketball fans: NBA 2K21 is a bit higher right now at $50. That’s true for all physical, current-gen console copies except for the Nintendo Switch version, which is $44.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in October 2020 and was updated on 11/1/2020 with new information.

Advertisement

With Borderlands Legendary Collection, XCOM 2, BioShock: The Collection, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition now on Switch, you’re going to need a bigger SD card. But oftentimes more storage means more money—more money most of us don’t have in the midst of a global pandemic. At the very least, SanDisk’s officially Nintendo-licensed 128GB microSD card is only $20 over on Amazon, and ditto at Best Buy.

Baby Yoda 2-Pack Figures Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The new season Mandalorian drops today and I couldn’t be more excited. Din Djarin has been turning up on every magazine cover the last few months and of course, that means The Child was spotted as well. Without a doubt “Baby Yoda” has been the real scene-stealer so what they do with him in season two should be interesting. Grab one of these unbelievably endearing 2-pack figure sets (or all of them) and be delighted by this curious cutie.

Choose from three sets in this official collection. Pick which pose warms your cold space heart. Is it the “Don’t leave” set complete with Ball Toy? Are you more a Froggy Snack/Force Moment person? Or is it all about being judgy and cozy with Sipping Soup and being Blanket-Wrapped. These will look sweet on any desk or shelf to remind you to do it for him. Of course, he’s pint-sized and no more than seven inches tall depending on which set you nab.

Disney Colorbrain Board Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you and your fam mad Disney fans? Are you a Disney adult still not ready to head to the parks? Well, bring all that love and knowledge to the Disney Colorbrain Board Game. It’s 40% off today and will make a great addition to a family fun night.

Advertisement

Make it pink, make it blue? The game will heavily test your color familiarity with all things from the house of mouse. You’ll get eleven color cards to answer the questions and the first team to ten correct answers wins. Pretty simple, I mean it’s simple if you know what color Elsa’s eyes are? Even I can’t help with that one. There are 250 questions to show your epic trivia skills on animated tones and tints. You can form up to four teams for a fun time of facts on hues from Snow White to Toy Story.

Prime members enjoy free shipping.

For longer than I’ve been employed here at Kinja Deals, Speks have been a smash-hit with our readers, and it’s not hard to see why. Available in single- and multi-toned colorways, the toys are comprised of either 512 or 1,000 tiny earth magnets perfect for those times you’re tempted to bite your nails or take up smoking again. Which, in the midst of a strenuous pandemic, is most of the time for me. As someone who’s tried Speks for myself, I can attest to the satisfaction of playing with them at your desk during those times when writer’s block kicks in and it’s not 2017 enough to own a fidget spinner.



Unlike other fidget toys, Speks allow you to tap into your creative side. On the company’s Instagram, for example, you’ll find a thorough demonstration on how to make your very own jack-o’-lantern out of Speks—a seasonally appropriate activity that takes way less space and effort (not to mention clean-up) than, say, carving an actual pumpkin. Add this adorbs trinket on your work-from-home setup and get a late start to your Halloween decorations while Speks are 20% off using the promo code SPOOKYSPEKS. Before long, you’ll be mashing, smashing, and building away in lieu of swearing at your computer screen when your boss starts getting on your nerves.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Speks Buy for $20 from Speks Use the promo code SPOOKYSPEKS

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ( PS4 Xbox One Switch Screenshot : Bandai Namco

If you’ve somehow built an immunity to beat-em-up fatigue from Warriors games and you also happen to be a Strawhat disciple, then you already know about One Piece Pirate Warriors 4. Today, you can find it at Amazon for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch (both $30). Play solo or hop online and battle your friends in PVP. I hear it’s a great way to get into One Piece instead of committing to nearly 1,000 episodes in the anime it’s based on, so if that also sounds like torture to you, don’t hesitate to give the game a go.

Advertisement

Today, you can score a wired Nintendo Switch controller by PDP that resembles a GameCube pad, which some Super Smash Bros. purists will tell you is one of many prerequisites to call yourself a true fighter. The C-Stick is interchangeable with a standard analog stick, too. Only $18 (25% off), you’ll get heavy Super Mario Odyssey vibes from this red beaut.

I just bought Minecraft for my five-year-old nephew. Seeing his elated reaction from completing a simple dirt house is rekindling the fire in me that wants to frack the hell out of all the blocky 8-bit biomes I can find. Just keep those damned Endermen away from me! It’s one of the best games to pick up and get shit done in between your boring real life tasks, and with a Nintendo Switch copy down to $24, that can happen anytime, anyplace.

Advertisement

With winter approaching, I’ve been spending even more time indoors and you probably are too. Why not take your comfort to the next level with a weighted blanket from Amazon’s Gold Box deal today? These heavy blankets help you get an even more restful night’s sleep and come in varying color, size, and weight options, from 7 to 30 pounds. The blankets all come with a duvet cover so you can easily wash just that to keep your blanket fresh and clean all season. For full-size beds, there are a few color options for the standard 20-pound blankets that are only $68 today (for the grey, navy, and aqua duvet cover options) and $81 for the pink.



Advertisement

Queen size options start at $82 and go up from there. You can also go for a heavier blanket with the 30-pound option. The general rule for weighted blankets is you take 10-12% of your body weight and add 1 lb. Check out more of the fabulously priced options available to you below.

Advertisement

If you haven’t upgraded to a bidet, MorningSave has a great deal on an attachment that is easy to say yes to for your home!



This bidet attachment is only $29, a 71% discount. Of course, this design just uses fresh water from your existing setup, and does not require electricity. This model also has a self-cleaning mechanism on its nozzle so that it can be cleaned easily after each use. It’s super easy to install and can help you cut down significantly on toilet paper costs— what more could you want?

Advertisement

If you want to upgrade to something with heated water and other amenities, the next option would be to go for a full toilet seat replacement rather than just an add-on attachment bidet. This Woodbridge bidet seat is 15% off right now and offers filtered warm water, a heated seat, different spraying modes, a stainless steel nozzle, an LED night light— and it can even air dry. It’s down to only $194 currently. It’s a bigger investment than the attachment, for sure, but you get so many more features for that additional cost.

Both of these deal prices might not last long! Take advantage of them while you can and make the eco-friendly switch to bidets at a wallet-friendly price.

Advertisement

Studio Ghibli’s offerings are favorites all year round, but there’s something about the aesthetic of Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and other Ghibli classics that make me want to bring this decor to my home each October. Halloween day is already here, but you can still bring some of Studio Ghibli’s charms to your home with some fantastic deals on Amazon. Thankfully, these items seem like the kind of options you could just as easily keep using all year round.



First up, there are two lamps under $15 each which feature Spirited Away’s No-Face:

I’m also eyeing these Totoro and other Studio Ghibli character pillow covers, $8 a piece or $12 for a pair, which come in all sorts of colors and designs perfect for spoopy season and beyond.

Advertisement

Finally, I found this adorable Kiki’s Delivery Service bento box featuring Jiji, the iconic black cat, for only $12. It’s microwave-safe, so you can store and prepare your lunch easily. It’s intended to be functional and not decor, but I would keep this out on my counter any day.

This deal was originally published in October 2020 by Elizabeth Lanier and was upadted on 10/31/2020 with new information.

Advertisement

If you’re taking shelter from any and everybody right now, yelling “who is it?!” or peeking out the blinds is the biggest way to tip people off that you’re home. And even if you’re down for visitors, it’s nice to see who’s knocking before you approach the door. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and you’ll be able to do just that. It’s $60 off right now at Crutchfield and Amazon, bringing your total down to $140.



Huckberry Towel Sale Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Though they’re mostly for keeping things clean, even towels get dirty eventually. Sure, it might’ve started as a way to rinse off after a shower karaoke sesh, but eventually that white will start to fade and might not look as nice hanging up. Or maybe after a few too many pup accidents in the house, it’s just time for a new set of linens.



Huckberry’s Turkish towels usually sell for a bit over $40, but right now they’re down to just below $30, and you’re getting some pretty fancy looking towels for your money. The striped towels come in plenty of variants to match your decor, and their unique design will certainly earn a few compliments if we’re ever safe to have people over.

Echo Auto Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want all your Alexa tunes playing in your car then you’re in luck! For $20, which is a good 60% off the original list price, you can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and play music through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with just the sound of your voice. I would grab this deal before it is gone!

Advertisement

Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover KINJA175 Image : Eight Sleep

For a short time, you can grab an Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover for $1359+. Here’s the deets from one of our wonderful writers, Chaya:



Ranging from $1,445 to $1,745 depending on the size of your bed (or $175 off using our exclusive promo code KINJA175), the Pod Pro Cover from popular mattress brand Eight Sleep turns ANY mattress into a five-star sleeping experience. In short, Eight Sleep took the very best technology from their mattress and turned it into what is essentially a cover that transforms any bed into a smart bed. The encasement is placed on top of your current mattress and appends bed cooling and heating technology, a virtually silent vibration alarm system, sleep tracking, and a whole lot more. The cover is a two-part system: the encasement, which retrofits your mattress for a “PerfectFit TM” and the Active Grid cover, which adheres securely to the encasement to make your new smart bed manageable by app. A water hose and small hub connected to the Active Grid make the whole thing possible so that you can keep the rest of the bedding you’ve already got—no unnecessary spending or excess waste required.

Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Eight Sleep Pod Cover Buy for $1359 Use the promo code KINJA175

30% Off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab ‘em before they’re gone!

Advertisement

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Advertisement

KN95 Masks 20-Pack | $104 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

With the ongoing virus, it’s a good idea to keep masks on hand so you never have to go without. Lucky for you, we’ve got an exclusive deal to help you stock up on KN95 face masks today.



These already discounted KN95 masks from N95MaskCo are even cheaper with our exclusive promo code, KINJA20, applied at checkout. That means you can get a 20-pack for $48 or a 50-pack for $104.

These masks come in packs up to 5,000 if you need that many masks for some reason. A pack of 100 seems like a good option for most households and you can get that for $159 right now.

Mask up and enjoy this exclusive deal while it lasts!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks 20-Pack Buy for $48 from N95MaskCo Use the promo code KINJA20

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks 50-Pack Buy for $104 from N95MaskCo Use the promo code KINJA20

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks 100-Pack Buy for $159 from N95MaskCo Use the promo code KINJA20

iTeknic Water Flosser Kit KINJAPIK + clipped coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

You should floss your teeth every day if you want a healthy mouth. That’s not advice from me, but from dentists all around the world. Well, the iTeknic Water Flosser Kit makes it ten times easier. With six different attachments to really get into the crevices, you’ll be able to get all the food between your teeth. It’s only $24 with the promo code KINJAPIK. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for a long-wear lipstick with good color that won’t smudge Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipsticks are some of the best. I was gifted the color Boy Gorgeous, a berry rouge, for my birthday last year and I wore it to death. I’ve since gone on to purchase the color Vinyl Dreams and haven’t been disappointed. Take 50% off all 13 cream colors right now at Sephora.

These lipsticks are rich in pigment and glide on smoothly. They will absolutely get you through the bulk of the day. The suggested time is about 10 hours for one application and that seems about right. Marc Jacobs is synonymous with luxury and these lipsticks have that vibe for sure. The tube is even chic with each lipstick encased in a slick black home. My lips have never felt dry post wear. This is probably due to the antioxidant-rich seaberry and cocoa butter in each stick. There’s a subtle vanilla scent to each too. This is an awesome deal if you are looking to try this brand or make a few shade upgrades to your collection.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Advertisement

Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this, you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $20 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

540 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that’s something like four cents per wipe. With the six-packs, you can toss one in your bag and in every room you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. These sheets are hypoallergenic and paraben-free so they won’t dry your skin. They’re able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria as well. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won’t go to waste. The multi-function aspect makes these a must buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This is the only system I swear by to keep my fairly oily forehead in check. If you like me have a T-zone that runneth over you have to put up barriers and this Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set is the protection we need. Anytime this goes on sale I snatch it up. It’s 30% off right now and is worth every penny.

Cleanse, tone, and moisturize. These steps help get all skin types in order but if you’re someone with a few issues top quality products are needed. This set from Ole Henriksen really does help your face find its balance again. The cleanser deep cleans pores and has a great lather to it because it contains green tea. The toner removes the extra oil and grim, which is our goal here. I really only need this on my forehead but somedays a swipe all around really does that trick. Refining those pores is key. The hydrator is the perfect final step as it’s super lightweight and gives just the right amount of moisture to replenish the face. If you wear foundation it blends extremely well with your chosen brand. Each of these has a refreshing feeling as well as a soothing eucalyptus/peppermint scent. This is a clean beauty item and is a best seller for a reason. It works.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Advertisement

Vegan AF CBD Gummies for Chillin’ Image : Sunday Scaries

There’s nothing more vegan than letting everyone know you’re vegan, and while I don’t partake in the diet myself, I do try to reduce my animal-based intake where possible. And for avid CBD users like myself, it can be hard to find gummies that don’t use gelatin or other animal products to get their chewy mouthfeel. Complete with vitamins D3 and B12, Sunday Scaries Vegan AF gummies yield all the benefits of its classic Gummies for Chillin’ except, you know, without the dissuasive ingredients. Made from broad spectrum CBD oil and coconut oil, unlike some competing brands, Sunday Scaries’ gummies contain no THC, not even like trace amounts of the stuff. So if you’re trying to cut down on the devil’s lettuce, let our exclusive discount help with that.



Because CBD lacks the psychoactive chemical found in THC, it doesn’t get you “high” per se. Instead, it makes you feel relaxed while sober. Just pop a tasty gummy or two and you’re set to lie down for the night, free from racing thoughts about the impending doom of work tomorrow, hence the name Sunday Scaries. For a limited time, you can save 25% on these vegan CBD gummies using the promo code ESINV25 to see what it’s all about. Automatically applied at checkout, this brings the grand total down to $35, or $31 if you choose to subscribe and save. Before long, you’ll be singing its praises without ethical concern for environmental impact (well, save for the packaging I presume).

Advertisement

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Over 11,000 customers can’t be wrong. 60% of Amazon reviewers have given the MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit a 5-star rating. If you’ve been looking to clean up a few coffee stains or make those pearly whites a little brighter this is the kit you’ve been searching for. Save 30% on this kit today.



If you’ve seen these sets before you know it comes with a LED light that helps accelerate the whitening process. It has a built-in timer so you don’t need to worry about setting one yourself and each session will be accurate. Also in this kit are the three 3mL teeth whitening gel syringes and the mouth trays for top and bottom. This kit provides enough gel for nine treatments. The trays don’t need to be molded which alleviates a huge headache and is usually my biggest gripe when I’ve tried kits akin to this one. Several customers have mentioned this worked just as well with their sensitive teeth which are really nice to know if you’re on the delicate side. Use these bad boys once a day for ten minutes and see stains from your life fade away even after one treatment. If only you could remove other problems that easily.

Prime members will enjoy free one-day shipping.

Advertisement

2 Halloween Gifts With $75 Purchase Image : Ella Paradis

Our pals at Elle Paradis want to treat you not trick you this week unless you’re into that. As a lead up to the spookiest day of the year grab 2 extra goodies when you spend $100.

A handful of bundles are on sale for All Hallows’ Eve too. This Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun Bundle ($55) that’s discounted 77% in this deal. I do like the variety in this set though. A little something for the backdoor and the front door. Two massagers and a G-spot vibe. Stimulate the spirits just remember to clean the ectoplasm after.



Free shipping on all orders.

Advertisement

Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe SPOOKY Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a cute way to get off, try out this Fifty Shades of Gray Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe. It’s only $54 with the promo code SPOOKY, which is $25 off the original list price. It has three speeds and seven unique vibration patterns to really shake things up. Plus is cute and can be packed discreetly if you’re traveling. What are you waiting for? Orgasms are just a click away.

G/O Media may get a commission Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe Buy for $54 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code SPOOKY

It’s mask-wearing season, and MQDirect has come through for us once again with a steep discount on “FDA and CE approved” KN95 face masks. While I’ve yet to pull the trigger on any of these deals for myself so far, the company claims “at least 95 percent filtration efficiency” and a full five layers of protection. Like most disposable face masks, these face masks feature two straps—one for each ear—and the CDC recommends throwing ‘em out after 2-3 uses.



Advertisement

“If used for extensive periods of time,” the listing on the MQDirect site reads, “handle with proper care and apply disinfecting procedures.”

To stave off irritable skin conditions, such as “mask-ne,” or mask acne, that often result from prolonged mask usage, the company claims its masks forego a woven fabric design in favor of a non-woven interior fabric. Though it says its KN95s are “compatible with eye wear protection and face shields,” I wouldn’t bank on total fog elimination for glasses wearers like myself. But who can say for sure!? All I know is these masks are driving a hard bargain, starting at $10 for a 20-pack or $15 for 50, all the way up to $1,500 for 10,000 using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, in case you’re not so optimistic about the outcome of the presidential election and don’t trust our current administration to help “flatten the curve” any time soon.

If you’ve purchased a pack ‘o KN95 masks, either from a Kinja Deal, or from MQ Direct itself, sound off with your impressions in the comments below. I’m curious to see how the quality stacks up to its competitors, in case you’re finding better deals on masks elsewhere we might’ve overlooked.

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks (20-Pack) Buy for $10 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA50

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks (50-Pack) Buy for $15 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA50

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks (10,000-Pack) Buy for $1500 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA50

23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

Advertisement

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $59 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED



Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones Image : Sheilah Villari

I have many friends that swear by Beats. And I get it. Their products are beautifully designed, powerful, and produce so of the most pristine sound. Best Buy is sneaking out some Black Friday deals now and these Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones are among them. They are $70 off in this sale.

Advertisement

The Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to be secure and comfortable. They’re sweat and water resistance so they can handle the most intense workouts. Each earbud has volume and track controls to perfect the most balanced sound. You’ll get up to 9 hours of playtime on one charge. With the case, you can add another 24 hours. And with just a quick 5-minute charge you’ll have almost 2 hours of listening pleasure in case you are in a rush. It pairs easily via Bluetooth and you can take calls from either earbud. The Beats team worked with athletes to develop a tough and formfitting earbud that will go the distance during training sessions or marathon runs. If durability and power are your dealbreakers the Powerbeats Pro earphones are for you. The black, red, and yellow colors are the ones currently on sale.

This item ships for free.

JBL Charge 4 Image : Jordan McMahon

Our days may be blending together, but there are still a few things we can do to switch things up. A new playlist or two will help sprinkle in some variety, or maybe finding a new podcast to sink into will do the trick. Either way, a good Bluetooth speaker is a nice wall to fill your room with sound while you work, so long as it won’t bug anyone else. Right now, JBL’s Charge 4 speaker is down from $180 to $13 0 at Crutchfield, saving you $40 on a solid way to bump your favorite tunes.

Advertisement

Sony 65" Smart TV X750H Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’re in the market for a new smart TV, Amazon has you covered with a great deal on a Sony 65" option. Complete with Sony’s speedy X1 processor and X-Reality Pro engine, the TV—being a Sony after all—is optimized for PlayStation, thanks to its built-in Game Mode. If you’re planning on getting a new next gen console, this may be the perfect companion purchase. HDR 10 and Android TV sweeten the deal, making it not only visually stunning but user friendly as well.

The X750H model (original retail $999) has mostly positive reviews on Best Buy and Amazon. Take advantage of the savings while you can!

Advertisement

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Headphone Image : Andrew Hayward

Audiophiles rejoice, JBL True Wireless Headphones are $60, which is 40% off the list price. You’ll get bumping bass and four hours of audio playback, increasing to 12 once you charge the case they live in. What else is there to say? Hop on it before it’s gone.

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker Image : Quentyn Kennemer

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $34. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its all-time low price of $1,397 on Amazon and at BuyDig, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag.

Advertisement