An August Smart Lock sale, the first discount on the ModMic Wireless, an Outward Hound Gold Box, and refurbished iPad Pros lead off Sunday’s best deals from around the web.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule II has been one of the most drool-worthy gadgets of the year, but if the $570 price tag has scared you off, a new, cheaper option just launched, and we have an extra discount just for our readers.



Everything about the new Nebula Capsule Max is the same as the Nebula Capsule II, with the exception of the built-in software. Rather than Android TV 9.0, it comes with standard Android 8.1. That means no Google Assistant, and a less streamlined home theater experience, but you’ll still be able to download all the important streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Of course, it also has an HDMI port and a USB charging port, so you can plug in whatever streaming dongle or game console you’d like, and use its software instead.

You can read our full review of the Capsule II here for an idea of how this pint sized projector performs, but you’re getting 200 ANSI lumens, a 720p picture, robust audio, autofocus, and enough battery life to watch a full movie out under the stars.

The Capsule Max is priced at $470, or $100 less than the Capsule II, but our readers can get it for $400 today with promo code KINJAMAX.

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now a number of models are discounted at Walmart. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV, and is so much more affordable now than when it was first introduced.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QULED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,798, 55" for $1,398, 49" model for $1,198, and a 43" model for less than $1,000.

The first USB-C battery packs were all gigantic things that were designed for situations like keeping a laptop powered up during a long flight, and indeed, those are great!



But lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of smaller, less powerful, and significantly cheaper USB-C PD packs like this one from RAVPower, just $16 today after clipping the 5% coupon and adding promo code KJBTS173. Its 18W USB-C port can’t charge a MacBook at full speed (though it can usually maintain its current battery level as long as you aren’t playing games or exporting video), but it’s enough power to charge a Nintendo Switch while you play Zelda at 40,000 feet, or your iPhone at the fastest possible speed before you land (with a compatible Lightning cable). For a lot of us, that’s exactly what we need out of this sort of thing.

I love my fancy 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you save a bunch of cash if you’re okay buying refurbished. Today’s Gold Box is offering savings on two models, an 11", 256GB cellular-capable model for $769 and a $930 12.9", Wi-Fi unit with 512GB of storage.



While I think it’s promise of laptop replacement is a bit of a stretch, it can actually be a terrific secondary computer. This latest-gen iPad pro offers compatibility with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.



Just remember, these prices will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out.

Antlion’s ModMic Wireless can turn your favorite pair of headphones into a capable gaming headset, and you can get it for $100 today, the first real discount we’ve seen since it launched at $120.



Here’s how you install it, according to Corey Foster at The Inventory:

Installation is mindless, apart from deciding what side of your headphones will be blessed with the Modmic’s stronger new mag mount. I suppose both sides is an option since Antlion includes a couple of mounts, but I prefer to put my spare on a second set of headphones. I only needed to plug in the USB transmitter, press a single button, and my new ModMic was initialized and ready for me to bark noises into it.

Easy peasy. Now go practice your trash talk.

We, the trackball enthusiasts, are a special breed. You may point and stare at our ergonomically sculpted peripherals, but we’re too busy getting stuff done to care.



It took nearly a decade for Logitech to update its trackball line and with the MX Ergo, I got everything I wanted. It’s super comfortable, can tilt 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, and it’ll last 4 months on a single charge.

It’s currently $64 at Staples, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Just make sure to use the promo code 15821 at checkout. And while it’s not as sexy as the MX Master 2S, it won out as my favorite office accessory.

Normally $150-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, for a low $94. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than Airpods. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.



Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Everyone seems to find air fryers and Instant Pots life-changing, but sometimes these appliances are too big for just one person. In these instances, you often make too much food when using a bigger appliance and plan to eat the leftovers, but wind up tossing them out three days later. This Dash Compact 1.2 L Air Fryer is $30 on Amazon and is the perfect size when cooking for one to two people.



Take a load off and save up to 75% this week on new furniture and appliances from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select home decor down to $25 or less and are running special discounts on major appliances too, just for started. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends next Tuesday, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Do dogs enjoy puzzles? Apparently, the answer is yes, and today, you can get your very good boy or girl a new brain teaser from Amazon’s Gold Box that requires some serious thought. Included in the sale are fun feeders and squirrels and hedgehogs that hide within a plush tree stump. Cute! There’s also a toy in which you can hide treats for your pup to find. Oh, and one errant cat toy, too. Let the games begin!



I just moved into a place with a tankless water heater, and it’s a revelation. Instant, unlimited hot water, and with lower utility bills. The only downside to tankless heaters is that they tend to be more expensive than standard water heaters, but that’s not really true with today’s Home Depot sale.



Inside, you’ll find over a dozen electric tankless water heaters, from tiny models meant for a single sink, up to whole-home options that can run multiple showers at once. Even the most expensive of them is under $400 today, but these prices go away at midnight.

August’s third generation Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from using your phone, and you can get the silver model for just $77 today, the first time we’ve ever seen it cheaper than $99



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house; just send them a guest key with the August app. And since it integrates with your existing deadbolt, you can continue using a physical key as well, if your phone ever dies.

Unlike previous August locks, this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in—it uses Bluetooth to talk to your phone—but you can add a Wi-Fi hub to your router to control it over the internet from anywhere. You can send guest keys without the bridge, but you can’t use Alexa or remotely lock or unlock the door.

Prepare for your next backpacking trip by picking up this $16 Thermos food canister. Currently at its lowest price ever, this particular vacuum insulated Thermos usually sells for around $20-$24. It’ll keep your food hot for 7 hours and cold for 9 hours, and it comes with a foldable spoon that’s stored under the lid. Better still, it’s also available at Walmart.



Rocketbook Everlast Notebook + 1-Pack FriXion Pen | $17 | Amazon

What if you only had to buy one notebook for the rest of your life? That’s basically the value proposition of the Rocketbook Everlast, which is on sale today for the best price we’ve ever seen.

Every page of the notebook can be cleanly erased an essentially infinite number of times with a damp cloth as long as you used a Pilot FriXion pen, three of which are included in this bundle. The pages also include a series of seven glyphs along the bottom that you can cross out with a pen. Once you scan the page with Rocketbook’s app, those symbols tell the app what to do with it. Cross out the horseshoe, and the app will automatically send the scan to, say, Evernote. Draw an X through the star, and it’ll go to Google Drive. You can specify what each of these symbols do in the app, so it’s easy to customize the notebook for your workflow.

Today’s deal is $17 for a notebook, plus one Pilot FriXion pen. That’s about $10-$13 less than usual, and a new all-time low. You could spend your savings on extra pens, which are also on sale when you clip the $1 coupon.

Cats are cool and all, but they make a huge mess. Every time they go to the bathroom, they launch out of their litter box and leave a nasty trail of litter all over your house. If you’re trying to prevent this, you can get the IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box + Scoop. The top-entry lid design includes a grooved lid to help remove leftover litter from your cat’s paws.



Right now, the gray and white box is $13 on Amazon when you clip the $2.75 coupon on the page. There are other colors available, but only the gray model currently has this coupon.

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine, and pay just about 25 cents per bag on this $9 Frito-Lay variety pack, after you clip the $4 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings. This pack doesn’t play it safe with any bland, original chips (with the exception of the pretzels, which I guess you can feed to some birds or something); it’s full of bolder flavors like sour cream and onion Lay’s and Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips.



If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20SUMMER.



Exclusions apply, of course; this deal isn’t stackable. Also, the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal.

Don’t miss out on your chance to score equipment, rainwear, and sportswear from Marmot at a major discount. For Labor Day, the outdoor retailer is taking 25% off all of the aforementioned product categories, so you can sit back, relax, and buy over the long weekend in preparation for your upcoming fall excursions. So snag our favorite men’s or women’s Minimalist Rain Jacket, our readers’ favorite men’s or women’s PreCip jacket, or any other gear you need before this sale says farewell.



REI’s Labor Day Sale is always one of the company’s biggest sales of the year. In fact, you could think of it as REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.



For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Just because it’s a Labor Day Sale doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

The sale also seems to be particularly heavy on camping gear, including REI’s Half Dome Tent (our readers’ favorite for backpacking), Magma sleeping bags (men | women), MSR’s Pocket Rocket camp stove, and even the best price we’ve ever seen on BioLite’s FirePit, which you can use in your backyard all year long.

If you’re spending over $100, you’ll want to add a $20 REI lifetime membership to your cart as well, as you’ll get a $20 bonus gift card added to your order automatically.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Don’t see what you’re looking for. Check out REI Garage’s clearance items, which are an extra 20% off for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY19.

Want to look like you’ve gone camping before? Pick up this sweet $2 IMUSA Aluminum Mug. What’s there to say, but you can drink liquids from it and if you’re going for a minimalist look to your kitchenware, now’s your chance. It’s usually around $10, so this is an awesome bargain.



Not to be confused with Salt Fat Acid Heat, Ken Forkish’s (come on, that can’t be his real name) Flour Water Salt Yeast is all about the fundamentals of bread and dough making. The winner of a 2013 James Beard Foundation award, it’s an essential read for amateur bakers, and the hardcover version is down to an all-time low $13 today.



Right now, you and your entire family can get a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits for a low $28. Better still, it’ll stack on top of that Twitch/Amazon Prime promotion. Normally priced at $35, this is a rare discount and one of the best deals we’ve seen on this yearlong membership.



Just a heads up, you won’t get a physical card. Instead you’ll get a code sent via email after your order is completed.

Stardew Valley is the perfect gaming anecdote to a stressful day at work, or a long night out, and you can grab it on the Nintendo Switch for just $12 today. Will you be a winemaker, a vegetable farmer, a commercial fisherman, or, like me, a mayonaise magnate? It’s all up to you.



Razer makes a lot of terrific gaming accessories, and today only, Woot’s cutting the price on a whole bunch of them. While these are geared towards gamers, a lot of these accessories can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well. Plus, lots of ‘em glow.



Whether you’re looking for an ambidextrous mouse, a gaming laptop, mechanical keyboards, or a mouse pad, this sale has you covered.

You’re forgiven if you haven’t given Mario Party much thought in the last decade, but Super Mario Party seems like a return to form for the minigame-based party series, and you can download a copy for $40, a $20 discount, and a match for Prime Day.



That’s the best price we’ve ever seen, and be sure to grab some extra Joy-Con if you need them.

PDP’s Play and Charge case is one of the last of a dying breed: short, extra portable Nintendo Switch cases that are designed to fit the Switch with the Joy-Con detached.



It also, notably, doubles as a kickstand while still allowing space for a power cable to plug into the bottom, which is good because the Switch’s built-in kickstand is the worst thing Nintendo’s made since, uh, the Wii U. It’s down to an all-time low $18 today, and while it says its list price is $20, it’s been selling for $25 for the last few months.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $16, or $4 less than usual. And unlike some previous sales we’ve seen, this deal is available for black, black/white/gray, and multicolored packs.