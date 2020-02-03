Monday's Best Deals: Valentine's Day Chocolate, Muscle Milk, Light Therapy Lamps, and More

A sweet lunch box, laundry detergent, combination locks, and a lap desk lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
February is one of the coldest, darkest months out of the year (this is pretty true for San Francisco right about now,) and if you find yourself feeling a little down, this Miroco Light Therapy Lamp could help.
In his review, Lev says “The Micoro lamp is rounded and elegant, making it unobtrusive and flat-out useful and portable. It’s also inexpensive, the price is a nice midpoint between ‘very affordable’ and ‘probably not a piece of garbage.’”
He says that “the Micoro lamp is to the winter what an air conditioner is to the summer. Sure, you can live without one, but would you want to?”
And right now, Amazon’s dropping the price to a low $28. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen—and will only last until the end of day, or sold out.
So pick yours up and, literally, see the light.
Today’s Best Home Deals
If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you clip the coupon code on the page and the code TQ87AVVA at checkout. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.
Why are you sitting at a boring old desk? You can go sit on your comfy couch and watch TV while you work. Get a LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $20 from Amazon. This lap desk fits up to 15.6" inch laptops, cell phones tablets, or e-readers. It has a tapered memory foam cushion to provide stability for your devices and an ergonomic wrist pad to make typing comfortable.
In the first of what’s bound to be a ton of sales revolving around Valentine’s Day, right now you can save big on a ton of Hershey’s chocolate and other goodies. Whether you want giant heart-shaped chocolate, or want to have a few Ice Breakers in your car before your big day, Amazon’s got you covered.
Of course, this sale only lasts until the end of the day. But I’m more that sure we’ll see a few more sales like this. So, no pressure. Though, it’d be pretty great to cross this off the list, right? Up to you.
Make Jolie Kerr proud and stock up on laundry essentials with today’s Gold Box. Choose from over a dozen flavors of Tide Pods and other laundry products. Be on the lookout for clip-on coupons on these products to save even more. Prices start at $24. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these markdowns will only stick around for a day.
Need a new lock? Keep your items safe when you get a new set of TACKLIFE Combination Locks for only $6 on Amazon. Just use promo code VMT526RX to get these for 35% off. The locks have a 4-digit combination password that can have up to 10,000 combination options.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories you can own. And right now you can save big on a bunch of gear during their Winter Clearance sale. Of course, there’s a lot of clearance products to choose from, so make sure to go to the main deal page for all of your options.
Good news, adventurers: Starting today, you can save up to 50% off top brands at Backcountry. During their semi-annual sale, you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, and so much more. Shop now through the end of this month, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your gear.
If you’ve resolved to build muscle in the new year, Amazon’s dropped the price on Muscle Milk protein shakes. Right now, you can pick up a 12-pack of Vanilla or Chocolate flavors for a low $9.
I was surfing last year, and Muscle Milk had a booth there. I drank a whole bunch that day. Let me tell you, they tasted absolute fine. Not great. In fact, a teensy better than fine. Which is probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?
This is the lowest price we’ve seen, and there’s a high chance of this selling out. So get yours ASAP.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
Agents, it’s time to clean out your glocks and shine your domes. Hitman 2 is on sale for just $15 on both Xbox One and PS4.
In the Kotaku review, Riley MacLeod highlighted Hitman 2's “Large levels, interesting locations, improved visuals and gameplay.”
Hitman 2 takes what its predecessor did best and improves on it visually and mechanically. It’s a cerebral game, a sandbox that can be bloodless or chaotic depending on who’s pulling 47’s strings. -Riley MacLeod
If any of that sounds exciting to you, this is the best price we’ve seen since the end of last year.
It’s back! Right now, Amazon or Walmart are selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $49. I’ve spent
75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.
Tech
Storage
Power
- Tzumi - PocketJuice 5,000 mAh Portable Charger for Most USB Devices | $7 | Best Buy
- Anker Powercore II 10000, Ultra-Compact 10000mAh Portable Charger, Upgraded Poweriq 2.0 (up to 18W Output) | $29 | Amazon
- USB C Wall Charger, Anker Premium 60W 5-Port Desktop Charger with One 30W Power Delivery Port | $33 | Amazon
Audio
- Bugani Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds, IPX5 Waterproof, Built-in Mic | $25 | Amazon | Use Code L6ENZJOI
Home Theater
Computers & Accessories
- LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk | $20 | Amazon
- Square Terminal | $239 | Amazon
PC Parts
- EVGA 600 BR, 80+ Bronze 600W, 3 Year Warranty, Power Supply | $50 | Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor with Wraith Prism LED Cooler | $164 | Amazon
- XFX Force Radeon RX 5700 XT THICC III Ultra Graphics | $390 | B&H
- H200 Mini-ITX Case with Tempered Glass by NZXT | $65 | Nzxt
Mobile Devices
Photography
Home
Home Goods
- Gonex Garment / Shirt Folder | $8 | Amazon | Use Coupon
- Miroco Light Therapy Lamp, UV-Free 10000 Lux LED Bright White Therapy Light | $28 | Amazon
- Homestarry Fairy Lights, Plug in Multi Color Change Remote String Lights, 16 Color | $10 | Amazon | Use Code BOC582AU
- Bellona Functional Sofa in a Box | $450 | Woot
- LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk | $20 | Amazon
- Save up to 25% on Tide Power Pods and more | Amazon
Smart Home
- Google Smart Light Starter Kit Bridge + GE 60-Watt EQ A19 Full Color Dimmable LED 2-Pack Light Bulbs | $55 | Lowes
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal | $30 | Amazon
- All-new Echo (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug - Heather Gray | $90 | Amazon
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Heather Gray with Echo Auto | $60 | Amazon
Kitchen
- Save on Valentine’s Day Chocolates | Amazon
- KitchenAid - KV25G0XOB Professional 500 5QT, 450 Watt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer | $200 | Best Buy
- Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box | $10 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code TQ87AVVA
- YETI Rambler 18oz Bottle | $22 | Amazon
- Prepworks by Progressive Collapsible Salad Spinner - 3 Quart | $14 | Amazon | Use Coupon
Tools & Auto
- Craftsman 104-Piece Mechanics Tool Set | $53 | Woot
- Up to 45% off Select DeWalt and Milwaukee Power Tools | Home Depot
- DEWALT (DCB206-2) 20V MAX Battery, Premium 6.0Ah Double Pack | $129 | Amazon
- DEWALT 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Hammer Drill/Driver Kit with (2) Batteries 1.5Ah, Charger | $99 | Home Depot
- Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Titanium Drill Bit Set (15-Piece) | $99 | Home Depot
- DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) w/ Bonus Mech Tool Set (142-Piece) | $229 | Home Depot
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (6-Tool) with (2) 3.0 Ah Batteries, (1) Charger | $399 | Home Depot
- DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact 1/2 in. Drill Driver with Bonus Oscillating Tool | $169 | Home Depot
- DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact 1/2 in. Drill Driver with Bonus Cordless Circular Saw | $169 | Home Depot
- Meterk 36Pcs Hex Key Allen Wrench Set + T-Handle | $15 | Amazon | Use Code 8SFM8ZWP
- DEWALT MAXFIT Screwdriving Set (90-Piece) | $15 | Home Depot
- Compustar - 2-Way CSX Remote Start System/LTE Module | $350 | Best Buy
- TOGUARD 4K UHD Dash Cam | $49 | Amazon | Use Code CE52G0201
Travel
Lifestyle
Apparel
- Toad&Co Nitewatch Beanie - Women’s | $17 | REI
- Additional 30% Off Last Chance Adidas Apparel and Gear | Adidas | Use Code LASTCHANCE
Beauty & Grooming
Camping & Outdoors
Fitness
- GRM Youth Goalkeeper Gloves with Fingersave + Shin Guards | $15 | Amazon | Use Code BSUEJ8ED
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker | $100 | Amazon
Media
Movies & TV
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
Gaming
Peripherals
- ROCCAT - Vulcan 80 Wired Gaming Mechanical Roccat Titan Switch Keyboard with Back Lighting | $50 | eBay
PC
- Free Return of the Skeletal | Itch
- Mad Nords: Probably an Epic Quest | $1 | Steam
PlayStation 4
- Bioshock: The Collection | $15 | Amazon
- Hitman 2 - PlayStation 4 | $15 | Amazon
- Slay the Spire | $15 | GameStop
- Catherine: Full Body Standard Edition | $30 | Best Buy
- Preowned Far Cry Primal | $8 | GameStop
Xbox One
- BioShock: The Collection | $15 | Amazon
- Slay The Spire | $15 | Amazon
- Hitman 2 - Xbox One | $15 | Amazon
- Preowned Far Cry Primal | $8 | GameStop
Nintendo
- Slay the Spire | $20 | GameStop
- Lumines Remastered Edition | $60 | Best Buy
Toys & Board Games
- LEGO Movie Pop-Up Party Bus 70828 | $35 | Walmart
- Fortnite Llama Loot Piñata, Rust Lord | $10 | Amazon
- Fortnite Late Game Survival Kit | $27 | Amazon
- Fortnite 6" Legendary Series Max Level Figure, Omega | $15 | Amazon
Deals You May Have Missed
With excellent noise cancellation and terrific sound quality to boot, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year and topped many people’s wish lists for the holidays.
Gizmodo says that the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise canceling helps improve sound quality but doesn’t necessarily silence the outside world.
This current $235 price is probably the best we’ll see this for a while. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently back-ordered, but they’ll probably start shipping before Valentine’s Day. Better still, if you have a Best Buy or a Walmart near you with these in stock, price match ‘em baby!
By now, if you read Kinja Deals on the daily, you know that I love my TACKLIFE arc lighter. You also probably know we love to call things Baby. Well, look at this baby. The TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter is small and it is baby. Get it now for $6 on Amazon when you use promo code 3QL3I2S7. This little baby lighter is so adorable and has 300 sparks, so you can light up those candles 300 times and live your best life.
A while back, we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, which is a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Right now, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is down to $8 on Amazon. The adjustable feature allows this brush to work on pets with varying fur lengths, with curved edges to get even the trickiest of mats out.
If you’re going to get busy locking lips this Valentine’s Day, you need to protect your skin. Olay has a very clever Beard Burn Kit for those of us who suffer from the pain of kissing someone with a scratchy beard. TBH, those people with scratchy beards can benefit from most of these products as well. Olay has included six full-sized products in their kit, for only $82 ($49 off).
- Micro-Sculpting Face Cream, 1.7 oz
- Deep Hydration Face Serum, 1.3 oz
- Overnight Gel Mask - Hydrating, 1.7 oz
- Daily Hydrating Daily Facials cloth, 33 count
- Calming Face Mist, 3.3 oz
- Sensitive Calming Cleanser, Fragrance Free, 6.7oz
The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a cold winter day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get up to 60% off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code MERINO.
It is cold outside. Why leave your bed? Make your bed even comfier when you get a Biddeford Heated Electric Blanket. Right now, the blue blanket is marked down to $20 at Walmart. It comes with three heat settings, an automatic shut off after 10 hours, a 13-foot cord, and is nice and large at 62" x 50".
Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leak-proof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.
If you like to spend all day in your pajamas, you might as well get the most comfortable pajamas to lounge in. Right now, Crane & Canopy is offering 40% off their Layla Pajama Set to Kinja Deals readers. You can get these pajamas for $77 when you use promo code KINJAPJ at checkout.
Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they’d add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin.
Don’t spend full price on winter gear when you can get everything on sale before the next big storm. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale goes now through February 11th.
Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.
You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!
Look, we all have important things to get done at work. Deadlines are crucial. But if you are sick, stay the fuck home. Don’t get everyone else sick! If you have coworkers who try to “push through it” and wind up infecting the entire office, it’s time to send them a message and keep yourself safe. Get a giant jug (well, two) of Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer for $12. You can get these hand sanitizer jugs on Amazon when you clip the 10% off coupon on the Subscribe & Save option.
I don’t know your life. I don’t know how much time you have to cook some nice rice. If you want to do it fast, you can get a Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker for $12 on Amazon. You can stand (not too close) next to your microwave and chat “nice rice, nice rice, nice rice,” while it cooks.