Monday's Best Deals: Valentine's Day Chocolate, Muscle Milk, Light Therapy Lamps, and More

A sweet lunch box, laundry detergent, combination locks, and a lap desk lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Miroco Light Therapy Lamp Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

February is one of the coldest, darkest months out of the year (this is pretty true for San Francisco right about now,) and if you find yourself feeling a little down, this Miroco Light Therapy Lamp could help.



In his review, Lev says “The Micoro lamp is rounded and elegant, making it unobtrusive and flat-out useful and portable. It’s also inexpensive, the price is a nice midpoint between ‘very affordable’ and ‘probably not a piece of garbage.’”

He says that “the Micoro lamp is to the winter what an air conditioner is to the summer. Sure, you can live without one, but would you want to?”

And right now, Amazon’s dropping the price to a low $28. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen—and will only last until the end of day, or sold out.

So pick yours up and, literally, see the light.

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you clip the coupon code on the page and the code TQ87AVVA at checkout. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.



LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk Photo : Amazon

Why are you sitting at a boring old desk? You can go sit on your comfy couch and watch TV while you work. Get a LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $20 from Amazon. This lap desk fits up to 15.6" inch laptops, cell phones tablets, or e-readers. It has a tapered memory foam cushion to provide stability for your devices and an ergonomic wrist pad to make typing comfortable.



Valentine’s Day Chocolates Graphic : Tercius Bufete

In the first of what’s bound to be a ton of sales revolving around Valentine’s Day, right now you can save big on a ton of Hershey’s chocolate and other goodies. Whether you want giant heart-shaped chocolate, or want to have a few Ice Breakers in your car before your big day, Amazon’s got you covered.



Of course, this sale only lasts until the end of the day. But I’m more that sure we’ll see a few more sales like this. So, no pressure. Though, it’d be pretty great to cross this off the list, right? Up to you.

Tide Power Pods Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Make Jolie Kerr proud and stock up on laundry essentials with today’s Gold Box. Choose from over a dozen flavors of Tide Pods and other laundry products. Be on the lookout for clip-on coupons on these products to save even more. Prices start at $24. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these markdowns will only stick around for a day.



TACKLIFE 2-Pack Combination Lock Photo : Amazon

Need a new lock? Keep your items safe when you get a new set of TACKLIFE Combination Locks for only $6 on Amazon. Just use promo code VMT526RX to get these for 35% off. The locks have a 4-digit combination password that can have up to 10,000 combination options.



Winter Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags and accessories you can own. And right now you can save big on a bunch of gear during their Winter Clearance sale. Of course, there’s a lot of clearance products to choose from, so make sure to go to the main deal page for all of your options.



Semi-Annual Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Good news, adventurers: Starting today, you can save up to 50% off top brands at Backcountry. During their semi-annual sale, you can save on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, and so much more. Shop now through the end of this month, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your gear.

Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-Pack ( Vanilla Chocolate Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’ve resolved to build muscle in the new year, Amazon’s dropped the price on Muscle Milk protein shakes. Right now, you can pick up a 12-pack of Vanilla or Chocolate flavors for a low $9.



I was surfing last year, and Muscle Milk had a booth there. I drank a whole bunch that day. Let me tell you, they tasted absolute fine. Not great. In fact, a teensy better than fine. Which is probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?

This is the lowest price we’ve seen, and there’s a high chance of this selling out. So get yours ASAP.

Agents, it’s time to clean out your glocks and shine your domes. Hitman 2 is on sale for just $15 on both Xbox One and PS4.

In the Kotaku review, Riley MacLeod highlighted Hitman 2's “Large levels, interesting locations, improved visuals and gameplay.”

Hitman 2 takes what its predecessor did best and improves on it visually and mechanically. It’s a cerebral game, a sandbox that can be bloodless or chaotic depending on who’s pulling 47’s strings. -Riley MacLeod﻿

If any of that sounds exciting to you, this is the best price we’ve seen since the end of last year.

Pokemon Sword | $49 | Amazon Walmart

Pokemon Shield | $49 | Amazon Walmart

It’s back! Right now, Amazon or Walmart are selling Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield for $49. I’ve spent 75 130 hours on Pokemon Sword, and I can tell you that it’s the Pokemon game I’ve been waiting years for. And this a dollar off the best deal we’ve seen on these two incredibly good Nintendo Switch games.

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

With excellent noise cancellation and terrific sound quality to boot, Apple’s brand new Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year and topped many people’s wish lists for the holidays.



Gizmodo says that the sound quality is “dramatically better than the regular AirPods” and the noise canceling helps improve sound quality but doesn’t necessarily silence the outside world.

This current $235 price is probably the best we’ll see this for a while. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently back-ordered, but they’ll probably start shipping before Valentine’s Day. Better still, if you have a Best Buy or a Walmart near you with these in stock, price match ‘em baby!

TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

By now, if you read Kinja Deals on the daily, you know that I love my TACKLIFE arc lighter. You also probably know we love to call things Baby. Well, look at this baby. The TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter is small and it is baby. Get it now for $6 on Amazon when you use promo code 3QL3I2S7. This little baby lighter is so adorable and has 300 sparks, so you can light up those candles 300 times and live your best life.



FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

A while back, we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, which is a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Right now, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is down to $8 on Amazon. The adjustable feature allows this brush to work on pets with varying fur lengths, with curved edges to get even the trickiest of mats out.



Beard Burn Kit Photo : Olay

If you’re going to get busy locking lips this Valentine’s Day, you need to protect your skin. Olay has a very clever Beard Burn Kit for those of us who suffer from the pain of kissing someone with a scratchy beard. TBH, those people with scratchy beards can benefit from most of these products as well. Olay has included six full-sized products in their kit, for only $82 ($49 off).



Micro-Sculpting Face Cream, 1.7 oz

Deep Hydration Face Serum, 1.3 oz

Overnight Gel Mask - Hydrating, 1.7 oz

Daily Hydrating Daily Facials cloth, 33 count

Calming Face Mist, 3.3 oz

Sensitive Calming Cleanser, Fragrance Free, 6.7oz

The weather is finally getting on the cooler side and what better way is there to prepare for a cold winter day than wrapping yourself up in a sweater? One of our readers’ favorite sweaters is back in stock, with more colors than last year, and is on super sale. You can get up to 60% off all Merino Sweaters from Jachs when you use promo code MERINO.



Biddeford Heated Electric Blanket Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

It is cold outside. Why leave your bed? Make your bed even comfier when you get a Biddeford Heated Electric Blanket. Right now, the blue blanket is marked down to $20 at Walmart. It comes with three heat settings, an automatic shut off after 10 hours, a 13-foot cord, and is nice and large at 62" x 50".

Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leak-proof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.



The Layla Pajama Set Photo : Crane & Canopy

If you like to spend all day in your pajamas, you might as well get the most comfortable pajamas to lounge in. Right now, Crane & Canopy is offering 40% off their Layla Pajama Set to Kinja Deals readers. You can get these pajamas for $77 when you use promo code KINJAPJ at checkout.



Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they’d add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin.

Save Up to 60% Off Retail Photo : Columbia

Don’t spend full price on winter gear when you can get everything on sale before the next big storm. Right now, you can save up to 60% off original retail prices at Columbia. Just enter promo code WINTER60 at checkout. The sale goes now through February 11th.



Choose What You Pay Sale ( Men’s Women’ Photo : Everlane

Everlane’s popular Choose What You Pay Sale is back and styles are being added each day of the sale. You can choose from hundreds of Men’s and Women’s products for 10%, 20%, or 30% off the original price.



You still have a few more days to shop this sale. You’ll want to check back for new styles as they are added!

Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Look, we all have important things to get done at work. Deadlines are crucial. But if you are sick, stay the fuck home. Don’t get everyone else sick! If you have coworkers who try to “push through it” and wind up infecting the entire office, it’s time to send them a message and keep yourself safe. Get a giant jug (well, two) of Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer for $12. You can get these hand sanitizer jugs on Amazon when you clip the 10% off coupon on the Subscribe & Save option.



Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker Photo : Amazon

I don’t know your life. I don’t know how much time you have to cook some nice rice. If you want to do it fast, you can get a Joseph Joseph Microwave Rice Cooker for $12 on Amazon. You can stand (not too close) next to your microwave and chat “nice rice, nice rice, nice rice,” while it cooks.

