Best Deals of the Day

A Linksys mesh network, a food dehydrator, a J.Crew sale and PlayStation Plus membership kick off Monday’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Depending on capacity, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $50-$150 off, the 11" Pro is $50-$100 off, and the 32GB standard iPad is $80 off, matching the deal we saw on Black Friday. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Vizio E-series TV is a couple of years old at this point, but $428 is still an incredible deal for a 60" 4K smart TV with built-in Chromecast, HDR10 support and, wait for it, *local dimming*. And before you jump into the comments, note that it’s not technically a television, since it doesn’t have a TV tuner, which at this point basically means it won’t work with an antenna out of the box. Rather, it’s a “home theater display.”

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mesh routers are so hot right now, and Linksys’ take on the concept is down to $100 for a 2-pack today, about $50 less than the usual going rate.



The Velop works like pretty much any other mesh networking system: One router plugs into your modem, and the rest can basically go anywhere in your home to extend the network. It even supports Alexa commands, like “Alexa, ask Linksys to turn on my guest network.”

Photo: Amazon

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $70 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your Instant Pot comes with the barebones accessories you need to get started, but a few affordable extras can elevate your pressure cooking experience to new levels. And today, a bunch of gear from Instant Pot itself just happens to be on sale.



The best accessory you can buy, in my opinion, is a second inner pot. Now, if one’s dirty, or holding leftovers in the fridge, you can still use your Instant Pot. It normally costs $30, but it’s under $23 today for the standard 6 qt. size.

A glass lid is more of a nice-to-have than necessary accessory, but being able to see what’s going on inside the pot can be handy when you’re using sauté mode, and the steam vent means it’s great for slow cooking as well. Normally $15, it’s down to $11 today.

The rest of the deals revolve around silicone accessories. Save on a full accessory kit, a steamer basket, and a steam rack, all made by Instant Pot itself.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dyson makes a good, blade-less fan, and today, you can take home one of your own for much less than usual. Amazon is offering up a refurbished Dyson Air Multiplier Tower Fan for $190 (a brand new one is currently going for $335), featuring a sleep timer, oscillation capability, and a remote control. It’s a price that won’t having you breaking out in a sweat, and a deal you’ll be grateful for come summer.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Investing $155 on this Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator can save you a lot of money in the long run by making your own spices, dried fruit and jerky.



This model offers adjustable temperature control ranging from 105 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. And the surface area of the trays add up to about 15 square feet of drying space. But since it’s part of Amazon’s Gold Box, this deal (which is a few bucks off its lowest price) will only last through the end of the day or until the deal dries out.

I know, I know, single-use appliances are controversial. But what if I told you that this single-use appliance could make waffles into bowls? For $20, ditch all your regular, non-edible bowls and buy the DASH Waffle Bowl Maker in red or aqua (the pink model, meanwhile, is just $17!). You’ll use delicious waffles to hold everything from ice cream to chicken to...soup? I don’t know. But waffles are good! Soup is good. I say give it a go.

Photo: Atanas Malamov ((Unsplash)

Costa Rica offers some of the most stunning eco-tourism opportunities anywhere in the world, and this deal from TripMasters (in partnership with Travelzoo) makes it more accessible than ever.



Starting at $799 roundtrip (prices vary by date and departure airport), you’ll get airfare to and from San Jose City, three nights at a hotel near Arenal Volcano, three nights by the beach at Manuel Antonio-Quepos, and a rental car to get from place to place.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers (and with us!), to say the least, and some of the company’s latest models are down to the best prices we’ve seen in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

It launched last summer $270, but this one-day deal brings it down to just $180, the best price we’ve seen.

Or, for $225, you can opt for the brand new RoboVac 35C, marked down from $300. Cleaning performance-wise, it looks like a dead ringer for the RoboVac 30, but adds Wi-Fi, Alexa support, touch-sensitive buttons, and even a Find My Robot feature that lets you trigger an audible alarm with your phone if it gets lost under some furniture, and you’re having trouble locating it.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter is all about layers on layers on layers — and Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the winterwear purveyors are majorly marking down their Web Specials section for a limited time with up to 50% off their past season products. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself during the remaining cold months ahead.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter equals dry skin for me and many others, and your only defensive against flaking and scaliness is to moisturize x1000. This CervaVe Moisturizing Cream is a gentle, non-comedogenic go-to, and right now it’s just $13 if you clip the coupon on Amazon. The lotion contains ceramides to restore your skin’s protective barrier and hyaluronic acid to help your skin better retain moisture, plus it has a National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. You may want to consider going the Subscribe & Save route; you’ll save an extra 50 cents or so, and you’ll always be prepared for a dry skin emergency.



Image: Backcountry

The most coveted brands are also often the most expensive, but now at Backcountry, you can take an additional 20% off select apparel and gear from the brands you know and love, including Marmot, Mountain Hardware, prAna, Black Diamond, and more. In case you’ve been off on some isolated peak somewhere, Backcountry’s also running its Semi-Annual Sale, so that’s a really good deal on top of a deal. The added discount will be automatically applied to eligible items in your cart, so go ahead and check out so you can get outside and use your new stuff.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I used to think vests were the most useless type of clothing — I mean, why not just wear a jacket? But now, I understand that it’s all about keeping your core extra warm underneath a jacket, and Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down Vest, now on sale for $40 for both men and women (with a few colors on sale for even less), is the vest that helped me get to this state of enlightenment.



As the name suggests, the vest really is ultra light. So light, in fact, that it’s easy to forget you’re even wearing an extra layer. And yet, it’s still toasty warm, and comes in range of pleasing color options. Maybe the most exciting feature, though, is the fact that it comes with a tiny pouch, which easily attaches to a loop on the inside, so that you can bunch up the vest and put it away if you get too hot while you’re on the go. You could say it’s a vest worth having a vested interest in owning.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew is taking half-off shirts and tees for men, women and kids, which is good. But two deals is better than one, so the retailer is topping it off with yet an even better promo that applies to a wider range of full-priced items, too. For today only, get the shirt discount, plus 30% off select full-price apparel with promo code MONDAY. If there were ever a time to stock up on classic, wardrobe-making styles for men, women, kids, it would be right freaking now.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stock up on personal care essentials with today’s Gold Box for everyone. Choose from discounted razors and refills, shampoos, and a beard kit from brands like Gillette, Pantene and Old Spice.



Most notable are the discounts for Pantene’s Shampoo and Conditioner Kits which are the best prices we’ve seen on these particular units. Make sure to visit the Amazon page to see all of the deals.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t @ me: The real star of the Oscars was Jason Momoa’s custom pink velvet tux-matching scrunchie. And now, you too can match a velvet scrunchie to each of your outfits for an award-worthy price. This set of 36 velvet scrunchies will arm you with a rainbow of ’90s throwback hair and/or wrist accessories for just $10. And the award for best tangentially Oscars-related deal goes to...



The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $43, or over 25% below retail.

Screenshot: Humble

If you enjoy playing PC games, there’s really no good reason to not join Humble Monthly, and that’s especially true right now.



For a limited time, if you prepay for a year of Humble Monthly (which saves you the equivalent of $1 per month), you’ll also get a $20 Humble Wallet credit that you can spend on Humble Bundles, or in the Humble Store.

And as always, you’ll get instant access to this month’s early access games (Earth Defense Force 4.1, Warhammer Vermintide: Collector’s Edition, and Cultist Simulator), plus more mystery games when they unlock later this week. Every game you get with Humble Monthly is yours to keep forever, even if you don’t renew your membership, so there’s no real risk of getting locked in.

Graphic: Kotaku

Soulcalibur VI lets you sword fight as Geralt of Rivia. Thanks bunches, Bandai Namco! But let’s be honest, you want to buy it for the distressingly flexible character creation system. Amazon Market forces have been hacking and slashing at the price since it came out, but $30 (PS4 only, sadly) is the best deal we’ve seen so far.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Sphero

Sphero’s ridiculously fun rolling robots got even smarter late last year with the release of the BOLT, which added a tiny display and the ability to sync up with other BOLTs to create an adorable rolling robot army that nobody would mind overthrowing humanity.



You can drive it around for up to two hours on a charge with a joystick-based phone app, or use it as an educational tool with a free app that can teach you (or your kid, more likely) how to program. Just roll over to Amazon to save $20, matching the deal we saw around Black Friday.

Deals You May Have Missed

The trusty Brother HL2380DW laser printer has long been a hit with our readers, but it was recently replaced by the HL2395DW, and the new model is on sale for its best price ever.



Compared to the 2380, the new one is slightly faster (36 ppm vs. 32), uses less electricity, and has NFC for direct printing from compatible Android phones. All the basics that have made Brother printers a hit are still there too, including duplex printing, AirPrint and Google Cloud Print support, relatively inexpensive and long lasting toner, and a complete lack of the carriage jams and destroyed paper you’ve come to expect from inkjet printers.

If you aren’t satisfied with your current printer (which is a pretty safe bet if it’s not a Brother), this is a great buy at $100.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to just $26 for a 2-pack this week, down from the usual $40.



Smart plugs are basically the atomic unit of smart home gear, and like pretty much all of these things, Anker’s let you control or schedule your outlet with both your phone and with Alexa. Their built-in energy monitoring feature, however, is a little less common, and a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Image: Converse

There’s never been a better time to upgrade that old pair of Chucks. Converse is taking 30% off their entire site with promo code 30ALL, so get brand new pair of classic sneakers and then proceed to wear them out until they’re literally falling apart at the seams, as one does. This sale will only last through Monday, so be sure to tie up the deal before it walks out for good.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

LOFT wants to take 50% off your entire purchase, with promo code WINNER. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Thousands of items are included in the promotion, so outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter isn’t going anywhere yet, so might as well wait out the cold weather in some discounted outerwear from Cotopaxi’s Insulation Sale. Take up to 40% off of extra warm apparel, including jackets, vests, parkas, and pullovers, that you’ll wear this season and for winters to come.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

In case you haven’t heard, retinol should be a go-to for those looking to rid their skin of acne, dark spots, wrinkles and other imperfections. But because retinol is such a skincare super star, it doesn’t usually come cheap — that is, until now, because Amazon is offering up a $5 off coupon on this solid LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer.



It will only cost you $15 to start seeing wow-worthy skin clearing results. Just remember, this stuff is powerful, so it’s best to ease this product into your skincare routine slowly before diving face first into daily use.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This might be a tough puzzle to solve, but it’s an easy choice to make: Buy yourself a classic Rubik’s Cube, on sale for just $10, and enjoy hours of teeth-gritting, frustrating entertainment.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Let your little baker live out their fantasy of running their very own patisserie with this $17 Melissa & Doug Bake & Decorate Cupcake Set. Maybe one day in the distant future, they’ll be inspired to bake you some cupcakes for real.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks to watch Love Island on British Netflix, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers right now.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with six bottles of wine for just $40 with free shipping, and every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. But if you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up, you’ll get FREE shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month. At the very least, you should get the trial box for less than $7 per bottle. I mean, why wouldn’t you?

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.

