You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 2-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. Grab them for 25% off— just $15 to make your home a smidge smarter!

At 16% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while you stay warm and toasty inside.



Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/20/21 and was updated with new information on 8/15/21.

Why waste money on expensive smart light bulbs? You can just plug your lamp or whatnot into this smart power strip. And not just bulbs. Plug your PlayStation 5 into it and tell Alexa when to turn it on or off. Connect your toaster and just always have it running—shutting it it down by asking Alexa to. Okay, maybe don’t do that one. Anyway its only $15 and lets you plug in three devices via USB and three via a standard AC outlet.

Selfie-sticks started garnering popularity in the early 2010s, but I’m here to tell you that fad is dead. Gone. A relic of the past. You really wanna carry a stick around in your pocket? No more. Now is the era of drones in your pocket. This baby can fly in front of you and take your selfies. Control it with an app on your phone or even put it in Gesture Mode to command this plastic bird with hand signals as if you’re some kind of tech druid. You can get your own AIR PIX pocket-sized flying camera for only $125 when you use the code KJD10SAVE at checkout.

What if you could command an army using just your eyes? Or look out the window of a car as you dust the competition at 200mph? Or set your sights on an enemy outpost with the perfect aim only your retinas can provide? The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is a robust head and eye tracker accessory for your PC capable of not only letting you game through facial recognition technology, but it can also enhance your streams and beef up your esports skills by analyzing your visual attention and presenting relevant metrics that’ll help you improve.



All in all, Tobii has come a long way since its inception 20 years ago, now supporting over 100 games including League of Legends, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Project Cars 2, and more. It can even be used to sign into your computer by scanning your eyes using Windows Hello. The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is compatible with most PCs, as long as yours has at least a 6th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processor or AMD equivalent. It connects to your PC over USB 2.0 and comes with an attachment that allows you to snap it on directly to your monitor.



Best of all, the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is 5% off using the promo code BOGNOGUS, bringing your total checkout price down to $218.

You’ve got shows to catch up on and you don’t want to miss a thing. I get it. Grab a Toshiba Fire TV today for up to 27% off at Amazon and you can start binge-watching your faves straight from the box. Just enter in your wi-fi info, login to your streaming service of choice from the preloaded apps, and enjoy!



You can get a 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV for $370 right now, a 21% discount. This is a 4K tv, so you can enjoy a crystal clear picture quality no matter what you’re playing or watching. This TV will ship for free!

There’s never a bad time to improve on your home’s Wi-Fi network. You can do just that with this three-pack of Google Mesh Wi-Fi System points, perfect for placing around your house. This set is now $150, which is $50 off its original $200 asking price. This three-pack covers up to 4500 square feet around your dwelling to create a mesh network for better coverage. It only takes a few moments to set up, includes easy to set up controls, and helps to ensure your system runs as fast as it can behind the scenes. Plus, this set will work with all Google Wi-Fi points and can be added to your Nest system. You can always expand later if needed, too.



If you’re currently building a PC or just looking to expand storage, Western Digital is now offering a game code for the upcoming Battlefield 2042 with an SSD. Considering the game goes for $60, what you’re looking at is a $40 SSD if you were planning to get the game anyway. And that’s just the 500GB drive. If you go for the 1TB for $150, which when considering the free game code means technically you’re getting a 1TB SSD for under $100 which is unheard of. I’m just sitting here wishing my motherboard had another slot so I could jump on this deal like a pilot jumping out of their jet to shoot an RPG at another jet only to land safely back in their original jet.



I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 24% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s on and off and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.



G/O Media may get a commission Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Buy for $63 at StackSocial Use the promo code KJD20SAVE

The search for a great pair of true wireless earbuds can be a difficult one, what with so many pairs out there. If you’re interested in trying out Beats’ version, you’re in luck. The Beats Studio Buds are now just $130 at Amazon, which is $20 off their usual price. They’re available in Black, White, and Red, just in case you want to match them to the rest of your stuff, but more importantly, they’re a great option for on-the-go listening. They include active noise cancellation with transparency mode as well as support for Siri for delegating tasks while you’re zipping around town. Of course, they also include a USB-C powered battery case that offers up to 24 hours of charge and IPX4 water resistance just in case you drop them in a rain puddle or something. Other than that, I’ve used a pair of these, and they’re a favorite of mine. They’re definitely worth it for $20 off, so if you want another pair of true wireless buds, can’t go wrong here.



Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Thursday, take to save 73% on Tech Squared Ring Light with Tripod accompanied by a sturdy tripod.



This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The tripod extends five feet high and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. The ring light is ten inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Amazon shoppers can take 43 % off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.



Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price.

Hades is unquestionably my Game of the Year of 2020, and hell, its still the game I’ve played most this year with 100+ hours logged. The game rips. Zagreus is fun and charming as is the entire cast of Olympic and Chthonic gods you interact with. The combat is tight and rewarding and each weapon is fun to use in its own way. But the smartest design decision is the balance between roguelike gamplay and its narrative progression. The worst part of any roguelike is dying. You lose your progress and need to start all over. That happens here as far as escaping the underworld is concerned, but between runs you go back to your hub world, the House of Hades, to talk to all these beloved NPCs to progress the story further. Death becomes something you hate and love at the same time. If you have not played this yet because you don’t have a Nintendo Switch or a gaming PC, the good new is it just launched today on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It’s $30. Go get it.



If you’re a fan of RPG and haven’t touched Divinity Original Sin 2 yet, you’re missing out. Its turn-based combat and environmental interactions are so fleshed out, it’s about the closest thing we’ve gotten to actually replicating Dungeons & Dragons in a video game. That is, in a fully released game at least. This game was so good, the developer Larian Studios approached Wizards of the Coast and was able to secure the license for D&D with their upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3. That one is in beta right now, but if you’re someone who likes wait for full releases or are just a console-only player, then Divinity Original Sin 2 is still your best bet. I’ll tell you this though. Make sure you have at least one character in your party with the ability Pet Pal. It let’s you speak with animals which opens up a ton of content and conversations like the one you’ll have with a certain rambunctious crab. Not to mention it supports 1 to 4 players. Get it for $20 or $25 at Amazon.

There once was a time where recommending No Man’s Sky would have produced a laugh. The space exploration game had a famously rocky launch due to some overly ambitious marketing from Sony. But in the past few years, it’s had one of the greatest glow-ups in gaming history, completely turning things around with its Next update. That game had such a successful overhaul that it even won a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game, beating out live service titans like Fortnite. So, yes, laugh all you want, but No Man’s Sky is good now. If you’re curious about seeing the change for yourself, you can currently get the Xbox One version of the game for $20 at Walmart. As a nice bonus here, you’ll get the game’s next-gen upgrades if you load it up on an Xbox Series X, so you can really get the most out of it.



If you’re like me and had missed out on the PS4 generation entirely (meaning you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake), then you and I are both really missing out (from what I hear). This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many game of the year lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60 fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $20 off at Amazon.



The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming kicking off with the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. For whatever reason, the 2009 release Demon’s Souls sole an estimated 1.7 million while is follow-up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory.



Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for its replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. By either sending more waves of zombies at you or maybe sticking an extra health pack in a nearby cabinet, the director keeps the action tense so you always feel like you just barely make it through. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launches later this year. If you pre-order the game, you’ll gain access to the Open Beta which starts August 5th. (And if you really want, you can just cancel the pre-order after the beta ends and get your money back. Don’t worry, I won’t tell.)



Spending too much time in front of a screen these days? The summer is here so you should be outside (or at least pretend to be). Lawn Mower Simulator allows you to still look at your screen while also tricking your brain into thinking you’re taking care of chores—specifically the chore of mowing the lawn. Relax and unwind as you cut your grass horizontally, vertically, or dare I say, diagonally. Lawn Mower Simulator for Xbox is $5 off on the Microsoft Store. We don’t need shooters and battle royales anymore. Just give me a big patch of grass in need of being cut.



If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, the console versions of the game are down to $35. The game supports cross-progression with previous games so long as you stay within the same “family” of platform (PC to PC, PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X).



Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version for $25. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself. Though, your friend will get to play for free as the game only requires one of the two players to own it—even when playing online.



Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2019, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, the PS4 version of Death Stranding is currently $20. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title. If you don’t feel like waiting for the director’s cut (or spending the $60+ it will end up costing), now is the time to pick this up. Plus you’ll be able to upgrade to it for only $10 when it releases on September 24th.



I, like many folks, do not have a PS5 yet. I just haven’t cared too much to spend time hunting on down as nothing so far seemed like a must-have that I can’t just play on a PS4 perfectly fine. That is until I saw Returnal. This is the first game to make me want to start really start scouring the internet for that PS5. I’m a big roguelike fan so this is very much my shit. Typically, we’re used to roguelikes being smaller, indie titles in pixel art (which I love!) but wow is it cool to see this genre expand into AAA levels. Returnal is now on sale for $50, down from the high PS5 standard of $70. I’m tempted to pick this up myself and hold onto it for when I finally do get my hands on the new console.



Miles Morales had a growing, but modest, following up until 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since then, he has blown in popularity so it was only a matter of time before Sony cashed in with his very own Spider-Man video game. Take to the streets and skies of New York once more as perhaps your new favorite web slinging hero for only $50 in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition. But what’s this? This pack also comes with the remastered original featuring Peter Parker as the playable hero. Get the chance to play as both Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) today.



Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.



Sackboy returns in a brand new, reimagining of the Little Big Planet series—Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sackboy and up to 3 other friends can now explore a full 3D world. Look at his cute stupid face with that tongue sticking out. What a joy it would be to be Sackboy. The game even has dedicated co-op only levels so be sure to play online or invite some friends over for some on-the-couch platforming mayhem. The PS4 and PS5 versions are available for only $37 and $39, respectively, at Amazon.



If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $39 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?



Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

Well, this franchise has come pretty far, huh? We saw plenty of great character DLC reveals including, but not limited to, Mario’s death. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got says.





Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $46 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is a playable character and now Kazuya is trying to take the mantle from him for most Nintendo IP murders, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

Yeah, that’s right. R2-D2 is now a Tamagotchi and he needs you to be his mom or dad. He needs to be charged and cleaned every day and entertained by putting out fires or playing holochess. If you neglect your android child for too long, the Jawas will take him away. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is available in either the white classic color or blue hologram color. and is available for pre-order at $20. Your new baby droid will arrive November 11th of this year.



Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! Get it for only $109 on Amazon. That’s nearly 50% off its original price.



In the world of Elder Scrolls, sweet rolls are serious business, and now you don’t have to use your imagination to pretend you know why. Grab The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook for just $19 and get access to that and dozens of other recipes inspired by the homeland cuisine of the Bosmer, Khajit, Nords, and more.



Feast on all of the delicious dishes found in Skyrim, Morrowind, and all of Tamriel in this beautifully crafted cookbook based on the award-winning Elder Scrolls game series. Immerse yourself in the diverse cuisines of the Nords, Bosmer, Khajit, and beyond with these recipes inspired by food found in the Old Kingdom, across Tamriel, and more. With over sixty delicious recipes for fan-favorite recipes including Apple Cabbage Stew, Sunlight Souffle, Sweetrolls, and more, The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook will delight every hungry Dragonborn.

And if anyone tries to steal a sweet roll from the, er, sweet roll pan, just shoot them with an arrow (preferably in the knee).

Made as the successor to the Wii in 2012, the Wii U was actually Nintendo’s first console to support HD graphics. It lived a short existence of five years and died its electronic death to make way for the fully portable Switch. If you long for some mediocre nostalgic gaming, this refurbished version is 32% off and graded an A in a near-mint condition.



At the time, the Wii U was an impressive step forward, but the battery life left you wanting more. Equipped with an LCD touchscreen, motion control, camera, and microphone, it felt like a great entry for Nintendo at the time. This is an ideal replacement if you’ve broken your old one or just want to play Super Mario Bros. U the way it was intended. Most of the games from the original Wii console should still work. Just connect this to your TV with an AV cable or HDMI; you will have to purchase one as no cords will be provided.

This will ship for $3.

While the form factor hasn’t changed much from the Xbox One, Microsoft has made changes to their appearance by releasing an array of sleek new colors for their Series X controllers and boy do they pop. Featuring a a bright gradient originating at the Xbox home button and watery blue swirl over the textured grips, this Aqua Shift option may just be my favorite one yet. I just hope one day Xbox will have the epiphany that they need to introduce these color choices to their Elite controller as well. Anyway, you can pre-order this one at Amazon for $69. The controller is set to release August 31st.



If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price at the Microsoft Store.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $80 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

Next time you see that little ‘Check Engine’ light flashing on your dash, be prepared with this Gooloo OBD2 car engine diagnostic scanner tool, just $22 over at Amazon right now. To get that price, just add code FV937QE6 at checkout. Some auto shops and auto parts stores will charge you more than that just to check it once!



With this scanner tool, you can see what’s making your light go off and hopefully fix it yourself— and if that’s not possible, at least you’ll be better informed. The Gooloo scanner also give you information about your car and you can use it to turn off the check engine light.

Grab this Gooloo OBD2 scanner while the code FV937QE6 still works— the deal is on through August 21.

Newegg has an absolutely fantastic deal on a refurbished air purifier today. You can get the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier for only $180, a $50 discount, for the next four days only.

With its HEPA filter and bladeless design, this sleek looking device will help you keep your home office or other small spaces the perfect temperature during the these hot summer months. With its heater functionality, it’s the kind of device you can keep around in the fall and winter too. I don’t know about ya’ll, but in certain months the weather is so flighty that I have to keep a space heater on at my desk in the mornings and then I’m turning on a fan by the afternoon. How nice would it be to have just ONE device that also cleans the air? Plus, Dyson purifiers have the seal of approval from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, so you can breathe easy— pun intended.

This deal was originally published on 9/19/20 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated on 8/14/21.

I don’t think I ever mopped my apartment. You might be thinking, “We’ll that’s probably because you have all carpet.” Ah, but you’d be wrong. I’m just lazy. I’ll vacuum my hardwood floor, sure, but I’m not about to break out a mop and bucket. What a daunting task... until now. This electronic mop & polisher combo makes it simple and effortless to clean your floors thoroughly. It has dual-spinning mop heads for a deep cleaning and a button to spray solution or water. No more buckets and no more excuses from me I suppose. You can save even more when you pick up this electronic mop by using the code ELICTO20P at checkout, bringing the price down to a mere $120.

If you haven’t set up a few lamps with smart bulbs yet, you’re seriously missing out. Setting specific timers so you know the lights will be on just before you get home, setting up routines and commands to dim the lights to the perfect movie viewing level, turning them on or off without getting up from the couch... And that’s doesn’t even make use of the RGB. When you pair this with other apps like IFTTT, you can have it do things like flash orange and blue every time the Mets score. Granted, all standard bulbs might also be capable of this since the Mets have never actually scored for us to find out. We’ll never know.

Make dinner prep go even smoother with 20% off this CRUX Artisan Series chopper today— that brings it down to just $28. This food chopper can handle 3 cups of food and it dices, minces, and purees in addition to chopping.



Whether you want to make your own guacamole or just chop veggies and the like for recipes without all the fuss, the CRUX chopper has you covered.

Get it while the deal is still on over at Bed Bath & Beyond.

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Crux Digital Juice Extractor is 41% off and is here to make you healthier and happier.



This five-speed juicer can handle both soft and hard fruits/vegetables. The wide openly allows for an array of healthy treats to be tossed in even long leafy greens. There is an easy-to-read digital LCD panel, so no fear of getting stumped. The sturdy stainless steel mesh on the inside is strong enough to strain any ingredients producing up to one liter of liquid in one go. You can’t get much fresher than serving your juice right from the BPA-free jug that accompanies your juicer. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s tough to scrub out even the tiniest of particles. There’s a pulp collector for larger pieces, and it’s simple to dump out that section. Those parts come off this juice without struggle and can even be put in the dishwasher.

This will ship for free.

The bObi Pet Robot Vacuum is currently 72% off. This is a great deal if you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur, and even though we are at home more, it’s a chore no one wants to do. This Pet Vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and is easy to program.



Like most robot vacuums, it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur-filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander-covered floors and save $605 off its usual price too. This sale is only on the silver color.

Making your own food is fun and pretty satisfying. And you’re probably eating at home more for several reasons. One of the biggest pains in food prep is chopping, cutting, and slicing. It can be time-consuming if you have a big recipe. It can also be nerve-racking if you and sharp objects don’t mesh well. Pandero’s 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer is $17 off and here to save the day and your fingers.



Spiralizing fruits and vegetables are not only safer but fun too. Turn delicious ingredients into curly, ribbon-like slices. Each tasty piece will be transformed into a different shape to make dishes more visually appealing. Make ribbons, strands, and shreds easily and quickly. There are five blades, each designed to closely replicate the size and shape of many traditional kinds of pasta. The blades included in this kit are a chipper, two straight blades (thick and thin), a shredder blade, a wavy blade, and an angel hair blade. Each is made from strong and sturdy stainless steel. You’ll also receive a dual-sided brush, so cleaning is safe too. This is also dishwasher safe in the top rack for extra convenience. It makes your next meal prettier, and have a little fun while preparing it too.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Right now, grab this 12 pack of Harry Potter Magical Sweets from Jelly Belly and add a little enchantment to your snack time. Each bag has five well-known shapes from the world of the boy who lived. The iconic lightning bolt, sorting hat, Hedwig, the Deathly Hallows symbol, and a potions bottle. These also have their own distinct flavors: blueberry, sour cherry, banana, tangerine, and watermelon. Freshness is guaranteed, and they should be good until November.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

How many times have you wished you had more hardware around the house to complete a certain job? Maybe you needed a type of screw you didn’t have but didn’t want to run to the hardware store. Or perhaps you’re looking for an excellent gift for the handyman in your life. Pick up this Jackson Palmer 1,700 Piece Hardware Assortment Kit for just $39 at Amazon today. It comes in a sturdy case with nested dividers to keep parts separated, and comes with over 60 different hardware sizes to make sure you’ve got what you need. Stop digging around in that overflowing junk drawer for a screw or a nib and get organized with this set instead.



If you’re someone who’s pretty handy with tools and renovation, you might find yourself spending a lot of time looking for the right tool for the job — or in this case, the right screwdriver bit. They can be irritating to find, especially if you aren’t exactly a tidy person. So make life easier for yourself with the Bosch T4047 Multi-Size Screwdriver Bit Set, just $10 at Amazon. You save $6 off the normal price, and if you spend $50 on select items, you can get this set for $10 off, making it free. You get insert and power bits, a finder driver, and magnetic nutsetters, everything you need to finish up a variety of jobs. Just make sure you leave them in the handy case so you don’t lose them.



Tired of eating takeout and ready to start cooking again? You and me both. But all I have are these decrepit pots and pans that I don’t really want to use. Thus, I end up ordering takeout. It’s a vicious cycle, but one you can end with this set of ceramic cookware and bakeware, on sale for a great price.

For just $43, you can pick up the GreenLife 6-Piece Soft Grip Baking Set (Turquoise) from Amazon. That’s nearly $24 (35% off) down from its usual price tag of $66. For that price, you get one small and one large ceramic frying pan, a baking tray, and a medium cake pan as well as a couple of silicone spatulas. Each piece is naturally nonstick, which means easy cleanup and no scrubbing off that gross debris when your meal is finished.

With cookware like this, you’ll soon find those DoorDash receipts coming few and far between. Besides, homemade food just tastes better. It’s a fact.

Between climate change and the fact that it is currently July, it’s safe to say that summer is here to stay. And to get you into the right outfit for the occasion, JACHS NY is offering a triple-threat deal that’s too good to pass up. For a limited time, you can pick out any three items from this page—including shorts, polos, button-ups, henleys, crewnecks, and more—for $69 using the promo code SPK.



Considering each of these items would ordinarily set you back $79 a piece, this is an unbeatable deal you’ll definitely want to take advantage of while it lasts. Personally, I’d cop a navy floral print since that’s the exact one I got for myself recently. As an avid floral shirt enthusiast (and frequent Dan Flashes shopper), the pattern on this pink number is the perfect level of complicated. And while these shorts might seem simple, they’re accented with tiny hula girls and palm trees designed to bring out the islander inside us all.

If you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh, look no further than JACHS NY’s Summer Pack Sale. But act fast—there’s no telling how long these clothes will be marked down.

What If...? is here on Disney +, and it kicks off with Captain Carter. For those in the know, this show will reimagine our favorite Marvel characters in different roles. Throughout the show, they will touch on a few ideas that have happened on the printed page, like Peggy Carter as Captain America from Exiles #3. This is one of my favorite looks for Agent Carter, and this tee is a must for any Howling Commando fan.



This series will also have us come face to face with a zombie Captain America where my beloved Bucky will have to battle him. Zombies in Marvel are nothing new, especially if you’ve read anything from the Zombie Collection. This tee imagines that spooky undead Steve Rogers and his shield from beyond the grave.

In this series, we’ll also see T’Challa as Starlord, and we have to think he’ll be much less of an a-hole. If anyone is cool enough to traverse the universe being awesome, it’s the King of Wakanda. All hail our space king, don’t tell Thor.

Free shipping on all orders over $60.

There’s no shame in wanting new things. If you still prefer to bet at home more, make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 52% in this 3 piece sheet set deal. Just add the code SHOP to get all the savings you can at checkout.



New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hygro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is unnecessary as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

These will ship for free.

Let’s face it. You don’t know where any of the lids are to the storage containers you have. You’re going to buy a new set anyway, because you just made a delicious meal, and it’s going to go to waste and you’re going to feel absolutely terrible about it. Stop wasting food. Stop wondering where your lids are. Snag these LOCK & LOCK Easy Essentials Food Storage Containers from Amazon, now $13 from $20. You get $7 off a 14-piece set that I just know you’re going to take care of this time. Right? Right.



As a petite short woman, I appreciate a cropped skinny jeans. My height doesn’t allow for much else, and honestly, I just feel comfy in a great pair of fitted skinny-leg jeans. I won’t have a baby on TikTok tell me otherwise. If you’re still in this camp, grab a few pairs of Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans for $49. There is a slight price change based on what wash you are looking for and if you prefer a distressed look or a clean one. Both are sleek though.



Levi’s knows jeans, and they made these pretty dang perfect. I have two pairs and basically live in them. They use HyperSculpt denim, which makes them super soft and sculpts where you want them to. Each pair is a cotton blend with three stretch lycra, so they are unbelievably comfortable for working at home or running errands. They absolutely hold the shape after multiple washes too. Grab a few in different colors because this is a steal of a deal.

The benefits of weighted blankets have been written about all over the internet and definitely here too. There’s nothing quite like the calming effects of a warm blanket tucked around you. This one takes it just a step further. The anti-anxiety snuggie blanket is 68% off today and here to offer all that.



Sit back, relax. Get wrapped up in the oversized contentment. Not only will it keep you toasty, but the weights go from the shoulders to the knee area to offer a bit of relief and peace. The built-in pocket lets you store snacks, a phone, game controller, remotes, really whatever you need close as you drift into ultimate contentment. Its size and shape will work for basically everyone. The outside is soft and plush fleece material, while the inside is full of evenly distributed glass beads and polyester fiber. The weight clocks in at ten pounds, and no worries if you have an accident. Just hand wash and tumble dry low. We can all use a little relief now and then, especially during this pandemic. No shame in alleviating some of that stress with cozy weighted hugs. There are twelve colors and patterns to pick from.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

It’s almost back to school time, which means it’s about time to get back into a solid routine. Sure, late summer nights can be fun— but if you’ve been skimping on those snoozing hours, Cornbread Hemp has a deal for you to reset your nighttime routine.



CBD is the part of marijuana that doesn’t get you high (that would be THC), but does help you relax and de-stress. It’s also great as a sleep aid. That’s why Cornbread Hemp, one of Kinja’s favorite CBD providers, is offering up a Back to Sleep special right now.

You can get a free bottle of gummies when you add code SLEEP to your cart of at least $100 worth of items. Just put in the code, and the gummies will be added to your cart automatically.

If you’re new to CBD, you should know there’s something for everyone. You can get CBD drops, gummies, capsules, and even smokeable flower. I recommend trying different methods, doses, and times of day to see what works best for you.

A good starting point might be this Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil, yours for $35. You can try the drops alone or add them to your coffee or other drink.

If you’re not into the taste of CBD in gummy or oil form, try these Full Spectrum CBD Capsules to get the effect instead.

G/O Media may get a commission Full Spectrum CBD Capsules $70 at Cornbread Hemp Use the promo code SLEEP

You can check out all of Cornbread Hemp’s items right here— they even have CBD for your pets to find their chill! Just don’t forget to add code SLEEP once you hit $100 to get your free gummies!

There’s no need to go to that crowded gym. You can stay at home and make your own yoga studio with the help of some YouTube tutorials and this Aimerday yoga mat, just $14 today over at Amazon when you clip the 10% off coupon below the price and add coupon code 2HR6CKS5.



I checked and it looks like this coupon code works on multiple colors— although the final price may vary slightly depending on which print you pick. But you can grab it in purple, blue, or green for just $14 when you apply the discounts!

If you’re into trying out unique beauty items, you should check out this COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream on sale today!



Yep. This cream actually has snail secretions, called mucin, which supposedly is good for your skin if you struggle with acne or other blemishes. It also hydrates with hyaluronic acid and betaine. I’ve used this before, and I think it does go on really nicely and is great to use before bed.

The Cosrx All in One Repair cream is hypoallergenic and free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. It’s also vegan! So don’t worry: No snails are harmed in the production of this cream.

Grab it for $15 when you clip the 20% off coupon below the price. The discount will apply at checkout.

If you’ve been seeking a new gaming chair for those long hours spent at your desk, look no further. You definitely want to snag this OFM ESS Collection Leather Gaming Chair, which is just $85 right now. That’s $147 off its regular price of $232, and some serious savings. You can only get it in blue and black, but this is a premium leather chair that’ll do the trick, even if you just use it as a stopgap while looking for a better hair. It’s adjustable, sturdy, and supports up to 275 lbs. Plus, you don’t have to carry the box inside, which is better than buying a new chair at a local store and dragging it home. Seriously, this is a good idea all around.



Scarlett Johansson finally got her long overdue solo Black Widow movie this year and, due to a breach of contract, is now taking on the Mouse himself. You can cheer on Johansson in her lawsuit if you please from the comfort of a Black Widow themed gaming chair. Available in either black or white, the chair is equipped with a neck and lumbar pillow for maximum comfort while you game, watch Marvel movies, or browse Twitter to see what’s the latest news in this lawsuit against Disney. Pre-orders for the chair are $50 cheaper than what they will list for once released which should be in late October of this year.



