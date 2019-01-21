Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

$40 off the new water-resistant Kindle, a bunch of discounted Timbuk2 bags, Anker’s newest true wireless earbuds, and more lead off Monday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $40 discount. That $90 price tag is $10 cheaper than the only other deal we’ve seen, from back in December.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s truly wireless headphones have always offered great value for the money, and now you can save for the first time on the company’s newest Soundcore Liberty Airs.

First, let us acknowledge what we are all thinking: These look a lot like AirPods. What, with the thin microphone stalks and dental floss-looking charging case. But unlike AirPods, the Liberty Airs have adjustable rubber ear tips, so they’ll actually seal your ears, no matter what size they are. And for just $64 (with promo code SDCAIR02), they include Bluetooth 5 for a solid connection, five hours of battery life (20 if you include the power in the charging case), and an 18 month warranty.

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKERKJ8) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $85 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not surprising that Amazon would run a home theater audio sale with the Super Bowl now just two weeks away. But holy crap, we weren’t expecting so many great options.



Advertisement

Of course, we have to start with the Sonos deals. The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers.

But those aren’t the only home theater audio deals that Amazon’s running. For an all-time low $399, you can enjoy 5.1 surround sound with this easy-to-set-up Polk Audio sound bar system. The subwoofer and satellite speakers connect to the sound bar wirelessly (though you’ll have to plug them in for power), which means you won’t have to run any wires from the front of the room to the back.



Or you can go all out and upgrade to the future of audio: Dolby Atmos. Both of the Vizio systems in the sale use upward-firing drivers to bounce sound off of your ceiling, creating a truly immersive sound stage. The $700 model is a 3.1.2 system, with three forward-facing and two upward-facing drivers, and the $900 version includes two satellite speakers as well for 5.1.4 sound. They’re both $100 off, but if you ask me, the $900 model is a far better value.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for your networking woes, but if you have one device in one particular corner of your home that just can’t seem to get a great signal from your router, this $17 extender might be all you need.

Photo: Amazon

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $40.



Advertisement

If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW143H at checkout to save $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2018 55" model, and a solid deal on the 65" as well.



Advertisement

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the 55" marked down to $1,497, and the 65" to $2,297. The former is a match for the best price we’ve seen, and the latter is the best price we’ve seen since October. Order now, and you’ll have it in time for the large, important football game!

Half of your electronics charge over USB these days, so it makes sense to buy power strips that include both AC outlets and USB ports. For just $12, this Aukey power strip includes four of each.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to be able to plug things in at your desk without squeezing your arm behind it, or awkwardly crouching down to find a power strip, this cube-shaped charger from Aukey sits atop of your desk, and includes four easy-to-access AC outlets, plus three USB charging ports. Just use promo code AUKEYK06 at checkout to get it for $19.



Photo: Anker

Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and it’s back on sale for a great low price of $23, no promo code required.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before the large, important football game in a few weeks, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $850, which is actually $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tuft & Needle makes an affordable mattress just for Amazon called The Nod, and it’s even more affordable than usual in today’s Gold Box, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.



Advertisement

These 8" foam mattresses-in-a-box aren’t quite as thick as Tuft & Needle’s main mattress, but honestly, you probably won’t be able to tell a difference, and they’d be great for a guest room or a kid’s room, at the very least. And unlike some similarly priced mattresses on Amazon, this one comes with a 100 night trial period, so there’s no risk in giving it a shot.

It’s actually the “sleep sets” that are on sale today, which include a mattress plus two of Tuft & Needle’s cooling gel foam pillows. Prices start at just $280 for a twin set, and go up to $555 for a California king, with queens priced at just $435.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and today, you can get the company’s sleek new smart model for just $63, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.



You’re probably saying to yourself, “why does a blender need a touchscreen, this is stupid, you’re stupid, I’m glad Hulk Hogan body slammed you.” But think about it for a second. Blenders are inherently messy. Your concoctions will inevitably spill, drip, and splatter, and even in small quantities, that can make the base of the blender sticky and gross. Wouldn’t it be easier to wipe down a flat pane of glass than to meticulously polish a bunch of buttons and switches and knobs?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever make tacos at home, do yourself a favor and pick up four of these metal taco holders for just $17. If you use them like “Ms,”, they’ll hold two tacos, but flip them over into “Ws” and <audience gasps> they hold three tacos! For this reason, I recommend using them upside down, because who doesn’t want more tacos?



Photo: Amazon

There’s really very little reason for most people to use gas-powered lawnmowers these days. They’re loud, they require a fair amount of maintenance, they’re a disaster for the environment, and most importantly, electric mowers have gotten really good.



This 21" model includes two batteries that should give you a combined 70 minutes of mowing time. It almost always sells between $260 and $380, but Woot’s currently marking it down to an all-time low $200, just in time for spring.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seaweed snacks give you the experience of eating food with basically no calories, and Amazon’s Wickedly Prime korean kalbi seaweed is down to just $11 for 24 individual serving packs after you clip the 30% coupon. Each pack has only 25 calories, and even if you don’t snack on them, you can use them in cooking.

WeMo smart switches are basically the atomic unit of home automation, and you can pick one up for just $23 today, the best price we’ve seen outside of the holiday shopping season.

Advertisement

Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

Everyone knows about Roombas, but did you know iRobot made a robotic mop as well? The iRobot Braava Jet has three different modes: Wet mopping, damp sweeping and dry sweeping, and can select the proper one automatically depending on which cleaning pad you attach. You can put it to work on your floors for just $132 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



Photo: Amazon

Why would you ever futz around with a bubble level, a yardstick, and a pencil when you can draw a straight line with a LASER? <Inception horn>



Advertisement

This laser level from Black & Decker is only $11 today, and can rotate 360 degrees once attached to a wall to project a straight line across the room. It’s not self-leveling like some more expensive lasers, but it does have two backlit bubble levels to help you achieve perfectly horizontal and vertical lines.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Winter isn’t done with us yet, so grab this 8 pound container of Safe Paw ice melter for $21 on Amazon today. It’s non-toxic, pet safe, child safe, and concrete safe, and it will melt ice even in sub-zero temperatures. It’s like a shovel that you sprinkle.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

So, you want 2019 to be the year that switch to a standing desk. Congrats! Just don’t be too smug about it with your coworkers; it’s not a great look.



Advertisement

Anyway, depending on your budget and priorities, you’ve got three different options on sale today.

1) A standing desk converter that sits on your existing desk, and raises at will with the help of springs and struts. At $120 with promo code ERGONOMIC, this is your cheapest option.

2) An electric standing desk converter, which is essentially the same as the above, but it raises with the press of a button. I don’t personally think it’s worth the added cost ($200 with code ELECTRIC), but to each their own.

Advertisement

3) A real-ass standing desk that actually replaces your existing desk, and raises or lowers at will. At $300 with promo code DESK2019, this is one of the cheapest full standing desks we’ve ever seen, if you’re really ready to commit. Just note that it raises with a lever; it’s not electric.

So whichever you choose, you won’t have to commit to standing for eight hours a day; you can sit or stand at will, depending on how your legs are feeling. But again, please don’t be that guy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Find someone who looks at you the way cats look at the PetFusion cat lounger. Normally $50, it very rarely goes on sale, because with 6,000 reviews and an insane 4.8-star rating, it probably sells itself. It’s made of recycled cardboard, its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch, and the grooves of the cardboard are perfect for rubbing in some catnip for hours of (your) entertainment.



These deals never last long, so I’d go ahead and pounce on it while you can.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options just got a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade just launched on Amazon last month, and you can save 15% with promo code 15QAW1EC, which brings it down to $43. I can think of no better tool to open all of the boxes you order from Kinja Deals.



WESN also makes an adorable leather sheath, and it’s also 15% off with code 1552OYO3.

Photo: Amazon

This is a desk. It looks a perfectly functional horizontal surface on which to work, and its legs even have a little bit of razzle dazzle, but it’s just a desk. I’m sure it’s not the best desk you can buy, but it’s $40, so if you’re still using, like, a stack of pizza boxes, or a large cable spool, or your lap as your desk, it would surely be an upgrade. Just use code shelf001 to get the deal.



Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $23 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code SMARTPLUG25 at checkout to save a few bucks.



Image: 1800Flowers

Valentine’s Day is officially one month out, which means it’s time to start planning something special for the special someone. If you’re smart, you’ll consider getting the object of your affection a bouquet of flowers, because flowers are classic, easy to procure, and — thanks to this deal from 1800Flowers — not too pricey.

Advertisement

For a limited time, if you order select Valentine’s Day flowers to be delivered sometime between February 9 and 14, 1800 Flowers will give you 25% off. Just use promo code LOVEEARLY and get your S.O. anything from a classic bouquet of roses or a pretty lily arrangement, to a not-so-traditional heart-shaped bamboo plant or very extra heart-shaped rose wreath. Meanwhile, I personally am feeling emotional about this puppy made out of carnations, and also this gift basket filled with chocolate. (Single men of New York City, are you listening?!)

Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Pack your travel stuff into a new Timbuk2 bag. There are plenty of messengers on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, as you’d expect from any self-respecting Timbuk2 sale, but you’ll also find backpacks in all shapes and sizes, as well as the reader-favorite Co-Pilot rolling luggage.



Five Best Laptop Bags Finding the perfect laptop bag is no easy task. Some of us use whatever we got with the laptop,… Read more Read

Prices start at under $40, but like all Gold Box deals, they’re only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse offers some of the best deals in sunglasses even when they aren’t running a sale, so when you can get an extra 30% off sitewide (with promo code BONUS30), you should fill up your cart.

Advertisement

Notably, this deal works on the site’s clearance section as well, which has glasses available starting at under $3, so these deals are so bright that you’re gonna need shades. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $25, so stock up.

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 30% off already marked down sale items. Use promo code BRILLIANTFIND to take advantage of this designer deal.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

TOMS are well-known for one kind of shoe — you know what we’re talking about — but in case you’re not up to date, the brand actually offers a whole range of other, more winter-appropriate styles. Whether you’re looking to test out classic TOMS or something new, check out their already marked-down sale section and get an 25% off with promo code EXTRA25. But don’t walk, run to take advantage of this deal; it’s only happening for less than two more days.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still clinging to those New Year’s fitness goals, Nike’s here to help with a one-weekend flash sale on over 1,000 styles. Just use promo code FIT2019 on any of the products featured here to save 20% at checkout.



Advertisement

Compared to previous flash sales we’ve seen, this one seems a bit heavier on running apparel and shoes, but if that’s not your sport, just use the sidebar to filter by product type, and you can surely find something to fit your wardrobe. This sale ends Monday at midnight, and the best stuff could sell out early, so you should run, not walk over to Nike.

No matter how what method you use to commute, it has drawbacks. Public transportation makes you beholden to other people’s schedules, driving a car forces you to combat traffic and is environmentally unfriendly, and riding a bike means you’ll arrive at the office winded and drenched in sweat.

Advertisement

Or, it used to mean that, until somebody invented the Hyper 700c E-Ride Electric Commuter Bike or mountain bike. You still get the fitness benefits of pedaling, but a motor helps you along when you face a challenging hill or just want to take it easy for a stretch. Such a smart idea! My morning commute is literally less than 100 feet, and I’m still trying to convince myself I don’t need this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nike Dri-FIT tees are the chameleons of the workout gear ecosystem, equally at home in the weight room, on a run, or in a pickup sports league. If you ever exercise, you literally can’t have enough of these things. So go ahead and sprint over to Amazon to grab as many as you can for $15 before the prices go back to normal.

Advertisement

Don’t see your size in stock? Don’t sweat it; the deal is available on multiple colors, but the greys and blacks seem to have the most sizes on sale.

Photo: Breda

Assuming you aren’t just marking time in your relationship, watches can make for great Valentine’s Day gifts, and Breda’s here to help with an exclusive $30 off for our readers with promo code KINJA30. That code will work on any regular priced watch, and there are a ton of options available for both men and women. They’ve got square watches, circular watches, watches with leather bands, watches with metal straps...and somehow, they all look really good.

Advertisement

The clocks’s ticking on this deal though—it ends on 1/31—so don’t procrastinate on Valentine’s Day like you do every other year.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Gear up for long-weekend outdoor adventures with REI’s January Clearance sale, featuring up to 50% off all kinds of apparel and equipment from a range of your favorite brands, including Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, and more. Also notably among the on-sale items is this 20-degree sleeping bag, one of our favorites.

Many of these selected styles are new to the sale section, and they likely won’t last long. So be sure to gather your supplies before we say “Happy trails!” to this sale on January 22.