Monday's Best Deals: The Child Backpack and Lunchbox Set, Apple Watches, NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro, Blendtec 120 Volt Blender, and More

Have a look below to see what leads Monday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65



Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



Advertisement

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

The Apple Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At 30% less than the latest Series 6 model, you can now get an Apple Watch with speedy guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $20 off, bringing the price down to $259, and the 44mm model is similarly marked down to $289. Multiple color options are available, so check the listings at Amazon to see what’s still in stock— though you might still be able to snag the price if you’re ok waiting on shipping a bit.

Advertisement

Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, although there are other configurations that let you save as much as $30 off, including the 44mm Apple Watch SE with standalone LTE support and the fabric Sport Loop for $329.

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones and don’t mind a shade of blue, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $150 in light blue or dark blue right now. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months, and $10 cheaper than the previous low we saw last week. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $150 for the 512GB SSD model at Amazon, with the full savings shown at checkout. Meanwhile, the 256GB base model sees a stellar $150 drop, as well.

Advertisement

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. We saw some pretty compelling discounts during the holiday season, but not so much since, sadly.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch, you might find it amidst the listings at Amazon right now. Amazon is currently offering as much as $80 off an Apple Watch Series 6 depending on configuration, although the larger savings come with the pricier, more luxurious versions.

At the entry-level tier, the 40mm Series 6 Wi-Fi edition is $349 ($51 off) in certain colors, while the 44mm edition goes as low as $380 ($49) off. Want a version with LTE functionality so you can stay connected without your phone in range? The LTE edition is as low as $430 ($69 off) in 40mm and $474 ($55 off) in 44mm, depending on color choice.

Meanwhile, the fancier Stainless Steel LTE model with a Milanese Loop sees the $80 discount 44mm ($719). Whether you’re most interested in the health features, notifications, style customization, or a little bit of everything, now’s the time to strike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Oculus Quest (Refurbished) Image : Oculus

The Oculus Quest is the best VR headset for the vast majority of people, offering a fully self-contained, wireless experience with solid performance and great games and apps, all for an affordable price. It’s really that simple—and shockingly good for the price tag.

Right now, you can snag the original Quest model refurbished direct from Oculus for just $199, which is half-off the original new price. That gets you the headset itself and the Oculus Touch motion controllers, all cleaned and tested to act like new. This is a fantastic deal if you’re looking to dabble in VR, and again, you don’t need to hook it up to a gaming PC or console or even slot in a smartphone. It’s like a portable game console, albeit one you strap to your head.

Advertisement

Note that the Oculus Quest 2 came out last fall at $299, and it brings both enhancements and a couple of compromises. It’s cheaper and lighter than the original, and benefits from the tandem of better screens and improved performance. The downside, however, is that the new straps aren’t nearly as good at keeping the headset in place and the less-precise IPD (interpupillary distance) settings might result in lower-quality experiences for some users.

Overall, the Quest 2 is a worthwhile upgrade for most prospective buyers—but at half-price, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend buying a refurbished Oculus Quest while supplies last.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Image : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Advertisement

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB and 1TB models from Amazon, while the 512GB edition sees an even larger $150 discount. Discounts vary on the Wi-Fi + Cellular models, with the 1TB model also seeing a $150 discount, and the Magic Keyboard is $99 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).

Advertisement

AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears Image : AutoFull

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new gaming chair, this AutoFull pink gaming chair is an adorable and deal-worthy price at $260 until Friday— and yes, that includes the rabbit ears, don’t worry.



Not pictured: The floofy little bunny tail on the back of the chair (but we promise it’s there).

Advertisement

If you are looking for ergonomics, this chair boasts a lumbar support cushion and it also has fuzzy armrests—which counts for something, right? Get it at Newegg while it’s on sale.

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Way back in the day, the original Animal Crossing for GameCube was so big that it came with its own memory card. My precious little 59 slot card had a picture of Rover on it and could not have anything other than Animal Crossing on it. I was just hit with that childhood memory seeing this Switch compatible 512GB SanDisk microSD card, branded to match New Horizons’ chill aesthetic. It comes in that cool, light green color and features the same leaf icon that’s found on Tom Nook’s vacation-dad button down. Other than looking extremely cute, it’s actually a pretty practical deal. The card, which is down to $100 on Amazon today, is perfect for Switch owners who buy a lot of games. A 512GB card can hold much more than just Animal Crossing, so you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this precious storage device.

Advertisement

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Screenshot : Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise is just around the corner. The latest in Capcom’s monster-slashing RPG series is coming at the end of the month, so you only have a few weeks to sharpen your skills. If you’re looking to revisit some older entries in the series before then or just want to know if you’d like the Monster Hunter games, here’s a deal for you: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is $25 at Amazon. This Switch game is a great introduction to the game’s massive scale, hunting mechanics, co-op multiplayer, and more. Considering that Rise is likely going to make waves among series faithful, this is a cheap way to learn what the fuss is all about.

NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There are plenty of arcade sticks out there built for hardcore fighting fans, but how many of them have games installed on them? The NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro is a wonderful little contraption that’s both a standalone controller and a sort of NeoGeo Classic. It comes with 20 SNK fighting games, including six entries in the King of Fighters franchise. That’s a nice little gimmick as is, but the fact that this is actually a fully functional fight stick that works with PC and Android devices rules. Take a look at that shiny red joystick and eight face buttons! That’s a cute little arcade stick right there! If you’re interested in grabbing one, it’s currently $101 over at Amazon today.

Advertisement

BioShock: The Collection (Switch) Screenshot : 2K Games

It’s been quite a while since the last BioShock game came out. BioShock Infinite came out seven years ago and everyone wants to know where the series will go next. We went underwater. We flew up to the sky. What’s next? Prey is already BioShock in space. Maybe we could go to the center of the Earth, like the movie The Core.

While you all think on that million-dollar idea, BioShock: The Collection is just $20 on Nintendo Switch over at Amazon. The package features BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, so you can revisit all of your favorite philosophical questions and decide if they’re very outdated now. You can also grab a digital download of Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite for $10 each if you’re just looking to play one of those. or Would you kindly grab a copy?

Advertisement

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Eneba currently has the Xbox version down to $30 with the code HITMONPLS, which might be a new low. The deluxe edition is also discounted to $46 with that same code. The weirdness with cross-progression with previous games on PC due Epic Games Store exclusivity seems to be over, but the console version might still be the way to go here if you’re worried something like that will happen again.

G/O Media may get a commission Hitman 3 (Xbox) Buy for $30 from Eneba Use the promo code HITMONPLS

Advertisement

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 on all consoles. This is one of the lowest prices the game has gotten yet. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab a copy for $30 right now.

Advertisement

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk NC2RORZR Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. It’s down to $125 when you enter the code NC2RORZR at checkout, which is a significant drop from its $180 usual price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

Advertisement

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk Image : Flexispot

Sitting is the new smoking, or so they say. (I’d personally argue vaping more so fits that bill, but to each their own.) And in the event you’re trying to quit while on that work-from-home grind—let’s face it, who isn’t now that our commuting exercise has been axed completely—an adjustable standing desk offers quite the elegant, versatile solution. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, our own Andrew Hayward took the Flexispot EC9 for a spin earlier this year, and while he was reluctant to reach a definitive verdict on the experience, he did have the following to say:



Advertisement

This particular desk meets my own relatively undemanding needs, given that it’s sturdy and tall enough for me (being 6’2”), but it’s the only standing desk I’ve used so far. There are other options around this price point, as well as much, much more expensive standing desks with additional features and added style, not to mention standing desk converters that can sit atop your existing desk. If you’ve been thinking about a standing desk, there’s probably an option out there that can fit your budget and meet your needs.

Both the 48" x 24" EC9 and its larger 48" x 30" counterpart are on sale, the latter is discounted a whole 20% when you opt for the white on white colorway. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and you’re well on your way to achieving new heights.

Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in the market for a super-sharp set of knives, look no further than Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set. It’s 20% off, bringing the price down from $100 to $80 which is saving you $20! Yes, I am amazing at simple math.



Advertisement

In the Knife Block Set, you’ll receive an 8-inch chef knife and bread knife, a 3-inch paring knife, as well as a serrated utility, Santoku, a straight-edge utility knife, as well as six steak knives and kitchen shears. They are ergonomic, so you’ll be able to have a comfy grip while you’re getting dinner together. What are you waiting for?

Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve been one of the more motivated in the new year and overhauled your diet and exercise plan, this is a deal for you. This Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender could be just the thing you need to jump-start a whole new routine. But honestly, we won’t judge if you just use it for margaritas too.

This ten-speed durable and beautifully designed blender is easy to use and clean. There are preprogrammed buttons to help with smoothies, batters, soups, juices, and crushing ice. But it’s not all healthy fun and games; treat yourself to a little ice cream and make a shake too. Blendtec is a quality product and will have no problem pulverizing fruits and veggies for whole juices. The jar is BPA-free and clearly marked to aid in getting the right measurements no matter what you’re mixing.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that and a little more. These colorful knives bring some whimsy to your cooking. They are a perfect upgrade to a dull kitchen and only $19.

The handles are sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. Steel is sophisticated, but all this pop of color makes preparing your next meal a little quirky. I’m sure these will blend in with any kitchen or whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, a utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for. Precision and safety get a ridiculous makeover.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and MorningSave. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Gif : Atlas Coffee

Our clocks sprang forward this morning, and since you lost an hour of sleep in the process, why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the rest of your week off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code KINJACOFFEE, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here for your First Bag free Atlas Coffee Club Promo Code: KINJACOFFEE

Explore the world in a cup of joe—with coffee grounds (and whole beans) sourced from Brazil, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and more.

The Child Backpack/Lunch Box Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ok, this says this is for kids but when it comes to The Child, I think it’s safe to say that cutie is for everyone. This five-piece set from Bioworld is 29% off right now and it’s the most adorable way to show your love for The Mandalorian.



Bioworld makes quality bags and I’ve had a few from different fandoms over the years so I can vouch that they hold up really well. This set is all officially licensed like all of their products so they aren’t knockoff designs. In this $30 set, you get the adorable backpack, lunch box, water bottle, ice pack, and a smaller zippered case. And even if you do have kids you can absolutely snag the little zipper bag for yourself. But again, there is zero shame in using all this yourself because The Child is for everyone.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 7/14/20 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 3/14/21.

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJA10. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Caliper Swiftsticks Buy for $40 from Caliper Use the promo code KINJA10

20% Off Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil SLEEP Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 20% off their Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil with the code SLEEP. It’s in celebration of sleep awareness week, so I’d definitely hop on that as I’m the queen of naps and self-care. The site claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic. It’s only $52 with the 20% discount, which is $13 off the original list price.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Advertisement

Up to 90% off S elect Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

Advertisement

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

G/O Media may get a commission Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 from JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Free shipping on orders over $100.

Advertisement





Kindle Daily Deals Image : Amazon

Spring is almost here, and we’re all ready to spend some more time outdoors. But whether you’ve still got a few more days of winter or you like to kick back under the sun and turn a few pages, it’s nice to have a good book to keep you company. If you’ve already got a Kindle, it’s never a bad idea to load it up with a few more books to keep you company, and there’s always a good deal to jump on.



Right now, you can get books like The Future of Feeling: Building Empathy in a Tech-Obsessed World by Kaitlin Ugolik Phillips for just $1, and Jen Sincero’s You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life is down to $3.

If you’re up for a good mix of humor and science nerdery, Mary Roach’s books are all on sale for the Kindle right now, too. Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers and Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void are down to $9, and Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War is down to $10.

Advertisement

If you’re up for a good mix of humor and science nerdery, Mary Roach’s books are all on sale for the Kindle right now, too. Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers and Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void are down to $9, and Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War is down to $10.

Advertisement

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an affordable phone that is ready to take advantage of 5G speeds, there’s no smarter option right now than the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This unlocked Android 11 handset is smooth and responsive and works with all of the US carriers, has an excellent dual-camera setup on the back, a crisp 6.2” AMOLED screen, and a long-lasting battery.



It’s already a great deal at the list price of $499, but Amazon is currently slashing $50 off the list price. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called the Pixel 4a 5G “hands down the best $500 phone” in his review last fall, and I can echo that sentiment from my own experience with the handset and other recent phones. It’s a supersensible 5G pick, especially at $446.

1 Year of VPN Service Image : ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the best-reviewed virtual private network (VPN) services around, called out as the top service by publications such as CNET, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide. Whether you want a VPN for anonymizing your internet connection to evade potential snoopers, or want the ability to get around regional restrictions imposed by websites and content services, ExpressVPN is one of your best options.

Advertisement

Right now, you can snag a full year of ExpressVPN service for $100, which is 35% off the usual month-to-month price. ExpressVPN has more than 3,000 servers around the world to route your connection through, including servers in 160 locations across 94 different countries. You can use up to five simultaneous devices via ExpressVPN, too, and they keep no activity or connection logs. There’s a 30-day money back guarantee, too, in case it doesn’t meet your needs.